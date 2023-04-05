Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is the largest Disney property in the world. According to Walt Disney World News, the Magic Kingdom theme park alone receives more than 12 million visitors annually. Disney World guests have hundreds of rides, shows, and activities to choose from.

Here are the 10 best Disney World rides, according to rankings from Trip Advisor to help guests manage their time at this magical but often overwhelming place.

The data for this list includes currently open and operating rides and not other activities such as shows, parades, or tours as of March 31, 2023. The brand-new TRON ride, for example, is not ranked. And this ranking is only for rides at Walt Disney World in Orlando, not Disneyland in California or any of the other parks.

1. Expedition Everest – Legend of The Forbidden Mountain

Located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Expedition Everest is a thrilling coaster that takes guests inside and out of a replica of Mount Everest. In the Asia section of the park, this ride often has long waits compared to other attractions in the area, such as Kali River Rapids. However, Expedition Everest does have a single-rider queue, so if you’re ok sitting alone or with a stranger, consider utilizing this line to minimize your wait.

2. Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Steven Tyler and the other members of the band Aerosmith invite guests to join them at their concert in downtown Los Angeles. The only problem is that there's a lot of traffic on the freeway. So enter a high-speed “limousine” coaster that blasts guests through loops and swoops while racing to the concert. Watch out for the fast launch at the beginning of this exciting ride in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

3. Soarin’ Around The World

Epcot hosts Soarin’ Around the World, located in World Discovery, previously known as The Land area. This gentle ride lifts guests up into the air to simulate flying over world landmarks and scenery.

4. Toy Story Mania!

A family-friendly ride located in Hollywood Studios, Toy Story Mania! is one of the best Disney World rides for families because there is no height requirement to ride. Guests utilize 3D glasses to see and “shoot” targets on several screens throughout the ride. The competitive element adds a unique feel to this experience.

5. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

A class attraction that became part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is consistently in the top 10 rankings of park visitors. The queue looks and feels like a haunted hotel, and the ride improvements and upgrades over the years keep guests returning for more.

6. Kilimanjaro Safari

Another family-friendly attraction that has no height requirement is Kilimanjaro Safari. Located in the Africa section of Animal Kingdom, this attraction is part ride, part educational tour. Tour guides narrate the journey with animal facts and statistics while guests view wild animals such as giraffes, zebras, and wildebeest.

7. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an iconic Disney World ride. It is a roller coaster that zooms through a wild west landscape, complete with goats, cacti, and mining caves. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is found in the Frontierland section of Magic Kingdom Park.

8. Star Tours

Nostalgia brings guests back, again and again, to ride Star Tours at Hollywood Studios. Star Tours is a 3D ride that takes you on an adventure across the galaxy with stops on familiar planets in the Star Wars universe like Endor, Crait, and Coruscant. Each ride is a different adventure, so you may not experience the same thing twice.

9. Test Track

Test Track, presented by Chevrolet, lets guests design their own car while waiting in the ride queue to “ride” later in the ride. The ride itself is the same, but how you design your car determines how well it “performs” in the road tests you experience on the ride. The final test is a high-speed lap at upwards of sixty miles per hour, so make sure those hats and Mickey Mouse ears are secured.

10. Space Mountain

Rounding out the top 10 is Magic Kingdom Park’s Space Mountain. This roller coaster is unique in that it is entirely indoors and it is completely in the dark. A few lights are interspersed in the ride for effect, but it truly feels like being launched into deep space where there is very little light to see.

If a visit to Disney World is on your bucket list, use this list to start your planning your adventures. This list will help you maximize your time by narrowing down your choices of rides to enjoy on your next vacation.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.