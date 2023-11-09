The 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Will Be a 1,000-Horsepower EV

Many supercar enthusiasts dread seeing their dream cars get their internal combustion engines (ICEs) swapped out for electric motors.

And while this may not be what people want to hear, maybe that isn’t necessarily bad.

Despite electric vehicle (EV) sales in North America plunging at the moment — the EV revolution in the automotive industry is still happening, so it only makes sense that automakers will aim to make the best EVs they can.

What if they end up producing something pretty cool?

Why the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Is Something To Be Excited About

The current Giulia Quadrifoglio (which will also be the last time this model is produced as an ICE) with its twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 505 horsepower with 443 pound-feet of torque could be the dictionary definition of what a high-performance luxury car is all about.

Oh, and did we mention that it has a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds? And that its 2.9 liter turbocharged V6 engine comes from none other than Ferrari?

Those are some impressive specs, likely to get any supercar enthusiast's mouth watering.

But what if we told you that for the 2025 Giulia EV, Alfa Romeo had something even more impressive up its sleeve?

While hardcore Alfa Romeo enthusiasts might feel that it’s sacrilegious for the Italian company to eighty-six Ferrari’s engine, the electric powertrain it’s being replaced with promises to possibly double the Giulia’s horsepower.

Not only that, but the 2025 Giulia could also have up to 500 miles of driving range, in addition to having around 1,000 horsepower (at least for the Quadrifoglio variant).

Those specs would easily make it one of the most efficient EVs on the market. How’s that for taking a high-performance luxury vehicle to the next level?

However, this is where we have to note that the batteries powering the Giulia EV are going to be very heavy. This means the chassis will likely be updated to create a more balanced weight distribution.

The 2025 Giulia Will Be Getting a New Look Too

It shouldn’t be surprising that in addition to getting a wholly new electric powertrain, the 2025 Giulia will also be getting a stylistic makeover.

Gone is the Giulia’s signature sporty look; it’s being replaced with a sedan/station wagon body.

However, other than a few interior trappings being updated with the latest technology, much of the Giulia’s already preeminently luxurious interior will remain the same. Isn’t it nice to know that some things don’t change?

Some additional features that the 2025 Giulia is expected to come with are Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, level three autonomous driving, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and a 14-speaker Harman & Kardon audio system.

As far as charging is concerned, the 2025 Giulia will have an 800-volt electrical architecture that will allow for its battery to charge from 10 percent all the way up to 80 in under 20 minutes.

Source: Top Speed.