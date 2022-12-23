The 20 Richest Democrats in Congress, Ranked

Although the members of Congress don't make an astronomical amount of money, some are estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

20. Bill Foster

State: Illinois

Net Worth: $8.3 million

Foster's wealth comes from the company he co-founded with his brother, Electronic Theater Controls. He sold his share of the company, creating most of his net worth.

19. Josh Gottheimer

State: New Jersey

Net Worth: $9 million

Gottheimer's net worth comes from the stock portfolio that he owns jointly with his spouse.

18. Mark Kelly

State: Arizona

Net Worth: $10.4 million

Kelly's net worth comes from mutual funds, government securities, and stocks. He has also earned more than $2 million from speaking events.

17. Ron Wyden

State: Oregon

Net Worth: $12.3 million

Wyden's net worth comes from government securities owned by his wife and child, as well as a diverse stock portfolio.

16. John Hickenlooper

State: Colorado

Net Worth: $13 million

Hickenlooper's net worth comes from mutual funds, government securities, and an impressive stock portfolio.

15. Jim Cooper

State: Tennessee

Net Worth: $13.1 million

Cooper's net worth comes from his stock portfolio and real estate. He has investments in apartment complexes, retirement communities, and undeveloped land.

14. Susie Lee

State: Nevada

Net Worth: $15.6 million

Lee's net worth comes from real estate, mutual funds, and her stock portfolio. Many of her assets were jointly or solely owned by her late husband Dan.

13. Lloyd Doggett

State: Texas

Net Worth: $18.3 million

Doggett's net worth comes from mutual funds and real estate. He also has an impressive stock portfolio.

12. Sara Jacobs

State: California

Net Worth: $21.4 million

Jacobs' net worth comes from mutual funds, stocks, government securities, and real estate.

11. Dean Phillips

State: Minnesota

Net Worth: $24.8 million

Phillips' net worth comes from his leadership positions in companies such as Penny's Coffee, Phillips Distilling Company, and Talenti Gelato. He also has an impressive stock portfolio.

10. Kathy E. Manning

State: North Carolina

Net Worth: $27.2 million

Manning's net worth comes from the stock holdings that she holds jointly with her husband. Her husband solely owns real estate, mutual funds, stocks, and exchange-traded funds.

9. Don Beyer

State: Virginia

Net Worth: $29.8 million

Byer's net worth comes from his large stock portfolio, government securities, and real estate. A large portion of his wealth comes from rental income.

8. David Trone

State: Maryland

Net Worth: $32.9 million

Trone's net worth comes from his leadership position in the company Total Wine and More. He also has exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and stocks.

7. Scott Peters

State: California

Net Worth: $39.7 million

Peters' net worth comes from his wife's assets. She is the CEO and president of Cameron Holdings. He also has government securities and water bonds.

6. Nancy Pelosi

State: California

Net Worth: $46.1 million

Pelosi's net worth comes from assets she shares with her husband Paul. He has an impressive stock potrtfolio, with investments in companies like Disney, Netflix, and Tesla.

5. Suzan DelBene

State: Washington

Net Worth: $52.2 million

DelBene's net worth comes from her executive role at Microsoft. She has investments in Microsoft as well as real estate and mutual funds.

4. Doris O. Matsui

State: California

Net Worth: $73.9 million

Matsui's net worth comes from her husband's leadership position in the AES Corporation. Matsui has investments in trusts and exchange-traded funds.

3. Richard Blumenthal

State: Connecticut

Net Worth: $85.2 million

Blumenthal's net worth comes from his wife, who is the daughter of real estate mogul Peter Malkin.

2. Mark Warner

State: Virginia

Net Worth: $93.5 million

Warner's net worth comes from his leadership position in Columbia Capital as well as Capital Cellular Corp.

1. Dianne Feinstein

State: California

Net Worth: $99.5 million

Feinstein's net worth comes from her late husband's business dealings as well as her stake in Carlton Hotel Properties, Inc.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.