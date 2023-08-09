The 14 Ultimate “Karen” Characters in Your Favorite Film and Television

We all meet these unforgettable characters in our daily lives, but who are the ultimate “Karen's” from movies and TV? A popular online forum recently tackled this subject, and here’s what they discovered.

1- Lois Wilkerson: Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm’s mother in this classic sitcom is perceived to be a narcissist, and that’s a classic ‘Karen’ trait. Being wrong is never an option, but, as one forum member sums up, she's mostly right about everything she puts up a fuss about.

2- Nurse Ratched: One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

Described on the forum as “Evil Karen,” Nurse Ratched clearly made a mark on many viewers when she appeared in this iconic release. This iconic female villain is described as a tyrant who had no time for her patients.

3- Minister Mason: Snowpiercer

The Karen hairstyle and the glasses are all in place, but what about her character? One respondent doesn’t hold back in this respect, stating that Minister Mason deserves a solid slap in the face.

4- Claire Dunphy: Modern Family

Claire has the iconic hairstyle, but does she deserve to be called a Karen? Her qualities in this respect shine through when she begins to work for her father at Pritchett’s Closets and Blinds, where she starts to take over the company.

5- Randy Marsh: South Park

This gentle hemp farmer from the popular cartoon series may be an obscure candidate. However, as one reader confirmed, he gets to the point where everyone on the show calls him Karen.

6- Velma Von Tussle: Hairspray

When a character is described as the female antagonist, you know she’s on her way to being a Karen. Respondents were united in their dislike of Velma Von Tussle.

7- Carmelita Spats: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Widely described as annoying and cruel, Carmelita Spats is one of the youngest Karens. One respondent on the forum described her as insufferable.

8- Wendy Byrde: Ozark

Laura Linney’s character in this thrilling series receives several votes throughout the discussion. One commenter points out that her angular face and pitch of her voice add to her Karen appeal.

9- Ruth Langmore: Ozark

Wendy has a rival for Chief Karen in this hit Netflix series, but who comes out on top? Ruth Langmore certainly seems to trigger more vitriol on the forum, with one member stating that the character’s dialogue was cringeworthy.

10- Evelyn Quan Wang: Everything Everywhere All at Once

One individual put forward Jamie Lee Curtis’ character but was quickly shot down. Evelyn seems to be the true Karen in this tale, as she was the one constantly insisting the rules of the world didn't apply to her.

11- Serena Joy: The Handmaid’s Tale

Serena Joy was put forward without explanation, but the character is a good candidate. On a different thread from the same source, she’s described as intentionally cruel and manipulative.

12- Marge Simpson: The Simpsons

While the forum left the Simpsons’ matriarch alone, many feel that Marge is the ultimate Karen. She’s annoying and is always right, which are two classic traits. OK, so the hairstyle isn’t perfect, but everything else is there.

13- Karen Kelly: Avenue 5

The forum felt that this was a more obvious choice – even the name is spot on. Karen Kelly may have taken the term Karen into a wider public consciousness, but, as one commenter pointed out, that's what the writers were going for.

14- Dolores Umbridge: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Dolores is another evil version of Karen, but this time with superpowers. One forum member sums it up neatly by simply describing her as psychotic.

