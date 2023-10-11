Here’s What Tesla’s Most Recent Price Cuts Say About The State of The Auto Industry

While many people dread the switch over to electric vehicles (EVs) that the automotive industry is currently undergoing, something is exciting about it as well.

In short, electrification is putting control of the industry's future up for grabs; as of right now, it's anybody’s race. Tesla is currently the world’s most successful EV company – but how long will that last?

Will an upstart like Rivian dethrone them in the coming years? Or will legacy automakers like Ford succeed in weathering the UAW’s current strike, see their multi-billion dollar investment in building new EV battery factories pay off to successfully transition from being one of the world’s foremost ICE makers to one of the top EV producers? (At the very least, the latest update of their hands-free driving mode, BlueCruise, is getting some good notices. So, at the very least, they have that going for them.)

Tesla’s Latest Move Speaks Volumes.

Tesla just recently slashed prices on some of their vehicles for the seventh time this year. Their Model 3 and Y are now thousands of dollars cheaper than comparable vehicles like BMW's entry-level three series or Mercedes-Benz base model C-Class vehicles.

It’s a move that has some people scratching their heads – why would the world’s most significant EV maker shave thousands of dollars off the sticker price on their best-selling vehicles? It’s a good question, especially considering that it’s a move estimated to cost the company around $1.2 billion a year.

So, what precisely in the world of automobiles is happening with Tesla?

Apparently, it results from Elon Musk and company trying to play the long game. Over the next several years, the automotive industry will exclusively become the EV industry, meaning Tesla will face more competition soon. And we mean very soon.

For example, Volvo’s EX30 will be released stateside in the summer of 2024, and its base model will be available for around $36,000. It will also boast some features that are similar to Tesla’s vehicles. Even with Tesla’s most recent round of price cuts, their base models for the Model 3 and the Model Y are still around $39,000 and $46,000, respectively.

And while their hotly anticipated Cybertruck (a massive investment) is finally coming out soon (allegedly), upstart EV maker Rivian beat them to the punch when they introduced their fully electric pickup truck, the R1T.

So, the competition is only just starting to heat up.

However, while Tesla’s latest price cuts are expected to cost them over a billion dollars in the near future, their two best-selling vehicles are now below the average vehicle cost in the US. It’s a move that could go a long way towards increasing the size of their market share before EV price wars reach a fever pitch in the coming years.

What It All Spells Out.

Nothing is certain in the automotive world right now.

From the wild ride that has been the UAW's historic strike, to billions of dollars being invested in the future of EV battery production in the US, a clear theme is emerging – everything is up for grabs.

Just as it seems a company like Tesla gets a win from something like their NACS chargers being named the industry standard for North America by SAE International while being adopted by almost every major automaker on the continent – the NHTSA is investigating their hands-free driving mode because another one of their vehicles was involved in a fatal crash.

As another example, Ford’s supply of police cruisers is expected to be affected by the UAW strike. At the same time, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison announced that his company is developing a new state-of-the-art police cruiser using Tesla’s (reportedly) soon-to-be-released Cybertruck.

All these companies are rapidly racking up significant wins and weather losses almost daily, meaning the race for control of the industry's EV future is up for grabs. It will be interesting to see how bold moves, like Tesla’s price cutting, pan out as the race continues to heat up.