Netflix Gets it Right With “That 90s Show” Spinoff: “A Sweet, Hilarious Reboot”

Netflix has come under a lot of heat for “ruining” older classics in the past, most recently with Wednesday, which despite its commercial success, critics called disappointing and vapid. However, Netflix seems to have set the record straight with the reboot That 90s Show, with fans and critics pouring love on the show which premiered on Jan. 19, bringing along with it strong feelings of nostalgia.

That 90s Show is a spinoff of the sitcom That 70s Show that ran from 1998-2006, which launched the careers of Hollywood hotshots Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The series follows the lives of a group of teenagers navigating through life and adolescence.

Fans appreciated the spinoff for sticking closely to the original material. It sees Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) visit her grandparents in Point Place for the summer with her parents, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series, who find that nothing much has changed.

Fans have already binge-watched the 10 part series and are desperate to know if there's going to be a second installment.

@CiaranBLawlor is “slightly ashamed” to be excited about it.

Lots of people are happy about Mila Kunis' and Ashton Kutcher's guest appearance.

@MonkeBusiness47 thinks the only reason people may hate it is because “no one has the same connection to this that they have to the original.”

He also believes it's going to get cancelled: “They (Netflix) will cancel anything if it doesn't immediately reach Stranger Things or Wednesday numbers.”

One Twitter user thinks it's stupid that the original show is not available on Netflix.

Someone else attacks Netflix for this:

“Disgusting anyway the pilot looks okay I will be watching the whole thing for the older cast,” they said.

Not everyone appreciates the show, @LumineAjax just doesn't get the hype.

“Maybe I’m being judgmental. I’m still watching. I want to like it!” they said.

@dmldavies doesn't mind that it's corny.

“Can't wait to hear about That 90s Show from Twitter for the next 3 weeks and decide it might be worth a shot to watch and then not watch it ever,” @Handbasket says.

Turns out not everyone is looking forward to the reboot, and some can't just wait till the hype is over.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


