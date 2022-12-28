Is Elon Musk to Blame? Tesla Stock Plummets 70%, Many Are Angry

It’s been a whirlwind month for Tesla stockholders as shares for the electric vehicle company have cratered by over 38%. It’s been a quick ride to the bottom for Tesla as shares are down 72% since this time last year, worrying investors with each passing day.

The reasons for the sudden downturn in the performance of Tesla stock could be attributed to any number of factors, but the truth remains: Tesla has lost over $800 billion of market value since this time last year.

Twitter users simply cannot stop commenting on this latest development – and haven’t been shy about expressing their opinions on the Elon Musk-owned app.

Some users, like this one, didn’t shy away from keeping things in perspective:

People making a big deal out of the Tesla stock collapsing but the truth is it's still crazy overvalued. Its market cap is still 8 times higher than GM which sells over 6 times as many cars. Unless you think Tesla is run by an actual next level genius you should just sell — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) December 28, 2022

Other users took this time to the plummeting Tesla stock, arguing that it’s still outperforming from pre-pandemic levels and having an optimistic take on the whole situation:

so a funny thing that I think a lot of people have forgotten about the Tesla stock is that on the Last Real Day (March 20, 2020), it was trading at about $28.50 — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) December 27, 2022

Elon Musk supporters like DivesTech also tweeted their support and suggested a possible roadmap back to Tesla’s former glory:

We believe if Musk refocuses back on Tesla, truly stops selling stock (walk the walk, not just talk the talk), the Board initiates a buyback, and 2023 guidance is set conservative on its 4Q call in January then this stock has bottomed in our opinion and works from here. — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) December 23, 2022

Some users rode such a fine line that we’re unsure if they’re being sincere or sarcastic:

When $TSLA is down 70% from 1yr ago, that’s a sign to buy the dip. @elonmusk thank you for the opportunity to buy shares. What an amazing time to be a share holder, life changing in a few years from now. pic.twitter.com/q8VurKNHHU — Jason Miller (@MillerJmiller) December 28, 2022

Not all users were optimistic, though. There were plenty of Twitter users who used this news to slam Elon Musk and Tesla in general – in a comedic way, of course:

“I would like to purchase a hundred shares of Tesla stock and a bowl of soup”



-me after slamming two copper pieces on the counter — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) December 28, 2022

User the_blueprint relished the opportunity to gloat about the downfall of Tesla stock:

crypto crashing and tesla’s stock tanking – what a satisfying year to be a hater — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) December 20, 2022

This particular Twitter user couldn’t be happier about the state of Tesla stock these days:

Look, I'm a big critic of Elon musk, but you have to admit he has done some good acquiring this site. For example, I get a little bit of joy each morning logging in and seeing how much further the Tesla stock has cratered. — Existential Comics (@existentialcoms) December 27, 2022

And finally, user guy_freire took a page out of Elon Musk’s emoji playbook with this pointed jab at the Tesla and Twitter CEO:

Presenting Tesla stock price in a form elon can understand:



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Guy Freire (@guy_freire) December 28, 2022

