Elon Musk Makes Bold Roadster Proclamation

Is anyone in the automotive industry better at making headlines than Tesla CEO Elon Musk? His daily tweets are newsworthy (for better and worse), and his latest tweets teasing excitement for Tesla’s upcoming Roadster are no exception.

Musk Says the Roadster Will Blow Our Minds

A report from Mashable South East Asia cites a string of Musk tweets oozing with enthusiasm for what the CEO alleges the long-rumored coupe will be able to do out on the open road. The first tweet from Musk reads, “Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be another car like this if you could even call it a car.”

Mashable South East Asia also reported that the CEO tweeted that the new Roadster will be a collaboration between his two companies, SpaceX and Tesla. Their report also mentioned that Musk had commented (tweeted) in May of 2021, alleging that the next Roadster “will actually be able to fly very briefly.”

Regarding this new Roadster’s alleged performance, Mashable South East Asia reports that Musk also tweeted that the “least interesting part” of the new Roadster will be that it can sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than a second. Musk’s promise of ‘ludicrous speed’ (for all the space conflict parody fans reading this), as he said in a separate tweet, has a “shot of being the most mind blowing product demo of all time.”

Musk Has a History of Making Bold Promises

A report from Driving broke down the Roadster’s history and the pile of promises Musk has made about it over the years. Tesla first produced the Roadster in 2008, with Musk first promising a “Roadster 2.0” nearly a decade later in 2017. As Driving notes, this “Roadster 2.0” initially had a product launch date of 2020, but when 2020 rolled around, we only got a global pandemic and social unrest – no “Roadster 2.0.”

Musk then gave the next iteration of the Tesla Coupe a 2022 production launch date, which he then pushed to 2023. Recently, Musk has promised a reveal later this year, with a 2025 production start date.

Anyone Getting Cybertruck Vibes?

Musk did a lot to create excitement for Tesla’s stainless steel truck; however, his promotional methods, such as tweeting a video of a Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a race while towing an identical Porsche 911, were misleading. For example, Musk claimed the Cybertruck and the Porsche were duking it out in a quarter-mile race, but subsequent reports proved the vehicles were doing an eighth-of-a-mile race. Also, some reviewers have said that getting behind the wheel of the highly anticipated electric pickup fell short of their expectations because Musk overhyped the product.

With the only spec, these latest Musk tweets offer up being the new Roadster’s wild 0 to 60 time, it’s tough to know what to expect. That seems to be how Musk likes it.