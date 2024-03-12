The 16-bit Game Reboots That Need To Happen

Everyone can see the growing inclination of game developers to dive into the well of old IP and revive classic games in one form or another. Whether it culminates into a simple remaster or a full-blown remake, there still remain plenty of outstanding classic games that hold their own.

Memorable characters, fun stories, and rewarding gameplay remain winning concepts, and nowhere does that prove more true than in the 16-bit era. A time after developers really got the hang of making 2D games but before development costs started to soar, the 16-bit generation had a special mix of concepts.

Considering that, if the right team can make the right 16-bit game reboots, many of them could wind up huge success stories in today’s landscape.

1. Chakan The Forever Man

As a supreme swordsman gifted immortality after defeating Death himself, Chakan bears the curse of facing supernatural opponents for all eternity. His quest to undo his immortality and finally find rest could provide an intriguing setup in today’s gaming landscape where complicated anti-heroes like Kratos and Joel Miller often take center stage.

With that, and the dark, broody atmosphere that permeates every facet of the original game, the blueprint seems pretty clear. Perhaps a Bloodborne-esque visual tone and modern action-RPG gameplay would fit for a Chakan The Forever Man reboot, where “deaths” could recontextualize the swift return to a spawn point by underlining Chaken's curse of immortality.

2. Vectorman

With multiple classic Sega franchises on the remake train as of late, Vectorman seems like an odd exclusion. Sure, his two games might not seem as popular today as Shinobi or Golden Axe, but the 500,000 sold copies of the original game remain nothing to sneeze at. Plus, most Sega Genesis “hidden gem” conversations tend to include Vectorman at some point, so some sort of appetite exists for the orb-laden hero.

Given the dystopian futuristic setting of Vectorman, perhaps little would need changed on the conceptual level. The gameplay still feels tight and the level layouts hold up just as well. A fresh coat of paint and the addition of some new features like online leaderboards and time-attack modes could go a long way to making one of the great, potential 16-bit game reboots.

3. Shining Force

Shining Force brings an interesting mix of strategy and RPG mechanics to the table that still feels unique. The game’s style of managing different characters while navigating the grid-based combat system could make a seamless transition into the modern tactical RPG space today. With other tactical RPGs like Tactics Ogre getting remasters and garnering such positive reception, why not throw Shining Force into the mix?

Perhaps modernizing the chiptunes of the original game with a more orchestral-style score and revamping the visuals into something more akin to mid-budget JRPG graphics could fit the bill. Developers could even get away with sticking to the original presentation style and just continuing the story. No matter what direction they choose, the time seems right for Shining Force to return.

4. Phantasy Star

While the Phantasy Star IP continues to live on with its new online iterations, the original single-player 16-bit games seem lost to time. Despite this, fans of those original few games still exist and often make themselves known.

The standard bearer of science fiction RPGs from the Sega wing of the 16-bit landscape, Alis’s journey of revenge against an all-powerful interstellar warlord holds up quite well on its own merits. The dated gameplay could still benefit from a modern remake. Something along the lines of the new Final Fantasy VII remake would work great, but a smaller-scale overhaul could also suffice. Either way, the story would hold up well as it currently stands.

5. Eternal Champions

With Mortal Kombat on its third reboot, Tekken on its eighth mainline entry, and the Street Fighter series reaching its functional conclusion with Street Fighter 6, there exists plenty of room in the genre for a major insurgency.

Of all the classic franchises poised to mount such an offense, Eternal Champions could have the easiest time making it happen. The original two games might not have set the genre ablaze, but their colorful characters and creative special attacks managed to keep the attention of plenty of gamers in the mid-90s.

Despite never quite rising out of the B-tier of fighters, Eternal Champions has the building blocks for a modern revival, should a capable team decide to put them together.

6. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

A true classic in the eyes of many, Zombies Ate My Neighbors remains a pillar of nostalgia for millions of gamers today. That popularity alone could justify a remake, but multiple areas could benefit from modernization. The 16-bit graphics, while charming, would shine brighter in a modern 3D cartoon style.

The music, while catchy, could also use an overhaul with the depth and variety provided by modern synthesizers and recorded instruments. Add to this an expansion of the intense resource management and wacky objectives, and the remake of Zombies Ate My Neighbors could strike gold.

7. The Immortal

The Immortal lives in a state of infamy today. As a rather obtuse dungeon crawler that resists explaining itself at almost any point and features extreme difficulty that borders on insanity at times, some may feel inclined to leave it in the dustbin of history.

Yet, the idea of reinterpreting the tale of an aging wizard navigating multiple labyrinthian dungeons in an effort to find his long-lost mentor feels right. While not a sprawling Lord of the Rings-style tale, the dreary halls and perilous chambers of The Immortal could play well if handled correctly and perhaps given a slight emphasis on horror. A retelling of the story and rewriting of the characters that provides more exposition seems like a must among potential 16-bit game reboots.

8. Earthworm Jim

Earthworm Jim made a single and ill-conceived attempt at a modern iteration on the Nintendo 64. While that game crashed and burned, perhaps rightly so, the time for whoever owns the IP to take a fresh look at it has come. The character still feels wacky, funny, and a little edgy. This plays well with gamers today who don’t want to feel pandered to but also enjoy a little action with their platforming games.

Also, now that games like Doom Eternal and Uncharted 4 have mastered the concept of grappling hooks, a new Earthworm Jim game could spin that into Jim’s ridiculous head-grapple mechanic to spawn lots of entertaining platforming sequences. Combine that with the borderline-offensive humor and hilarious diversions, and a new Earthworm Jim seems like a slam dunk.

9. B.O.B.

B.O.B. benefits from a lot of the same things as Earthworm Jim, yet does things much differently at the same time. Like Earthworm Jim, B.O.B. has an enticing mix of humor, strangeness, and cartoony violence that appeals to just about anyone.

Unlike Jim's adventures, though, B.O.B. has a slower, more methodical style to the platforming that could make it stand out in today’s market. The charming character remains a diamond in the rough, too. With a little more elaboration, the teenage robot could find new success with today's fans of shooters and puzzle platformers.

10. Bonk’s Adventure

The TurboGrafx-16 spawned a healthy handful of wonderful characters that could carry a modern game, but Bonk tops the list. While a transition to 3D might not seem necessary, a clean Saturday-morning-cartoon look a la Streets of Rage 4 would work wonders for the colorful backgrounds and looney prehistoric characters.

Strictly sticking with the first game, Bonk’s Adventure, seems like the way to go, as the bosses and levels contain some of the best the series has ever had. Yet adding in the variety of bonus stages from the Bonk sequels would make the ideal mix of concepts for a remake. Giving these basic concepts to new developers with fresh eyes could breathe new life into them and excavate this underrated series.

11. The Legendary Axe

Another TurboGrafx-16 gem that seems qualified for a modern interpretation, The Legendary Axe has it all. Strange bosses, creative and varied levels to fight in, and, of course, the iconic axe with which players can dish out quick slashes or charge up for more devastating strikes.

This game seems like one that would benefit most from a complete top-to-bottom remake in the style of God of War or even Dark Souls. For today’s players, new weapons would need added to keep things lively. In fact, developers could take a page from Legendary Axe 2’s book and let players choose between a sword, chain, and the seminal axe. Either way, as long as the fantastical version of prehistoric human conflict remains, a reboot of The Legendary Axe could ascend to greatness among 16-bit video game remakes.

12. Primal Rage

We cannot stress enough the opening for a new or returning fighting game franchise to enter the genre at this point in time. Primal Rage could pound its way into gamer’s modern libraries with its diverse roster of exciting kaiju-style dinosaurs, apes and serpents.

The mechanics of the original game need not remain in all honesty. As long as the combat feels violent, savage, and impactful a Primal Rage reboot would have a good chance at success. Whether Primal Rage’s revival comes from a reconstitution of the canceled sequel, or a brand new reimagining, it must happen.

13. EVO: The Search for Eden

These days, EVO: The Search for Eden has cobbled together a bit of a cult following. As a rather simple platformer at heart, the game dresses up its simple gameplay quite well by exploring different themes of evolution and biology. As characters change into different creatures over time, and acquire new abilities along the way, it becomes clear why the game retains a certain level of fandom.

A modern reboot could go in all sorts of directions with this concept. Perhaps something along the lines of 2008’s SPORE could work, or something a little sillier like 2020’s Maneater. Either way, the potential for EVO seems as clear as day.

14. MUSHA

While the case to remake nearly any of the outstanding shoot ‘em ups from the Sega Genesis library makes itself, MUSHA seems to beg for it more than others.

The Japanese-themed designs and biomechanical visual texture of the entire game cries out for a modern interpretation with today’s lighting and reflective rendering techniques. The speedy metal songs underpinning the action would also benefit from new iterations with a real band of skilled players taking on the different instruments.

That said, the top-down perspective should stay intact. MUSHA's name recognition among shoot 'em up fans alone would likely make the development costs back, but if it went above and beyond, it could take the genre to heights it has not seen in decades.

15. Turrican

Turrican could go a number of ways. Keeping things simple with a modern-style 2D reboot could work well, as the main pillars of Turrican’s gameplay still hold up. That said, a totally new game with a modern 3D over-the-shoulder style could also raise eyebrows across the retro and modern gaming divide.

Fast-paced third-person shooters like Vanquish or Binary Domain come to mind as great blueprints to start with and build on. Turrican’s trademark amiable ray could unlock new levels of fun if done if reinvigorated with snappy 3D controls, too.

Either way, Turrican’s long history of great games could use a modern take to freshen up the series and maybe even start a whole new legacy.