Netflix Gets it Right With “That 90s Show” Spinoff: “A Sweet, Hilarious Reboot”

Netflix has come under a lot of heat for “ruining” older classics in the past, most recently with Wednesday, which despite its commercial success, critics called disappointing and vapid. However, Netflix seems to have set the record straight with the reboot That 90s Show, with fans and critics pouring love on the show which premiered on Jan. 19, bringing along with it strong feelings of nostalgia.

That 90s Show is a spinoff of the sitcom That 70s Show that ran from 1998-2006, which launched the careers of Hollywood hotshots Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The series follows the lives of a group of teenagers navigating through life and adolescence.

Fans appreciated the spinoff for sticking closely to the original material. It sees Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) visit her grandparents in Point Place for the summer with her parents, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series, who find that nothing much has changed.

Fans have already binge-watched the 10 part series and are desperate to know if there's going to be a second installment.

@CiaranBLawlor is “slightly ashamed” to be excited about it.

I did not know it was coming, and am slightly ashamed to be as excited to watch That ’90s Show as for any TV show I can recall. — Ciaran Lawlor (@CiaranBLawlor) January 19, 2023

Lots of people are happy about Mila Kunis' and Ashton Kutcher's guest appearance.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make their guest appearence back as Kelso & Jackie on That 90s Show! Now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/fAxmHzZeZz — mila kunis fans (@dimitrikutcher) January 19, 2023

@MonkeBusiness47 thinks the only reason people may hate it is because “no one has the same connection to this that they have to the original.”

Okay, That 90s Show quick review – People are gonna hate this show but it's basically on the same level as That 70s Show, the jokes are just as good (or mediocre), the acting isn't great. The only issue is that no one has the same connection to this that they have to the original — buddy holly fan account (@MonkeBusiness47) January 19, 2023

He also believes it's going to get cancelled: “They (Netflix) will cancel anything if it doesn't immediately reach Stranger Things or Wednesday numbers.”

If you go into it and think “This isn't the original, but it doesn't have to be” then it's pretty good.



It's definitely getting cancelled tho, which is unfortunate. Netflix sucks, they will cancel anything if it doesn't immediately reach Stranger Things or Wednesday numbers — buddy holly fan account (@MonkeBusiness47) January 19, 2023

One Twitter user thinks it's stupid that the original show is not available on Netflix.

why would netflix produce that 90s show but not have that 70s show available that’s so stupid — ali! 💫 (@wariocheats) January 7, 2023

Someone else attacks Netflix for this:

i cant believe they went ahead with rebooting that 70s show spinoff into that 90s show WHEN they took down 70s show from netflix??? — tarantino's feet (@ananyussyyy) January 19, 2023

“Disgusting anyway the pilot looks okay I will be watching the whole thing for the older cast,” they said.

Not everyone appreciates the show, @LumineAjax just doesn't get the hype.

I’m not even half way through the 1st episode of that 90s show and it’s sooo cringey and unfunny. 😭 — Becca 👩‍✈️✈️ (@LumineAjax) January 19, 2023

“Maybe I’m being judgmental. I’m still watching. I want to like it!” they said.

@dmldavies doesn't mind that it's corny.

I almost tried to hate the idea of “That 90s show” but I can't lol. Even though it's still corny and doesn't look like it's written well, it's kinda wholesome and nostalgic; hich is nice. — Ghost (@dmldavies) January 19, 2023

“Can't wait to hear about That 90s Show from Twitter for the next 3 weeks and decide it might be worth a shot to watch and then not watch it ever,” @Handbasket says.

Turns out not everyone is looking forward to the reboot, and some can't just wait till the hype is over.

