After Many Delays, Tesla’s Cybertruck Appears To Have a Release Date Finally

It seems like an entire lifetime has passed since the Tesla Cyberturck was first announced – and that initial announcement was pre-pandemic, so it might as well be a lifetime ago – but finally, after much ado, the Cybertruck has a release date.

During their quarterly earnings call, Tesla reportedly announced that the first Cybertrucks will be delivered to customers in six weeks on November 30th at their Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has delayed the Cybertruck’s release multiple times since it was first announced way back in 2019, this latest announcement seems to be the real deal.

Outside of the announcement during their quarterly call, Tesla enthusiasts have spotted numerous Cybertrucks in and around the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. There have also been quite a few images popping up on social media of delivery trucks stocked full of Cybertrucks.

Additionally, some people have also flown drones over the Texas Gigafactory and captured footage of various Cybertrucks being driven around the compound.

But Now The Question Is – How Much Will The Cybertruck Cost?

Recent reports have been posted to social media that the first Cybertruck sold at a Petersen Auto Museum auction for a whopping $400,000. Tickets to that event were allegedly $1,750 a head, and to get seated at a table, one had to pay an additional fee of $17,500. (There was also reportedly a “premiere” table that cost $30,000 a seat.)

Now, considering the nature of that auction and the people who can afford to attend such events, we’re going to go out on a limb here and assume the Cybertruck’s starting price will be cheaper than $400,000. It’s a pickup truck and not a supercar, after all.

It was initially announced that the Cybertruck would start at just under $40,000 for a single-motor rear-wheel-drive base model. For around $49,000 and $69,000, buyers were supposed to be able to get a truck with dual motors and all-wheel drive and a tri-motor model with up to 500 miles of driving range, respectively.

But That Was 2019, and The World Is Much Different Now.

So far, the trend with electric pickup trucks has been that they are either really expensive right out of the gate or start at a reasonable price, like the Ford F-150 Lightning, which was initially around $40,000 and then saw a significant price increase.

The Ford F-150 Lighting now costs over $50,000.

The first electric pickup truck, Rivian’s RT1, starts at almost $75,000. So until November 30th rolls around, we won’t know exactly how much this thing costs – but chances are it won’t be for under $40,000 like was initially promised back in 2019.

Cybertruck production is expected to reach full volume sometime in 2024. But we wonder if Oracle CEO Larry Ellison will be one of the buyers lucky enough to receive a Cybertruck at the end of next month.

If so, that means we’re all closer to getting to see those Robocop-inspired Cybertruck police cruisers he teased not too long ago. (What a time to be alive.)