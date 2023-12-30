The 22 Best Batman Video Games

Batman is more than just one of fiction's first-ever superheroes; he's also one of the biggest names in gaming.

Since 1986, Batman video games offered players the chance to take on the role of the Caped Crusader and fight off the villains of Gotham City.

Too many Batman video games exist, which makes this list of the best Batman video games of all time necessary. The best Batman video games below offer the best experience regarding the superhero's gadget combat, investigative aspects, Bruce Wayne's personality, fellow characters, and more.

1. Arkham City

Rocksteady's second Batman game expanded the gadget-based storyline of the previous title into an open-world version of Gotham City. The city looks terrific and feels more alive than any other game in the series.

It captures the best parts of the Caped Crusader, from his detective work to classic baddies like Mr. Freeze and Joker to a riveting story with a shocking finale.

2. The Enemy Within

The second season of the Telltale Batman series picks up from its predecessor's radical twists with a better episodic season all around. It features strong writing right from the start, excellent pacing, and the strongest showing for the Bruce Wayne persona out of any game on this list.

3. Arkham Asylum

Rocksteady Studios showed the potential and quality of superhero games with this Batman game. It takes some inspiration from games like Metroid and Castlevania for an intricate and exhilarating exploration of the classic villain-filled prison.

4. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

This third and final Lego Batman game expands even further on the first two. Players have many familiar and beloved DC Comics locations to explore and an unbelievable amount of unlockable characters. While its scope expands further, it remembers its Batman origins well with charming graphics and moments.

5. Arkham Knight

The third and final game in the Rocksteady trilogy feels like the weakest of the bunch. It retreads older ground without enough new additions. Even still, the dramatic plot about the titular Arkham Knight villain provides a welcome follow-up.

6. Batman: The Telltale Series

Players have no direct combat in this episodic series. Instead, players explore, pick up items, and make conversation choices throughout a corrupt Gotham. It takes time to pick up, but the later episodes of this first season feature solid writing and twists even comic fans may not see coming.

7. Arkham Origins

This prequel to the trilogy features a solid spin-off game that does better than most Batman games. While it lacks the classic Rocksteady touch, it hones in on a younger and more investigative Bruce Wayne. This allows for fascinating storytelling and moments.

8. Lego Batman 2

As any sequel should, this second game in the cutesy, family-friendly series expands the simplistic gameplay with the first open-world in the franchise. This provides a nice mix of level-based missions and a vast world of Gotham City to explore.

9. Injustice 2

This fighting game DC Comics spin-off picks up where the last one ended with Batman reeling after his victory over the corrupt Superman. The intense and mature storyline focuses quite a lot on Batman, showcasing his unique side.

10. Batman Begins

This video game adaptation of the first Christopher Nolan Batman movie looks fantastic. It has one of the most robust visual styles out of any game on this list. Its action combat gameplay feels a bit shallow these days, but it oozes a gritty and gloomy vibe well.

11. Lego Batman

The mix of Lego and superheroes like Batman seems odd, but it works better than it should. This all-ages game sees players explore various levels and areas of Gotham City as they brawl and build Lego creations throughout the story.

12. MultiVersus

This Super Smash Bros.-inspired fighting game features classic Warner Bros. characters duking it out with a stunning style and engaging gameplay. Batman feels better than some of the other characters, with great customization options as well.

13. Arena of Valor

This game stands out as one of the most robust MOBA games in existence, and it, for some reason, has Batman as a playable character. Batman plays pretty fun with his various gadgets in the tactical battlefields, though it seems a bit weird for him to be in this game.

14. Infinite Crisis

This bizarre MOBA fails to deliver gameplay as high quality as the previous entry on this list. That said, its DC Comics style and maps look solid alongside the fun abilities Batman uses on the battlefield.

15. DC Universe Online

This MMORPG lets players create their own characters. Players even have the chance to have gadget-like powers like Batman and make him their mentor. Though its gameplay feels a bit outdated these days, it remains unique for letting players create their own version of Batman.

16. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

This NetherRealm Studios fighting game crossover title mashes together the DC superheroes like Batman against the classic fighters like Sub-Zero and Scorpion. Batman remains only a tiny part of this fighting game, but it features some of the better mechanics for him.

17. Arkham Origins Blackgate

This odd spin-off game for handheld consoles features a more traditional 2D side-scrolling style. While it pales in comparison to the console counterpart, it still looks pretty good and captures the grittier style of the Rocksteady games.

18. The Brave and the Bold

Renowned smaller developer WayForward provided a straightforward 2D side-scrolling action brawler game based on the cartoon of the same name. The gameplay remains simplistic enough for pure fun and a great look, especially for the Wii version.

19. Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu

This underrated title featured classic brawler gameplay but with a detailed cartoon-like aesthetic. It featured several playable characters, cartoon voice actors, and solid cooperative multiplayer gameplay.

20. Batman Vengeance

The mix of brawler and third-person shooter elements made this game much better than it had any right to be. The story elements felt better than other games before this point, seeing the return of the voice actors from The New Batman Adventures cartoon.

21. Batman (1986)

The first game featuring Batman accomplished so much more than other licensed titles that came after it. It featured isometric, colorful graphics well ahead of its time and unique adventure gameplay about assembling Batman's hovercraft. It even featured one of the first game save systems.

22. Batman Forever

Long before Mortal Kombat and other series featured Batman as a fighting game character, this strange adaptation of the ill-fated 1990s film featured in-depth fighting game mechanics. It feels somewhat fun to play and even a bit better than its film inspiration.