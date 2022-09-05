Texas Cities Fear Running Out of Water

The American West is facing one of the largest megadroughts in human history. Texas, in particular, is struggling this year as it faces the possibility of running out of water.

The Votes Are In

Texas' situation has become so dire that a panel on the state legislature has voted for the state water planning board to consult with a climatologist anytime it advises cities on how to meet the state's water needs going forward.

This rule's goal is to ” remove the possibility that the political climate could harm [local water officials’] ability to plan responsibly for the future.”

Unfortunately, this process won't bear any kind of fruit for years to come, and Texas needs help now.

When It Rains, It Pours

Last month we saw the result of the other end of the extreme weather in Texas when flash floods hit Dallas. Because of how dry the earth was, flooding was inevitable. While the amount of annual rainfall may not change, the distribution is changing, so it is getting more extreme in both directions.

With the heat, lakes are drying up faster, and water in the ground is disappearing. Texas relies on a collection of around 200 open-air reservoirs to store its water. Moisture that is sucked into the air can have a disastrous effect on flash storms. These storms overwhelm the soil's ability to absorb moisture and also overwhelm any infrastructure designed to help trap it.

Population Growth Looms

One of the main concerns is the rate at which the population is growing. Particularly the populations in Texas. There is estimated to be large amounts of population growth along the I-35 corridor and the large collection of communities around Dallas-Fort Worth.

