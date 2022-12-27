Saddle Up! These Texas Theme Parks Offer Some Wild Rides

If you're betting on the Lone Star state to deliver Texas-sized fun, you'll win that bet. Everything is bigger in Texas, and theme parks are no exception.

Statista forecasts annual revenue from Texas amusement and theme parks to top 779 million U.S. dollars by 2024. With so many to choose from, theme parks are one of the best entertainment options, no matter which part of the second-largest state in America you visit.

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is the flagship park for the company. It opened in 1961 and was the first theme park to feature Broadway-style shows. With award-winning roller coasters, dining, shopping, and other entertainment, you'll find plenty to do at this popular destination.

Six Flags offers some of the most exciting rides in Texas, including the Titan. This hyper coaster features a twister track layout, and at 245 feet high and 85 mph, it holds the record for the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Texas.

If you're a DC Comics fan, you'll love the immersive experience provided by Batman, The Joker, and Mr. Freeze. Other exhilarating rides include the gravity-bending Pandemonium, the high-speed Shock Wave, and the Texas SkyScreamer.

Andrew Herrig, a freelance writer and Dallas native, shares, “I grew up going to Six Flags Over Texas every summer with my family. I remember fondly the year I was finally tall enough to ride the Texas Giant – in those days, the largest wooden roller coaster in the world. The diversity of rides for all ages kept us going back, and the Roaring Rapids water ride is a must to cool down in the 100-degree Texas heat!”

Morgan's Wonderland

Look no further than Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio for an inclusive theme park in Texas. This fantastic attraction was explicitly designed for people with special needs and features 25 accessible rides and facilities for guests of all ages and abilities.

Whether you have a disability or not, you will love the variety of activities at Morgan's Wonderland. From exciting rides like the 36-foot-in-diameter Carousel, a pirate make-believe island, the inspiration island, and an off-road adventure ride, there's something for everyone here.

Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park

Welcome to the 105-year-old one-of-a-kind attraction: Wonder World Cave and Adventure Park in San Marcos. Here, you will find natural beauty, history, and adventure all rolled into one. Wonder World is known as the first show cave in Texas and is America's only real example of an earthquake-formed cave.

Although Wonder World has no roller coasters, it has many other attractions and experiences. These include a guided tour under the cave, where you will see stunning rock formations and crystal-clear water, and the anti-gravity house — a topsy, turvy world where everything is in reverse. By reverse, we mean even the water goes uphill. Amazing, right?

SeaWorld San Antonio

This inspiring marine-life theme park offers countless exhibits, shows, attractions, and experiences to explore. You'll learn about different species of marine animals, interact with them up close, and enjoy exciting rides and activities.

Get up close with some of the cutest, most adorable animals at Penguin Encounter, where you will see Gentoo, King, and Rockhopper penguins in their natural habitat. You can even feed them by hand and get Insta-worthy photos to show your friends.

You'll also see incredible displays like the Sea of Shallows, featuring more than a few friendly aquatic animals. Plus, you can feed some of these animals yourself. It's just one of the many ways SeaWorld San Antonio will leave you inspired and in awe of our marine life.

Beyond animal interaction, you'll find adrenaline-pumping rides like the Steel Eel and the Great White roller coasters. Be sure to ride Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, SeaWorld San Antonio's newest thrill ride and the first of its kind at any theme park.

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures

The name gives it away – Big Rivers Waterpark is all about big thrills, big fun, and big waterslides.

Located in New Caney, Big Rivers is a family-friendly waterpark that offers 6-story water slides, wave pools, and the largest lazy river in the Houston area. It's the best place to visit during the hot Texas summers.

You can “brave the wave” as you scream your way down the storm surge, and if you're really daring, you can plummet off a six-story tower at the Frio Fall. Take the Pecos Plunge or “feel the force” with the Comal Crush. Try them all to find your favorite water slide!

Prefer to stay dry? No problem! Several spinning, swinging, and flipping roller coaster rides will keep you screaming all day long.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The thrill capital of South Texas is celebrating its 30th year, and there's plenty to get excited about. For starters, you can hang tight on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, the steepest dive roller coaster in the world!

Did you know you can visit a German town in Texas? At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, you can explore a German-themed village called Spassburg. Walk through the charming setting to find medieval-style architecture, shops, and art. Enjoy mouthwatering cuisine at Sangerfest before heading out to see what this theme park offers.

Other heart-pumping rides include the Fireball, Goliath, and Hurricane Force 5. With roller coasters, water rides, and other attractions for kids and adults alike, it's no wonder Fiesta Texas is one of the best theme parks in the state.

Kemah Boardwalk

Have you always wanted to walk on the boardwalk like in those classic beach movies? Well, Kemah Boardwalk, located 30 miles from Downtown Houston, brings your dream to reality. This 60-acre theme park built on Galveston Bay has all the makings of the best summer getaway.

Buckle up for the Boardwalk Bullet – the Gulf Coast's only rollercoaster – that reaches up to 40 miles per hour and takes you on a heart-pounding 92-foot verticle drop. You'll blast your way within five feet of the water's edge and pull 3.5 G-forces before you finish the 3,236-foot track.

Cruise over to the Boardwalk Beast for a thrilling 25-minute ride on Galveston Bay at speeds up to 40 mph. Get blasted with music, wind, and entertainment before returning to explore more of what Kemah Boardwalk has to offer.

There's no shortage of fun and excitement at this theme park. With 16 thrill rides, a Midway, an Arcade, and plenty of good food, you will surely have a great time at Kemah Boardwalk.

Blazer Tag Adventure Center

Blazer Tag Center is the place to be for games and activities that are a blast to experience. Laser Tag is the main attraction, drawing enthusiasts from far and wide to experience the largest tag arena in Texas.

Test your skill and agility in the laser tag arena by yourself or a group. It's so much fun and an excellent alternative to outdoor theme parks during the heat of the summer. The center is perfect for birthdays, team-building events, and other special events where the goal is simply to get together and have a blast!

Houston Funplex

Proving that everything really is bigger in Texas, Houston Funplex is every child's delight. This indoor park has games, rides, and attractions that will keep kids and adults entertained for hours.

Ever been to an arcade that has more than 130 games? You'll have to pull yourself away from there to ride the bumper cars and airplanes. Kids can play on the Texas-sized, two-story indoor playground, go skating and even go bowling – it's all available inside the Funplex!

