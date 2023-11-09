The 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia Will Be a 1,000-Horsepower EV

Many supercar enthusiasts dread seeing their dream cars get their internal combustion engines (ICEs) swapped out for electric motors.
And while this may not be what people want to hear, maybe that isn’t necessarily bad.
Despite electric vehicle (EV) sales in North America plunging at the moment — the EV revolution in the automotive industry is still happening, so it only makes sense that automakers will aim to make the best EVs they can.
What if they end up producing something pretty cool?
Why the 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Is Something To Be Excited About
The current Giulia Quadrifoglio (which will also be the last time this model is produced as an ICE) with its twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 505 horsepower with 443 pound-feet of torque could be the dictionary definition of what a high-performance luxury car is all about.
Oh, and did we mention that it has a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds? And that its 2.9 liter turbocharged V6 engine comes from none other than Ferrari?
Those are some impressive specs, likely to get any supercar enthusiast's mouth watering.
But what if we told you that for the 2025 Giulia EV, Alfa Romeo had something even more impressive up its sleeve?
While hardcore Alfa Romeo enthusiasts might feel that it’s sacrilegious for the Italian company to eighty-six Ferrari’s engine, the electric powertrain it’s being replaced with promises to possibly double the Giulia’s horsepower.
Not only that, but the 2025 Giulia could also have up to 500 miles of driving range, in addition to having around 1,000 horsepower (at least for the Quadrifoglio variant).
Those specs would easily make it one of the most efficient EVs on the market. How’s that for taking a high-performance luxury vehicle to the next level?
However, this is where we have to note that the batteries powering the Giulia EV are going to be very heavy. This means the chassis will likely be updated to create a more balanced weight distribution.
The 2025 Giulia Will Be Getting a New Look Too
It shouldn’t be surprising that in addition to getting a wholly new electric powertrain, the 2025 Giulia will also be getting a stylistic makeover.
Gone is the Giulia’s signature sporty look; it’s being replaced with a sedan/station wagon body.
However, other than a few interior trappings being updated with the latest technology, much of the Giulia’s already preeminently luxurious interior will remain the same. Isn’t it nice to know that some things don’t change?
Some additional features that the 2025 Giulia is expected to come with are Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, level three autonomous driving, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and a 14-speaker Harman & Kardon audio system.
As far as charging is concerned, the 2025 Giulia will have an 800-volt electrical architecture that will allow for its battery to charge from 10 percent all the way up to 80 in under 20 minutes.
Source: Top Speed.
Freelance writer
- Expertise: automotive news, dramatic writing & cinema.
- Education: San Francisco State University, B.A. Cinema Production (2013), San Francisco State University, M.F.A. Creative Writing (2021).
- Feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for professional play development at Z Space in San Francisco.
- Over 1,000 automotive news articles have been published on the web.
Jarret Hendrickson is a writer. He got his start when he was accepted into San Francisco State University’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in 2018. While earning his degree, his short plays, The Captain (2019) & Fight Night (2020), were performed at San Francisco State University's annual Fringe Festival. His feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for the 2020 Greenhouse Professional Play Development Workshop at Z Space in San Francisco. While studying dramatic writing and screenwriting, he concluded that Se7en is the perfect modern screenplay. He received his MFA in the fall of 2021. In addition to his interest in writing and movies, Jarret also has a long-standing interest in automotive news, which dates back to his picking up a copy of MotorTrend when he was ten. His interest in all things automotive really blossomed at age 15 when he test-drove the 1994 Volvo SE that would accompany him for the next decade. His ongoing interest in cars helped him secure his first freelance writing job when he was hired to cover automotive news for axeladdict.com, where over 1,000 of his articles were published. You can find him on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) @jarrethsfpa and on Linkedin. Jarret currently covers the daily ebb and flow of the automotive industry for Wealth of Geeks.