Texans vs Panthers Promo Codes, Odds and Betting Lines

Texans vs Panthers Preview

On Sunday, October 29, the Houston Texans will travel to face the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is set to be a must-win game for both sides.

The Texans come into this one having recently beaten the New Orleans Saints to claim their third win on the season. This brings their season record to three wins and three losses in six games thus far. This situates them in second place in the AFC South standings, undoubtedly looking to go one step further in order to stake their claim in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Panthers have had a dreadful start to the season, losing all six games since the start of the season. With a season record of 0-6, supporters of the Panthers will be hoping that their side can pick up their first win of the season and kick-start their campaign.

The record between these two sides is in favour of the Panthers as they hold a 4-2 record over the Texans. This is certainly a record they will wish to preserve, and what better time to grab their first win of the season? The last time these two sides met was back in September 2021 when the Panthers ran out 24-9 winners, a result they will snatch out your hand at this stage. Will there be a repeat of this game, or will the Texans grab their fourth win on the season and inflict yet more misery on the Panthers?

Texans vs Panthers Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by bet365.

Spread

Texans -3 (-110)

Panthers +3 (-110)

Moneyline

Texans (-155)

Panthers (+135)

Total Points

Over 43 (-110)

Under 43 (-110)

