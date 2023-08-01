Texas Among Best States to Retire In 2023

According to Bank Locations, Americans looking to relocate for their golden years should set their sights on Texas. A recent study by their team identifies Texas as the most retirement-friendly state in America.

“Choosing the best state to retire in involves a comprehensive evaluation of various factors.” says Bank Locations' representative, “Community, environment, safety, and health are some of the most vital factors to consider when making this important decision.”

Although previous assessments on similar topics have pointed retirees toward states like Florida, this in-depth review of categories like the cost of retirement living, quality of life, and access to healthcare indicates that folks looking to retire should consider other options.

Consider Relocating to These 10 States

Retirees in Texas have it best, according to Bank Locations, which have awarded the state first place in the country for retirement-friendly living. A total score of 77.11 brings Texas to the top slot.

Disaggregated ratings show that Texas is the leading state in the access to healthcare category, thanks to its many hospitals, senior living communities, dentists, and other healthcare provider facilities.

Texas also shows elevated results for senior amenities and favorable weather.

Joining Texas on the top ten list is Michigan with a score of 73.43, Florida in third with 72.96, Georgia at 68.82, Tennessee in fifth place at 66.72 points, North Carolina close behind at 66.23, and Utah in quick succession with 66.18. Arizona rounds out the states with tight margins in 8th place with a score of 66.02. Idaho and Missouri complete the top 10 list with scores of 65.14 and 64.03, respectively.

Further examination showcases rating rationales for each state:

Michigan

Affordability and healthcare access help Michigan earn second place on the list based on quality of life metrics. Colder weather and limited access to airports negatively impact its ranking.

Florida

The cost of living lowers Florida's overall ranking. Still, its quality of life and access to healthcare are robust, with disaggregated scores ranking first and second, respectively.

Georgia

Affordability is a top perk for retirees moving to Georgia. Quality of life scores drop due to the small percentage of seniors in the state, and a poor air quality index, among other factors.

Tennessee

Tennessee secures fifth place thanks to its low tax burden and overall appealing cost of living. Poor air quality, lower life expectancy, and higher crime rates affect its ranking.

North Carolina

Access to healthcare and the cost of retired living make North Carolina attractive for retirees. In sixth place, North Carolina's ranking needs to improve in the quality of life category.

Utah

Ranking number one for the cost of retired living, Utah is praised for its low healthcare and assisted living costs to residents. A low quality of living category score overall affects its position on the leaderboard.

Arizona

Favorable scores in access to healthcare and cost of living categories contribute to Arizona's top 10 rankings. Higher crime rates are among the factors affecting its position on the list.

Idaho

Conversely, Idaho is confirmed as the state with the lowest level of crime on the list. It offers attractive scores in the affordability category as well. Access to healthcare is down due to a low number of hospitals and assisted living communities.

Missouri

Closing out the top 10 list is the state of Missouri, offering the most affordable assisted living costs in the country. A lower ranking in the quality of life category contributes to its overall position.

Take Note of These 10 Lowest Ranking States

Lower scores for quality of life, affordability, and access to healthcare push the state of Delaware to the very bottom spot – naming it the worst state to retire in overall. Delaware's aggregate score is 19.11, a far cry from Texas' 77.11.

Delaware is joined by nine other states ranking 38 or below. In second to last place is West Virginia, with a score of 24.79. Rhode Island (26.06 points) and Vermont (26.27 points) follow with third and fourth lowest. Connecticut comes fifth from the bottom at 27.85, Alaska next with a score of 28.56, Main at 35.73, New Jersey ranking 8th lowest at 38.74 – measuring close to New Mexico (38.77) and Wyoming (38.99) who round out the list of 10 least desirable states to retire in, in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Although limited themes are apparent beyond the metrics assessed, a trend of Northeastern states exists in the less retirement-friendly states.

Different Methodology, Different Rankings

It is important to note that the research team at Bank Locations assesses various factors that differ from previous assessments of retirement-friendly states done by organizations like WalletHub and Bankrates.

For this study, Bank Locations aggregates results from three categories: cost of retired living, access to healthcare, and quality of life. Within each category, numerous metrics inform overall scores.

“Deciding on a place to live is a major life decision and warrants conducting thorough research to examine your preferences and assumptions as thoroughly as possible.” says a spokesperson from Bank Locations.

There are several factors to contemplate when considering where to retire, and everyone has their own priorities. Some retirees prefer a tight-knit community where they can socialize and participate in community activities. In contrast, others may prefer a more independent lifestyle. Additionally, access to quality healthcare is crucial, as retirees may have more health needs as they age.”

This article was produced by Mama Say What?! and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.