New Video Offers Glimpse of Tesla’s Cybertruck Interior and Infotainment Interface

Anticipation is high for Tesla’s Cybertruck, which is allegedly supposed to enter mass production shortly.

While details about it have been scarce, a new YouTube video offers a glimpse of its interior cabin and its infotainment screen's user interface (UI).

The video clip from what appears to be a Russian man’s YouTube channel is just under a minute long and gives a look-around view from the driver’s seat of what the Cybertruck’s cabin looks like. From the video, it's a pretty standard Tesla design.

With a clean and sleek design and plenty of interior space housed under a polarized glass roof, the vehicle’s interior is closer in atmosphere to a room naturally lit by picture windows than that of a pickup truck.

But exceptional all-around visibility is nothing new for a Tesla. However, what we see of the UI on the Cybertruck’s infotainment screen is.

Giving an Old Screen a New Look.

As is standard with Teslas, the infotainment screen is mounted in the dashboard's center, just to the right of the Cybertruck’s steering wheel. As such, the UI features a 3D visualization of the vehicle in the left portion of the screen, along with what appears to be a digital gear selector and an app drawer.

What’s new, according to the video, is a blurred line that splits the right and left sections of the screen down the middle, as opposed to the solid line that divides the screen in Tesla’s other EV models. As far as the map view on the right side of the screen goes, the Cybertruck differentiates itself by showing the surrounding terrain in a low-polygon view.

Like the other Tesla models in production, the UI shows side and rear cameras; however, there’s no 360-degree view, at least from what we see in this video. There also appears to be a warning message on the screen indicating that the active safety and autopilot features must be enabled, along with a blurb citing that the Cyberturck’s cameras need aligning.

We’ll Discover More Soon, Hopefully.

It will be interesting to see these features explored more in future videos once the Cybertuck has hit the market. Will they work differently from other Tesla models? Or will most of the features in this vehicle be just like the others?

Considering that Oracle’s co-founder, Larry Ellison, recently announced a plan to develop a new police cruiser using Tesla’s Cybertruck, it does raise some speculation that the Cybertuck might be different from regular trucks and vehicles in some capacities.

Police cruisers do serve a much different function than mass-produced civilian vehicles, after all. This makes us wonder – will all Cyberturcks be different from regular EVs, or will Ellison and company order special custom models from Tesla?

Only time will tell.

But if recent reports of drone footage showing Cybertruck units rolling around Tesla’s Texas production facility are any indication – after years of announcements and developments – the Cybertruck might finally be making its debut.