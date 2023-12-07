Thank Eywa That ‘Avatar 3’ Will Not Bear the Previously Reported Title ‘The Seed Bearer’

No need to pray to the Na'vi deity Eywa: Avatar 3 will no longer bear the previously reported title of Avatar: The Seed Bearer. For now, the 2025 sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water remains officially untitled.

Variety reports that James Cameron is deep into the “very hectic” postproduction work on Avatar 3, which was shot concurrently with Avatar: The Way of Water. Filming on Avatar 3 wrapped in December 2020, with Cameron reportedly considering the title Avatar: The Seed Bearer. In 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I can neither confirm nor deny — alright, here’s what I’ll tell ya: Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

While promoting the launch of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game, franchise producer Jon Landau debunked the proposed Avatar 3 title to ComicBook.com. “I’m qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3,” said Landau. “That’s what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!”

Filming on Avatar 3 Has Wrapped and James Cameron Reportedly Shot Some Avatar 4 Footage

ComicBook.com reports that aside from introducing a new Na'vi clan who reside in a volcanic area of Pandora, not much is known about Avatar 3, including the title. Landau told Empire earlier this year that the new Na'vi clan are called the Ash People and are very aggressive. The Ash People's leader is Varang, played by Game of Thrones actor Oona Chaplin, the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin.

In an interview with Collider, Cameron spoke about the challenges of filming multiple Avatar sequels at the same time. He said:

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f–k.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

Release dates this far out are likely to change but, as of right now, Avatar 3 will premiere on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 won't arrive until December 21, 2029, followed by Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031.