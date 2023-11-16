The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is an EV Sedan That’s as Desirable as It Is Affordable

At this point, virtually no automaker (or tech startup) is not trying to stake a claim in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. While some have found great success with it, like Tesla or Chinese automaker BYD, others, such as Ford and Rivian, struggle to find profitability, no matter how lauded their electric vehicles might be.

Then there’s the Korean automaker Hyundai.

Hyundai is making some big moves to position itself as a leader in the race to EV production, most notably spending billions of dollars on building a Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia. It’s a bold move. But for it to pay off, Hyundai is going to have to sell a lot of cars to justify their investment.

And EV sales thus far haven’t been shown to yield those kinds of profits. Consumers outside of California haven’t been too keen on adopting an EV. The issue that many potential buyers have with EVs, other than the lack of charging infrastructure and limited driving range, is their hefty price tags.

But it looks like Hyundai has an EV whose price and overall quality could lure buyers who are on the fence: the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Why the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is an EV Worth Buying

While range anxiety is a significant factor that reduces the appeal of buying an EV for many consumers, Ioniq 6 buyers can breathe a sigh of relief; the larger battery pack option for the vehicle gets an EPA-estimated 361 miles of driving range.

Speaking of bigger battery packs, the bigger version has an all-wheel drive powered by dual motors that can generate 320 horsepower. On the other hand, the base model comes with a single motor that can generate 149 horsepower, while the long-range single-motor iteration has 225 horsepower.

The long-range all-wheel drive Ioniq 6 can also go from 0 to 60 in a respectable 4.3 seconds.

As far as its interior goes, the Ioniq 6 looks to be a pretty comfortable ride, with Car and Driver describing it as “lounge-like.” And it earns that description. Aesthetically, the Ioniq is sleek, minimalistic, and pared down, which goes a long way in emphasizing its interior spaciousness.

It also proves to be a quiet ride, with Hyundai installing multiple layers of noise-reducing material underneath the carpeting.

Five can comfortably fit in this spacious four-door sedan with two rows of seating. But don’t expect the kind of cargo space found in a lot of crossover SUVs or hatchbacks. However, the rear seats fold down to allow for a little extra cargo space.

And, of course, the Ioniq 6 comes with an infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, with both screens being 12.3 inches, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While all this sounds good, the Ioniq 6 also comes with an attractive price point. The Standard Edition base model starts at around $38,615. At the same time, the Standard Edition Long Range variant is available for around $43,565.

However, if someone wants the bigger battery pack and all-wheel drive dual motor setup, those options will cost $46,000 or more.

