The 21 Best Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft sent shock waves across the video game industry over the past few years, adding a rather large number of studios to their portfolio. The biggest one, and the one causing the most controversy, is Activision Blizzard King.

Once Microsoft has finalized its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, Xbox Game Studios will encompass a staggering 32 studios. That’s crazy when compared to the amount of Sony and Nintendo first-party studios. With all that said, today, let's have a look at some of Microsoft's top game studios.

ID Software

First up on the list is id Software. id Software was brought in as part of the Bethesda acquisition. Why do they start off the list? One word: Doom. The studio created one of the most iconic first-person shooter series of all time (that’s with Microsoft owning Halo and potentially Call of Duty). The reboot of Doom in 2016 revived the series, and the 2020 sequel, Doom Eternal, blew other first-person shooters out of the water.

id Software showed they are the peak of hardcore shooters. That diversifies Microsoft’s first-person shooter lineup, which will allow Doom to stand apart from the rest. It would come as no surprise if id Software started working on another Doom game, but only time will tell at this moment. However, id Software is still a great start to this list.

The Initiative

The Initiative is Microsoft’s newest studio in terms of its opening in 2018 and not releasing a game yet. However, Microsoft opened the studio with the intent of releasing major “AAAA” games from the studio. Their first project is a revival of Perfect Dark.

Though not much is known about the game itself or future plans for the studio following the release of that game, whenever that may be, The Initiative is primed to be one of Microsoft’s premier studios down the line if things go well with Perfect Dark. Thus, it deserves a spot on the list just for the potential it provides to the Xbox Game Studios lineup.

Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory was one of the more shocking acquisitions Microsoft made in 2018. The studio had just come off their newest game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, less than a year prior. Adding the studio to their portfolio gave Microsoft a strong studio that has a history of making third-person action games, a genre Xbox was lacking.

The studio feels like it is an answer to the kind of games Sony's first-party studios make. Ninja Theory’s next game, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, has been tied to the Xbox Series X since they were revealed together, and it looks like the game is set to be a showpiece for the console upon release. Being a studio that is filling in a gap in Microsoft’s repertoire surely lands Ninja Theory a spot on the list.

Treyarch

The first of the Activision Blizzard studios to appear on the list, Treyarch earned renown as one of the Call of Duty developers, with the Black Ops subseries being their hallmark. Their most recent release was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020. We don’t know exactly if their next game will follow up that game specifically or if they will go in a new direction.

One thing is for sure: the studio will still develop Call of Duty games under Microsoft. The studio also prides itself on inclusivity, even releasing a statement of its own regarding the Activision Blizzard conduct situation that developed in recent years.

Obsidian Entertainment

When Microsoft purchased Obsidian Entertainment in 2018, they took over one of the best Western RPG studios out there, one on par or better than the later acquisition of Bethesda Game Studios. Now that Microsoft owns both, Obsidian’s value only increases.

First, Obsidian made what many consider one of the best Fallout games in 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, and, now with Microsoft owning the franchise, they could easily take the lead on that franchise. Then, they also have two more games in development in The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed, which are poised to be more RPGs that will add incredible value to Xbox Game Pass.

Playground Games

Playground Games gained massive appeal when Microsoft brought them into the fold to start the Forza spinoff Forza Horizon. Forza Horizon has since surpassed the original Forza Motorsport series, and developer Playground Games has become the premier studio of the franchise, with the most recent Forza Horizon 5 being universally praised and even winning Game of the Year at some major outlets.

Since being acquired in 2018, Microsoft’s trust in the studio has grown immensely, and their first non-racing game will be a new entry in the beloved Fable series. That’s some major trust in a developer that hasn’t made a game of that kind before. Even with one of the founders of the studios recently stepping down, Playground Games is now easily one of the top Xbox Game Studios.

The Coalition

Since bringing Gears of War in-house after Epic Games was done with the franchise, The Coalition has produced two successful entries in the series. While not as big as it was back when the series first started (we all remember the first trailer for the original), the series is still one of the most important to Microsoft. At the time of release, Gears 5 was the biggest first-party launch during the Xbox One generation.

The end of that game easily set things up for the next mainline entry in the series, and that is for sure what The Coalition is currently working on. Because of the importance of the franchise and its recent success, The Coalition is still firmly one of Xbox’s top studios.

343 Industries

Though Microsoft has recently purchased major franchises such as Call of Duty and The Elder Scrolls, Halo is still Xbox’s most iconic franchise, forever entwined with the Xbox brand. After a tumultuous development cycle, the recently released Halo Infinite had a wildly successful release by being the biggest launch in franchise history.

The campaign was the best 343 Industries has done, and the multiplayer is classic Halo on top of being free to play. The studio has also committed to supporting the game for years to come.

Infinity Ward

Three words: Call of Duty. Infinity Ward is the major Call of Duty studio. Not only are they the top studio that handles the franchise, but they are also the studio behind the biggest subset of the series with Modern Warfare. Their most recent game, a reboot of Modern Warfare II, hit consoles in 2022, and with the 3-year cycle the franchise is on, Infinity Ward's next game will be in 2025.

With the acquisition of one of the biggest franchises in gaming ever, Infinity Ward could become one of Microsoft’s most important studios once the Activision Blizzard King acquisition becomes official.

Bethesda Game Studios

When Microsoft acquired Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios was the crown jewel of that deal. Because of that, Bethesda Game Studios skyrocketed to the top of Microsoft’s portfolio of studios. The studio curates two of the console's most beloved franchises: The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Bethesda recently released Starfield and has The Elder Scrolls VI in development. That’s three major franchises that the studio will have in the pipeline for at least the next decade. Thus, with that strong of a lineup just from one studio, Bethesda Game Studios ranks as the top member of the Xbox Game Studios.

Double Fine

Founded by Tim Schafer in 2000, Double Fine originally joined the Microsoft family in the summer of 2019. Double Fine has produced some of the most creative games to emerge from a then-indie studio, such as Costume Quest, Psychonauts, Stacking, Grim Fandango, and many more.

Their most recent release was the highly anticipated Psychonauts 2 in 2021. The development of this sequel was challenging, to say the least. Still, once they joined Microsoft's family, they suddenly had access to almost unlimited resources, resulting in a game bigger in scope than initially intended.

Inxile Entertainment

Brian Fargo, founder of inXile Entertainment, left a company he founded in the 1980s because he wanted new challenges and thus ended up founding this new studio. During this period, he would hand out business cards with his name and position as “Leader In Exile.” Fast forward a bit, and he founded inXile Entertainment which has become known for some very popular franchises.

inXile joined Microsoft in 2018, right in the middle of their development for Wasteland 3. They are also known for games such as The Bard's Tale, Torment: Tides of Numenera, The Mage's Tale, and Clockwork Revolution.

Mojang Studios

The story of Mojang Studios started in 2009 when indie game developer Markus Persson founded the company. He had the concept for a small sandbox and survival game called Minecraft. The game became an “overnight sensation.” In 2011 it got off to a great start selling approximately four million units. By 2014 it had sold 54 million units and was an unquestioned success. That was only the beginning, though, because in September 2014, Microsoft acquired Mojang for 2.5 billion dollars.

Since then, Minecraft exploded in popularity. Microsoft has put this game on anything that will run it, whether that be game consoles, computers, phones, and even on some newer smart refrigerators. This approach has made Minecraft one of the best-selling games ever, with over 238 million units sold.

Rare

Rare has worked with some of the biggest companies in the world over the past three decades. In the 1990s, they worked with Nintendo and released the iconic GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64. They also made games in other popular franchises like Battletoads and the Donkey Kong Country series.

Rare was acquired by Microsoft in 2002. Since then, they worked on bringing some of their popular catalog to Xbox and creating new franchises. Their Viva Pinata games on Xbox 360 are cult classics, and they were also at the forefront of the Kinect movement. They then focused on their pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, which has over 30 million players.

Undead Labs

MMO industry veteran Jeff Strain founded the studio in 2009 and made history in the process. This studio plays home to the series State of Decay, a zombie survival game. While there are a lot of zombie games out there now, back in 2009, there weren't nearly as many, and Undead Labs wanted to create the “definitive” experience.

The company joined the Microsoft family nine years later, in 2018. Since the acquisition, they have released State of Decay 2 on Xbox. Over the years, they have worked on improving that game and working on the third iteration in that popular franchise.

Turn 10 Studios

Responsible for the top racing franchise on the market, Turn 10 has continuously delivered an experience enthusiasts always want to play. The Forza series has become an incredibly popular franchise, no doubt helped by its inclusion in Microsoft's Game Pass program. The level of detail and authenticity in the Forza games is second to none, and there are a bunch of gamers eagerly anticipating the next entry in this franchise.

Unlike many other Xbox game studios on this list, Turn 10 was not an acquisition. Microsoft founded Turn 10 in 2001 to develop a racing game, the aforementioned Forza. Since then, the team has been responsible for the Forza Motorsport series of games that are released every few years. They have also worked with Playground Games to develop an open-world spin-off with Forza Horizon.

Arkane Studios

Reaching its 25th anniversary next year, Arkane is responsible for some really great games that have captured the imagination of those who have played them. Over the years, they have been responsible for the Dishonored series, Prey, Deathloop, and Redfall. They have two teams, one in the United States and the other in France.

Arkane joined the Microsoft family in 2021 as part of the Zenimax (Bethesda) acquisition deal. Since then, their games have slowly arrived on Game Pass, giving millions of players the chance to experience their games with no barrier to entry (other than having a Game Pass membership, of course).

Machine Games

Founded by former members of Starbreeze Studios, Machine Games is responsible for some of the more intense first-person shooters available on the market. Machine Games was founded in 2009 and was acquired by Zenimax in 2010. They became a part of the Microsoft family in 2021 when Microsoft purchased Zenimax.

Machine Games is mainly known for the Wolfenstein series of games today, but they also have some other projects as well. They have released two games set in the Quake universe. They are also currently developing an Indiana Jones game for Xbox.

World's Edge

In 2019, Microsoft founded World's Edge to oversee its popular strategy franchise, Age of Empires. They have worked with Relic Entertainment, Forgotten Empires, and Tantalus Media to help bring that franchise back to life.

In 2019 they released the definitive edition of Age of Empires II on PC. They followed that up the next year with the definitive edition of Age of Empires III, also on PC. In 2021 the streak continued with Age of Empires IV arriving on PC. Following the release of that game, they switched their focus to try and bring the Age of Empires franchise to Xbox so console players could also get a chance to experience it.

Compulsion Games

Like many other studios on this list, Compulsion Games was founded in 2009. Their mission statement is interesting: “We continue to strive to build hallucinatory adventures in worlds strange but provocatively familiar.”

That mission shows in their releases Contrast and We Happy Few. Compulsion Games was acquired in June 2018, and earlier this summer, they showed off their new game, South of Midnight, during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Tango Gameworks

This is a unique entry into Microsoft's portfolio because it is a Japanese Xbox game studio. Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 by Shinji Mikami, who previously worked at Capcom. It became a part of Microsoft's suite of studios when it acquired Zenimax in 2021.

Tango Gameworks rose to fame for its survival horror titles, The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2. Since then, they have branched out with Ghostwire: Tokyo in 2022 and the surprising rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush in 2023.