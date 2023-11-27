The 2024 McLaren 750S Is One Mesmerizing Ride

All things evolve, or they don't improve. It's especially true in the automotive world, where moving forward is the entire point. Especially now with so much change happening due to the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in full swing. While many people are unhappy about the changes the EV revolution is bringing to the automotive industry, some automakers, such as McLaren, are finding ways to improve their vehicles without going fully electric.

Take their 2024 supercar offering, the 750S, for instance.

The 2024 750S Is a Major Improvement for McLaren

Car and Driver didn't mince words when they described the 750S's predecessor, the 2023 720S, as a vehicle “overflowing” with a “wow factor.” With the 750S, McLaren Automotive has outdone itself, doubling down on that “wow factor.”

Just look at the 750S's updated engine (this is not your rich grandpa's Sunday driver.)

Generating 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from a monstrous 32-valve, twin-turbocharged and intercooled dual overhead camshaft V-8 engine — the 750S outperforms the 720S by 30 horses and 22 pound-feet of torque. Expect the 750S to go from 0 to 60 in approximately 2.5 seconds while blazing through the quarter mile in 10 seconds or less.

However, when it comes to top overall speed, the 720S model comes out ahead, claiming 212 miles per hour as its top speed, as opposed to the 750S, which maxes out at 206 miles per hour.

With that speed, the McLaren 750S has bite, but what about its bark? What good is a high-performance supercar engine if you can't hear its deafening roar? (Some automakers, such as Toyota, add internal combustion engine sounds to their otherwise silent EVs to make driving more fun.)

The McLaren 750S will sound incredible, thanks to its stainless-steel exhaust system perfectly centered at the vehicle's rear. When this baby's engine revs and the vehicle accelerates, it will purr and roar with all the ferocious might of a 500-pound Bengal Tiger.

Beyond sounding amazing, the 750S's revamped exhaust also increases its aerodynamics by more effectively mitigating airflow over a rear wing that's 20 percent larger than the 720S's. With this new rear wing, the 750S achieves an aerodynamic balance that Car and Driver describe as “impeccable.”

The 750S also boasts more responsive steering thanks to its quicker steering ratio, creating “unflappable” precision.” McLaren has improved its Proactive Chassis Control suspension (PCC III), now in its third generation, fitting it with improved accumulator, damper, and spring tuning to bolster the vehicle's stability. So, this car's ride will be so smooth you'll feel like you're driving on a road made of velvet.

A Spruced Up Interior

McLaren has also made significant improvements to the 750S's cabin. While the 720S had a cumbersome instrument pod, McLaren has bestowed the 750S with a much cleaner digital instrument cluster accompanied by rocker switches. The rocker switches are located within a finger's reach of the steering wheel, making chassis stiffness and drive mode selections as easy as tapping your fingertips.

The steering wheel takes on a similarly simplistic design. Unlike Ferraris, adorned with buttons and switches, McLaren has kept the 750S's steering wheel free of gadgets or gizmos, except for paddle shifters on the side.

One cool feature is the Aero button in the center stack beside the driver. The Aero button commences the vehicle's active aerodynamics, which the driver can save so that their favorite suspension, aero, and drive modes are preset to go at the push of a button.

Of course, the 750S has a nice portrait-style touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay (but not Android Auto).

The 750S sports a new vibe due to its increased horsepower and torque and the revamping of approximately 30 percent of its parts, making it a new car for an unprecedented era in the automotive industry.