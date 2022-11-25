Doctor Wants To Cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas, Many Are Furious

Dr. Esther Choo is a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University. She recently tweeted her opinion on how to prevent respiratory illnesses during the holiday season. Her suggestions had Twitter up in arms.

No More Turkey Day

Choo tweeted that Thanksgiving should be canceled “for so many reasons,” winter holidays should be celebrated in summer instead, and winter holidays should be more “cozy.”

Every winter we go through this gathering-to-spread-respiratory-illnesses. May I suggest

– cancel Thanksgiving, for so many reasons

– move other winter holidays to the summer with big outdoor events

– make winter holidays more about hygge, books, and netflix — Esther C, MD MPH (@choo_ek) November 23, 2022

Twitter, naturally, blew up over the suggestions, and arguments erupted in the comment section.

Twitter Reacts

One Twitter user told Choo she should just leave everyone alone.

May I suggest you leave everyone alone? Cancel holidays? Who do you people think you are? — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) November 24, 2022

Another user pointed out that Thanksgiving has significance in the United States, and that traditions should not be moved for someone else's convenience.

Not sure you really understand the full purpose of giving Thanksgiving before the famine of Winter.

I'm sorry you have such a disconnect that you simply feel traditions should be moved around for your convenience.

Never considering the reasoning behind the issues for others… — Rosie's Girl (@rosiesgirll) November 24, 2022

In response, a user stated that to them, and others, Thanksgiving is just a day off.

I’m not sure you realise that some of us simply don’t care about Thanksgiving as a whole. It’s a day off. Nothing more. — CDC Centers for Disease Control (parody acct) (@CDCgov_parody) November 24, 2022

User Kim suggested that Choo doesn't like her family members, and adds that the feeling is probably mutual.

I'm sorry you don't like your family, it's clear the feeling is mutual. There are very obvious reasons why we have these holidays in winter. We're not going to give up our traditions and upend our culture because it's more convenient for you. — Kim (@fndmntlfreedoms) November 24, 2022

Someone went so far as to suggest that Choo's account is a parody account.

This is probably the third time I've checked if this is a parody account. — Eraserhead (@RisksRewards) November 24, 2022

Another user was fully supportive of the idea, saying they stopped celebrating Thanksgiving when they learned it's a “celebration of Native People's genocide.”

We quit Thanksgiving when we learned it’s celebration of Native Peoples genocide, so a long time ago I celebrate Winter Solstice not Xmas, not celebrating consumerism. But I don’t have kids at home so it’s easier for me. Isn’t there a song about Jesus being a Pisces or something — Parody: (NotParody) Vote💙 Protect Democracy (@dalvajulia) November 24, 2022

Twitter user Kurt pointed out that Covid also has a summer peak, so summer holidays should be canceled too.

COVID has a summer peak as well so let's cancel summer gatherings. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) November 24, 2022

