Texas School Board Rejects ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Written in Arabic

A Texas school board has rejected two proposed signs because it said it already had enough for its buildings.

When in Doubt, Add Some More

The local resident who was trying to donate the signs at a school board meeting had this to say in retort:

“Why is more God not good?”

The school board did not directly answer the question, saying only that they had accepted enough signs at a previous meeting to cover 11 campuses as well as the office building.

Abide by the Law

There is a law that was recently adopted by Texas, called SB 797, that requires public schools to display a poster bearing the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” on their campus. One board member said, “The statute does not contemplate requiring the district to display more than one copy at a time.”

The local resident, Sravan Krishna, disagreed. “It doesn't say you have to stop at one,” he said. “So that is your decision to stop at one. I think it's kind of un-American to reject posters of our national motto.”

This comment went unanswered by the board, and they did not hold an open debate on whether or not to accept the signs. Instead, Board President Cameron Bryan provided a “statement of factual information” and told Krishna and his supporters that they would not be accepting the signs.

Since the signs were not included in the original agenda, Krishna was only granted three minutes to speak during the open comment section of the meeting. Bryan tried calling for the next speaker twice before Krishna's three minutes were up. Krishna, however, stood his ground and was silent in the end, simply displaying the four signs he brought.

Another one of the speakers, Jennifer Schutter, said later that the signs had been created by current and former students in Southlake. She said that she was very disappointed that the board did not accept the signs.

Schutter also had this to add: “Additionally, I think it's important to know publicly that there was an attempt made to get onto the agenda tonight to present those with pomp and circumstance, and this was refused.”

NOW: Carroll ISD’s board is *declining* to accept new “In God We Trust” signs that are in rainbow colors and written in Arabic after accepting other signs from a Christian conservative cellphone provider. They say no obligation beyond one copy Background: https://t.co/DGQx4xikr8 pic.twitter.com/chdujTaQKG — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 29, 2022

Opposition to the Law

There are many people who are opposed to this new Texas law. Among them is Florida activist Chaz Stevens, who says that he is irritated that the law requires inserting an overt religious statement into schools. He told NPR, “That should be irritating for you, regardless of what God or not-God you believe in.”

Stevens started a fundraising campaign to pay for posters and signs displaying “In God We Trust” in various languages as well as submitting them to school districts in Texas. His fundraiser has earned over $42,000 so far.

