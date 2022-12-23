The 20 Richest Democrats in Congress, Ranked

Although the members of Congress don't make an astronomical amount of money, some are estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.
20. Bill Foster
State: Illinois
Net Worth: $8.3 million
Foster's wealth comes from the company he co-founded with his brother, Electronic Theater Controls. He sold his share of the company, creating most of his net worth.
19. Josh Gottheimer
State: New Jersey
Net Worth: $9 million
Gottheimer's net worth comes from the stock portfolio that he owns jointly with his spouse.
18. Mark Kelly
State: Arizona
Net Worth: $10.4 million
Kelly's net worth comes from mutual funds, government securities, and stocks. He has also earned more than $2 million from speaking events.
17. Ron Wyden
State: Oregon
Net Worth: $12.3 million
Wyden's net worth comes from government securities owned by his wife and child, as well as a diverse stock portfolio.
16. John Hickenlooper
State: Colorado
Net Worth: $13 million
Hickenlooper's net worth comes from mutual funds, government securities, and an impressive stock portfolio.
15. Jim Cooper
State: Tennessee
Net Worth: $13.1 million
Cooper's net worth comes from his stock portfolio and real estate. He has investments in apartment complexes, retirement communities, and undeveloped land.
14. Susie Lee
State: Nevada
Net Worth: $15.6 million
Lee's net worth comes from real estate, mutual funds, and her stock portfolio. Many of her assets were jointly or solely owned by her late husband Dan.
13. Lloyd Doggett
State: Texas
Net Worth: $18.3 million
Doggett's net worth comes from mutual funds and real estate. He also has an impressive stock portfolio.
12. Sara Jacobs
State: California
Net Worth: $21.4 million
Jacobs' net worth comes from mutual funds, stocks, government securities, and real estate.
11. Dean Phillips
State: Minnesota
Net Worth: $24.8 million
Phillips' net worth comes from his leadership positions in companies such as Penny's Coffee, Phillips Distilling Company, and Talenti Gelato. He also has an impressive stock portfolio.
10. Kathy E. Manning
State: North Carolina
Net Worth: $27.2 million
Manning's net worth comes from the stock holdings that she holds jointly with her husband. Her husband solely owns real estate, mutual funds, stocks, and exchange-traded funds.
9. Don Beyer
State: Virginia
Net Worth: $29.8 million
Byer's net worth comes from his large stock portfolio, government securities, and real estate. A large portion of his wealth comes from rental income.
8. David Trone
State: Maryland
Net Worth: $32.9 million
Trone's net worth comes from his leadership position in the company Total Wine and More. He also has exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and stocks.
7. Scott Peters
State: California
Net Worth: $39.7 million
Peters' net worth comes from his wife's assets. She is the CEO and president of Cameron Holdings. He also has government securities and water bonds.
6. Nancy Pelosi
State: California
Net Worth: $46.1 million
Pelosi's net worth comes from assets she shares with her husband Paul. He has an impressive stock potrtfolio, with investments in companies like Disney, Netflix, and Tesla.
5. Suzan DelBene
State: Washington
Net Worth: $52.2 million
DelBene's net worth comes from her executive role at Microsoft. She has investments in Microsoft as well as real estate and mutual funds.
4. Doris O. Matsui
State: California
Net Worth: $73.9 million
Matsui's net worth comes from her husband's leadership position in the AES Corporation. Matsui has investments in trusts and exchange-traded funds.
3. Richard Blumenthal
State: Connecticut
Net Worth: $85.2 million
Blumenthal's net worth comes from his wife, who is the daughter of real estate mogul Peter Malkin.
2. Mark Warner
State: Virginia
Net Worth: $93.5 million
Warner's net worth comes from his leadership position in Columbia Capital as well as Capital Cellular Corp.
1. Dianne Feinstein
State: California
Net Worth: $99.5 million
Feinstein's net worth comes from her late husband's business dealings as well as her stake in Carlton Hotel Properties, Inc.
