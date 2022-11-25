Doctor Wants To Cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas, Many Are Furious

by
thanksgiving is canceled MSN
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Dr. Esther Choo is a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University. She recently tweeted her opinion on how to prevent respiratory illnesses during the holiday season. Her suggestions had Twitter up in arms.

No More Turkey Day

Choo tweeted that Thanksgiving should be canceled “for so many reasons,” winter holidays should be celebrated in summer instead, and winter holidays should be more “cozy.”

Twitter, naturally, blew up over the suggestions, and arguments erupted in the comment section.

Twitter Reacts

One Twitter user told Choo she should just leave everyone alone.

Another user pointed out that Thanksgiving has significance in the United States, and that traditions should not be moved for someone else's convenience.

In response, a user stated that to them, and others, Thanksgiving is just a day off.

User Kim suggested that Choo doesn't like her family members, and adds that the feeling is probably mutual.

Someone went so far as to suggest that Choo's account is a parody account.

Another user was fully supportive of the idea, saying they stopped celebrating Thanksgiving when they learned it's a “celebration of Native People's genocide.”

Twitter user Kurt pointed out that Covid also has a summer peak, so summer holidays should be canceled too.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

10 Greatest Ghost-Hunting Shows of All Time