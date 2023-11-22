Thanksgiving Holiday Travelers Face the Gamut of Weather Concerns

As tens of millions of Americans and their guests are about to embark or already have — by plane train, bus, automobile, and other forms of transportation — for the Thanksgiving holiday, many eyes are also on the weather.

A storm system that dropped rain and snow on the West Coast over the weekend is headed east where it is expected to bring heavy rain, wind, and snow across major travel hubs this week.

It will be cold for the most part as temperatures on Thanksgiving morning will feel like the 20s and 30s for much of the U.S., ABC News reports.

“We want everyone to be prepared for changes due to weather…,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C. “While we can't control the weather, we will be using every tool at our disposal to keep cancellations [and] delays as low as possible in the first place, including working collaboratively with the airlines.”

“We are taking a lot of action to enforce the rules we do have,” he said regarding canceled flights and would-be passengers getting refunds.

Taking Extra Time Advised

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, Transportation Security Agency Administrator David Pekoske offered what he called his best advice for Thanksgiving travelers: “Give yourself a little extra time.”

“Airports are gonna be busy, aircraft are gonna be full. Give yourself a little extra time. It'll take the stress off, and it'll allow you to prepare for anything,” he said, pointing out that he expects a record number of travelers the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Pekoske said he's confident the TSA has enough agents for the holiday rush.

Weather conditions will be the big holiday weekend shadow through the week for many.

Parts — from Raleigh, NC, to New York — of the heavily traveled Northeast corridor are expected to experience possible flooding Tuesday night and Wednesday.

New England is likely to have snow on the ground come Turkey carving day.

Six to 12 inches of snow is forecast for parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

“A fresh input of atmospheric energy and a robust surge of moisture will charge up the storm’s impacts Tuesday and usher in the most widespread, impactful weather of the week,” CNN reported Tuesday on its website.

Clear Skies, Wind to Greet Big Balloons in New York

New York City’s Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade-goers can expect clear skies but some windy conditions. The parade’s famous balloons are typically flown closer to the ground on a breezy day and higher off the ground on a calm day, CNN points out.

“The weather for the iconic parade is predicted to be a ‘7 out of 10,’ although a breeze could add an extra chill to the air for folks lining the streets of New York City on Thursday morning,” AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada writes.

Those who escape to Hawaii for the holiday might have to deal with scattered showers in paradise late in the week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns.