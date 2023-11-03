If you have approximately $95,000 burning a hole in your pocket and are looking for a new luxury sedan to spend it on, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG is right up your alley.

What Does Mercedes' Latest High-Performance Luxury Sedan Have Going For It?

Quite a lot under the hood.

Gone is the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that could generate around 500 horsepower. The folks at Mercedes opted to take a smaller combustion engine (a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder) and marry it with an electric motor that combined to make 671 horsepower.

The electric turbocharger system was inspired by Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 racer (very cool.) However, while the hybrid setup is impressive when used in unison, the C63 only gets around 6 miles of driving range off a fully charged battery when operating in full-electric mode (talk about range anxiety.) However, the C63 can also recharge itself with its regenerative braking and being plugged into a power outlet or charging station.

Still, 671 horsepower is 671 horsepower, and as a hybrid, the C63 boasts strong fuel economy.

And the C63 is reportedly a pleasure to drive, with handling sharp as a knife and jet-like acceleration. Its 0-60 is estimated to be around 3 seconds.

For those looking for a luxurious Sunday driver, Car and Driver describes the C63 as an improvement over the previous model with a “comfortable cruising demeanor.”

But How's the Interior?

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 reportedly has many of the same interior trappings and finishes that people have come to expect from the C-class series. However, based on photos, the upholstery has a unique stitching pattern to go with AMG sports seats.

While Mercedes has yet to unveil every feature available in the C63, don't be surprised to see luxurious features such as heated and cooling seats and a panoramic sunroof.

As far as an infotainment system goes, the C63 is expected to sport the usual 11.9-inch touchscreen in the center console. You can also expect to see a 12.3-inch digital gauge display. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the C63 will likely come with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wireless connectivity. As for a sound system, expect a high-end Burmester stereo to make the C63's interior sound like you're in a concert hall.

And How About Those Safety Features?

The C63 is anticipated to come with some cool tech, like adaptive cruise control, which will use the vehicle's navigation data to adjust its speed when it detects turns or curves in the road. Though, there's a good chance that it will only be available as an optional upgrade.

The C63 will likely come with driver-assistance features like pedestrian detection, automated emergency braking, lane centering, a lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Anyone hoping for a stellar warranty with complimentary maintenance will be disappointed. Mercedes is only offering an industry-standard warranty that covers most of the things you would expect for up to 50,000 miles or four years.