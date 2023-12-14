Tesla Recalls Auto Pilot Software in Two Million Cars

It's not every day that we see a car with a defective autopilot system. But thanks to Tesla, the past two years have been peppered with headlines about just that.

Although autopilot helps steer the car, accelerate, and brake, Tesla cars still require the driver's input. The feature is primarily helpful in specific conditions, like driving on highways. But be careful; one wrong move and your vehicle can crash.

Now, a recall has been issued on almost all Tesla models sold in the United States since 2015.

Recall May Be Misleading

Good news if you're a Tesla owner: You don't need to turn your car in for this recall. According to the company, there will be an automatic update to your car's software, making this an easy fix. Despite this, the manufacturer still calls this move a recall.

Elon Musk tweeted, “The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!”

This issue appears only to affect cars in the United States, however. The UK Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesman stated they hadn't faced any problems with Tesla cars in the UK as they don't carry all the same features as Tesla models manufactured in the US.

More Than a Thousand Crashes to Date

US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says drivers can significantly misuse autopilot features after a two-year investigation of an accident. Allegedly, the autopilot feature has been responsible for more than a thousand crashes.

Due to these findings, Tesla owners have been feeling more unsafe on the roads, with some customers feeling “like experiments.” However, Tesla didn't concur with these findings but agreed to check their self-driving features.

In an interview with BBC, a former Tesla employee also stated that he believed the autopilot technology was unsafe. This pushed the company's need to check their vehicles even further.

The Metrics

The issue poses a serious concern amongst drivers as this is Tesla's second recall this year. However, car manufacturers see nothing out of the ordinary as recalls are not unusual. In a post on X, Tesla defended their autopilot feature, still believing self-driving cars are in our near future.

When expressing their thoughts, critics mentioned Tesla misled its customers by being dishonest about their car capabilities. They further encourage lawsuits against Tesla after car crashes.

Better Technology on the Horizon

Tesla has agreed to implement new car controls that will limit the capability of the autopilot feature. According to the company, drivers should have their hands on the wheel at all times and take over from the assistive feature when required.

When the diver is not paying attention, the system will send warning alerts to remind them to have their hands on the controls. The NHTSA recall reports also mention additional monitoring features to help drivers while on the road.