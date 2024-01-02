The 15 Strongest Countries in the World, Ranked by Military

Though you might be surprised by the rhetoric from political talking heads, war is horrific. I'm not a hippie to suggest that decent people avoid war at nearly all costs, and they certainly avoid war with these well-stocked nations if they can help it. Using a U.S. News & World Report list as inspiration, we ranked the most capable militaries in the world.

1. China

While the United States has rested on its status as supreme military power for decades, we must be realistic about China's advantages. China is the world's largest country with the largest navy and an air force that is “rapidly catching up” to Western air fleets.

When you combine a populace that tends to fall in lockstep with top-down mandates and also consider those TikTok videos of Chinese youngsters doing synchronized karate, you don't want to test the Chinese military.

2. The United States

The United States still has the world's largest gross domestic product (GDP), a formidable military force, and the means to produce and sell armaments to our allies. Yet, the American military is far from its Golden Age, with recruiting and public confidence in the military at concerning low points.

Worse yet, U.S. military stockpiles have been depleted by unflinching support for Ukraine, placing our Armed Forces in a precarious position.

3. Russia

Those who thought Western support for Ukraine would lead to a quick defeat of the Russian Armed Forces have been proven wrong. Analysts concede that “victory will not come soon” for Ukraine. Considering Russia's considerable armaments and manpower, we have no reason to argue.

With nuclear capability, geographic advantages that serve Russia's advantage, and strategic alliances that serve its military ends, Russia is a formidable foe.

4. India

While most do not think of India in terms of military might, the nation has a budget of $50 billion and 1.325 million frontline personnel. A formidable fleet of tanks and aircraft makes India a legitimate chess piece within the global geopolitical arena.

5. Japan

As a term of surrender after World War II, Japan adopted a post-war constitution that restricted its ability to strike other nations militarily. Always a technologically advanced island nation that punched above its weight militarily, Japanese leaders have lifted limitations on its military in response to China's growing might.

Japan is working towards long-range strike capabilities while continuing comprehensive investments in its armed forces.

6. Israel

U.S. News & World Report bestowed a 92.5 rating (out of 100) upon Israel's military, reflecting the tiny Middle Eastern nation's constant readiness. The world is witnessing Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, world-class arsenal of missiles, and well-trained forces in action.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan's 640,000 active-duty military personnel make it a top ten force globally, at least by numbers. While it remains to be seen how these forces perform in any conflict of consequential scale, this sizeable Asian nation has the manpower to make it a factor.

8. South Korea

A nation that has a mortal enemy on its northern border, South Koreans must always be ready for Kim Jong-Un's next show of force. More importantly, South Korea's fleet of 739 military helicopters and 133,000 military vehicles remain prepared for mobilization at any given moment.

9. France

France's GDP of $2.78 trillion alone guarantees that its military will be one that must pull its weight, especially considering the recent entanglements of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

The French Armed Forces has traditionally been a vital military ally for Western forces but, like many Western forces, has been stretched thin of late. Experts say France's full range of military capabilities makes it capable of war, but not a long war.

10. North Korea

While we often write off North Korea as a hermetic kingdom whose leader feels far too large for his britches, there is good reason why the nation receives so much press attention. In addition to its nuclear capabilities, North Korea has the most active-duty military members per capita in the entire world.

11. Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces have commanded headlines in recent years, with the assassination of General Qassem Solemani by a U.S. drone strike being particularly noteworthy. Portrayed as the puppet master of many formidable insurgencies in the Middle East, Iran's missile stocks are formidable.

Should conflict in Israel continue to escalate, experts have warned that Iran's possible involvement could be the tipping point for a global conflict.

12. Germany

Though Germany has made headlines for its reliance on Russian gas and prioritization of short-term economic goals over long-term security, Germany is once again preparing a war-ready military. Apparently awakened by conflict near its Eastern border, Germany is finally on track to meet NATO-established military spending expectations.

13. Turkey

Turkey is undoubtedly one of the big dogs in the Middle East, and rising conflict may put Turkey's military might on full display. Referred to as “the arms industry's new upstart,” Turkey has worked to establish a robust, independent force capable of warding off invading forces and settling regional conflicts.

14. Ukraine

In recent memory, no nation has received a more sizable infusion of outside capital than Ukraine. While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are likely depleting many of those military assets in short order, the nation's engagement in a live conflict makes it one of the more capable forces in the world today.

15. United Kingdom

Still a considerable force whose leaders have remembered the sieges of World War II, the British Armed forces are not quite as strong as they once were. Critics warn that forces decimated by budget cuts may no longer be able to protect the United Kingdom adequately.

Despite its spot on this list, the United Kingdom's forces are headed in the wrong direction, as it plans to reduce troops from 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025.

Source: (U.S. News & World Report).