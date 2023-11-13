Inflation Makes It Harder To Put Thanksgiving Meal On Table; Retailers Jump In To Help

With Thanksgiving coming up and the winter holiday season just one month away, Americans are bracing for higher grocery prices, thanks to inflation.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation's 37th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey, the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast last year rose 20% compared to previous years.

While overall inflation is slowing, food prices are still going up. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.2% from July 2022 to July 2023, but food prices increased 4.9% over the same period.

Consumers are paying more for food at grocery stores and restaurants. Several factors have contributed to the rise in food prices, including supply chain disruptions, the Russo-Ukraine war, and higher energy costs.

Retailers Provide Some Relief Through Discounts And Offers

Thankfully, Walmart, Dollar General, and Aldi are cutting prices for holiday meals to help shoppers struggling with high inflation. Starting November 1, these companies reduced the costs of Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US, explained on Good Morning America, “Last Thanksgiving, Walmart decided to sell a Thanksgiving meal at the same price as in 2021, and this year, they are lowering the price of their Thanksgiving basket even further.”

“Walmart's Thanksgiving meal basket this year will cost $2 less than last year, at just over $70. It will feed up to 10 people. Walmart reduced the price in response to customer feedback, as 92% of customers said they were concerned about food inflation,” he adds.

“We understand that many people are struggling to afford groceries right now,” comments Dave Rinaldo, President of ALDI. “That’s why we’re committed to providing our customers with the lowest possible prices on Thanksgiving staples. We want to help everyone enjoy a delicious and festive Thanksgiving meal without breaking the bank.”

Meanwhile, Dollar General's holiday sales events are designed to help customers stretch their dollars on meal prep and more. While it's not a traditional grocery store, Dollar General offers everything but the turkey for your holiday meal. Shoppers can save more by downloading their app.

Experts Tips To Ease The Pain

Everyone wants to enjoy a delicious and affordable holiday meal, no matter how they choose to celebrate.

“Buying in bulk and leveraging economies of scale can save costs. Also, utilizing mobile apps and other digital tools to compare prices across different retailers can aid in identifying the most cost-effective choices,” says Stanley Lim, Assistant Professor at Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business.

According to accredited financial counselor Kumiko Love, “Grocery stores operate on pricing cycles, and it pays attention to them to get the best deals. Look for “loss leaders,” which are food items that grocery stores price low to attract shoppers. Track your favorite store's sales for a few weeks to see patterns emerge. Then, aim to restock on certain items only when they're on sale.”

“Generic canned vegetables, baking supplies, and vegetable broth are typically very similar in quality to name brands, meaning you'll save money and your guests won't even notice the difference,” said Amanda Neal, a recipe developer in the Food Network Test Kitchen.

Additional Tips For Saving Money On Thanksgiving

Decorate on a budget: You don’t need to spend much money on decorations to make your Thanksgiving table look festive. Use natural elements such as leaves, acorns, and pine cones to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Make your centerpieces: Instead of buying a pre-made centerpiece, use fresh flowers or branches. This is a great way to save money and add a personal touch to your table.

Shop for deals on Thanksgiving decorations: Many stores offer discounts on Thanksgiving decorations after the holiday. This is a great time to stock up for next year.

Following these tips, you can easily save money on Thanksgiving without sacrificing the quality of your meal or celebration.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.