The 22 Best Kim Basinger Movies, Ranked

Kim Basinger is an actress and former fashion model whose work in television and film has spanned six decades.

Her work has seen her win such accolades as an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She's appeared in over 40 feature-length movies since her first film role in 1981's Hard Country. Some have been excellent, others terrible, and countless fall somewhere in between.

In this piece, we'll rank her 22 finest films, ending with the best one she's ever been in.

1 – Grudge Match (2013, directed by Peter Segal)

Grudge Match is a sports comedy movie about a pair of aging boxing rivals stepping into the ring for one last bout, having both beaten each other once in their only respective career defeats.

It stars Sylvester Stallone (of Rocky fame) and Robert De Niro (of Raging Bull fame), and it's not as good as it should be. Kevin Hart, Alan Arkin, Jon Bernthal and Basinger co-star. Basinger plays Sally-Rose Henderson, the ex-girlfriend of Stallone's Henry “Razor” Sharp, who cheated on him with De Niro's Billy “The Kid” McDonnen, and she does fine. Grudge Match is funny in parts, and its excellent cast elevates it, but, on the whole, it almost tarnishes the iconic boxing movies in which its leading actors appeared.

2 – No Mercy (1986, directed by Richard Pearce)

No Mercy is a neo-noir acting thriller about a Chicago detective who, seeking to avenge his partner's death, accepts an offer to kill a Cajun gangster.

Richard Gere plays Eddie Jillette, the cop, and Basinger plays Michel Duval, the beautiful Cajun mistress of a murderous crime lord who wants to take Eddie down. The film has a suitably creepy tone, Gere performs excellently, and Basinger does okay, making it watchable. Still, No Mercy is highly derivative and feels like a poorer version of Beverly Hills Cop if that movie was severely depressed.

3 – While She Was Out (2008, directed by Susan Montford)

While She Was Out is a thriller about an abused suburban housewife forced to fend for herself on Christmas Eve while stranded in a secluded forest with four young thugs who want her dead.

The laughable check-listed group of silly criminals, led by Lukas Haas as Chuckie, ruins this film, but Basinger's performance as Della, the woman they terrorize, is excellent. You care about her character, which is essential. It's a brutal film that's great for feminist empowerment, the horror elements are impressive, and the ending is superb.

4 – The Getaway (1994, directed by Roger Donaldson)

The Getaway is an action thriller based on Jim Thompson's 1958 novel and a remake of the 1972 Steve McQueen-led movie. It follows an ex-con and his devoted wife as they run from danger when a heist attempt goes wrong.

Alec Baldwin plays Carter “Doc” McCoy, the ex-con, and Basinger plays his wife, Carol. It's fair to say their performances aren't their best, and Basinger received a Razzie nomination. The strong supporting cast includes Michael Madsen, Jennifer Tilly, Richard Farnsworth, James Woods, Davi Morse, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, which makes it watchable. The Getaway is fun in parts, but it's dark to the point of being mean-spirited. Watch the 1972 movie if you have to choose between the two.

5 – The Man Who Loved Women (1983, directed by Blake Edwards)

The Man Who Loved Women is a comedy movie and a remake of the 1977 François Truffaut's French film L'Homme qui aimait les femmes. The plot focuses on a successful sculptor from the perspective of his psychiatrist and eventual lover, as she documents his obsessive love of ladies, leading to his eventual death.

Burt Reynolds plays David Fowler, the sculptor, and Julie Andrews plays Marianna, his psychiatrist. They don't match up well, and their chemistry is sorely lacking. Basinger plays Louise Carr, a woman with whom David had an affair who's married to a Texas millionaire. The Man Who Loved Women has an intriguing concept and some funny and compassionate moments, but it's hard to care about the main character and it falls flat.

6 – The Sentinel (2006, directed by Clark Johnson)

The Sentinel is a political action thriller movie based on former Secret Service Agent Gerald Petievich's 2003 novel. It's about a veteran Secret Service agent suspected of being a traitor after an attempted presidential assassination reveals that someone within the Secret Service is giving information to the assassins.

Michael Douglas plays Pete Garrison, the veteran agent, and does a decent job. Basinger is fine as First Lady Sarah Ballentine. The supporting cast includes Kiefer Sutherland and Eva Longoria, who positively contribute. However, The Sentinel goes awry after a strong start. Its action sequences are boring, there are far too many plot holes, and it gets tiresome by the end. That said, the performances of its star leads are worth your time.

7 – The Burning Plain (2008, directed by Guillermo Arriaga)

The Burning Plain is a drama movie with an interwoven two-tiered storyline about a mother and daughter attempting to bond following the woman's difficult childhood.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Mariana, the woman as a youngster who accidentally killed her mother, and Charlize Theron plays her when she's older and has changed her name to Sylvia. They both perform their roles well, especially Theron. Basinger adeptly plays Gina, the mother Mariana/Sylvia accidentally killed, in a brief role. The Burning Plain is well structured and littered with nuanced performances but lacks emotion.

8 – Mother Lode (1982, directed by Charlton Heston)

Mother Lode is an adventure thriller that follows a bush pilot and his girlfriend searching for gold and their encounter with a mad hermit prospector and his twin brother.

Director Heston stars in a dual role, playing Silas and Ian McGee, the prospector and his brother. Nick Mancuso plays bush pilot Jean Dupre, and Basinger plays his companion Andrea Spalding. The charisma brought to proceedings by those three leads is undeniable. Mother Lode has some compelling aerial sequences, suspense, and claustrophobia but lacks excitement.

9 – People I Know (2002, directed by Daniel Algrant)

People I Know is a crime drama movie about a burnt-out New York press agent on the verge of retirement who gets forced to act desperately when one of his major clients becomes embroiled in a massive scandal.

It stars Al Pacino as Eli Wurman, the press agent, and he gives a likable subdued performance. Ryan O'Neal and Téa Leoni also perform well in prominent roles. Basinger plays Victoria Gray, Eli's former sister-in-law and his deceased brother's widow, who is now his love interest, and she's excellent. People I Know is tonally all over the place, and the story is downbeat, but it's intriguing and well-performed enough to make it worth watching.

10 – Nadine (1987, directed by Robert Benton)

Nadine is a crime comedy movie about a woman in 1950s Austin, Texas, attempting to recover sleazy photos of herself and divorce her husband, who witnesses a murder and exposes unscrupulous land dealings.

Basinger plays the eponymous Nadine Hightower, and Jeff Bridges plays her estranged husband, Vernon. Jerry Stiller appears as the sleazy photographer and Rip Torn as real estate kingpin Buford Pope. Bridges and Basinger make a good duo, and Nadine has some decent slapstick comedy and exciting chase scenes. It is, however, not as funny as it tries to be, and most of the characters are dull.

11 – Cellular (2004, directed by David R. Ellis)

Cellular is an action-thriller movie about a female science teacher kidnapped by home invaders who manages to phone a stranger for help randomly. The stranger calls the police, only to discover it's corrupt cops who've committed the kidnapping, and the film chronicles the woman's struggle to survive with the random man's help.

Basinger plays the lead role of Jessica Martin, the kidnapped lady, and she does so brilliantly. Chris Evans plays Ryan, the random young man she called, and he's also excellent. Jason Statham, William H. Macy, Noah Emmerich, Richard Burgi, and Jessica Biel are among the talented supporting cast. Cellular is energetic with fun twists, but people have pointed out that it feels like one long cellphone commercial, which is disconcerting.

12 – Final Analysis (1992, directed by Phil Joanou)

Final Analysis is a neo-noir erotic thriller about a psychiatrist who gets romantically involved with the sister of one of his patients, who is unhappily married to her controlling gangster husband, resulting in serious complications.

Richard Gere plays psychiatrist Isaac Barr and Basinger plays Heather Evans, the woman he gets involved with, and their chemistry is decent in this one. Uma Thurman, Eric Roberts, and Keith David offer capable support. Final Analysis is slick and similar in tone to Alfred Hitchcock's best work, with a solid plot, clever twists, and above-average performances. It is, however, a little too derivative and often far too weird.

13 – Wayne's World 2 (1993, directed by Stephen Surjik)

Wayne's World 2 is a comedy movie, and the sequel to 1992's Wayne's World, itself adapted from a sketch on NBC's Saturday Night Live. It's about two eccentric rock and roll fans who host a public-access television show in Aurora, Illinois.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their iconic roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, and they still have great chemistry. Basinger plays a woman called Honey Hornée, who tries to manipulate Garth into killing her ex-husband, and she's the perfect femme fatale. The supporting cast includes Tia Carrere, Christopher Walken, Chris Farley, Drew Barrymore, Charlton Heston, and several stars who play themselves, such as Jay Leno, Heather Locklear, Rip Taylor, and Steven Tyler. Wayne's World 2 is good, and the main characters are still likable, but it's not as funny as its predecessor.

14 – The Door in the Floor (2004, Tod Williams)

The Door in the Floor is a drama movie based on the first third of John Irving's 1998 novel A Widow for One Year. It's about a couple whose teenage sons perished in a car crash. When the man, a writer, hires an assistant, the young man plays a significant part in their household's disintegration.

Jeff Bridges plays Ted Cole, the writer, Basinger plays his wife, Marion, and Jon Foster plays the young assistant Eddie O'Hare. The latter two are good, but Bridges is excellent. The Door in the Floor is a solid adaptation of Irving's work. It's a tad clichéd and implausible in parts, some of the story is depressing, and some characters come across as annoyingly dumb, but the performances make this one a worthwhile watch.

15 – Fool for Love (1985, directed by Robert Altman)

Fool for Love is a psychological drama movie based on Sam Shepard's 1983 stage play. It concerns a woman waiting for her boyfriend to arrive at a derelict motel in the Mojave Desert, where her former lover appears and threatens to ruin things for her.

Basinger plays May, the woman, and Randy Quaid plays Martin, her lover. The original play's writer, Shepard, plays Eddie, the ex-boyfriend. Harry Dean Stanton plays the motel's proprietor, known simply as the Old Man, who turns out to be May and Eddie's father, making them half-siblings. The cast is all great in this one. Fool for Love bears little resemblance to the play, and the cinematography is a bit off, but it's pleasingly different, sometimes funny, and deliciously raw.

16 – 9½ Weeks (1986, directed by Adrian Lyne)

9½ Weeks is an erotic romantic drama movie adapted from Ingeborg Day's 1978 memoir (under the pseudonym “Elizabeth McNeill”). It's about a New York City art gallery employee and an enigmatic Wall Street broker who have a brief and intense affair.

Basinger plays Elizabeth McGraw, the gallery worker, and Mickey Rourke plays John Gray, the broker. They both perform well, and their relationship is convincing. 9½ Weeks is famously steamy, but the leading characters are hard to like, and it sometimes feels like a commercial for designer underwear. Still, it's also a good advert for female empowerment, and it's undeniably slickly stylized.

17 – Never Say Never Again (1983, directed by Irvin Kershner)

Never Say Never Again is a spy movie based on Ian Fleming's 1961 novel Thunderball, which Eon Productions had previously made into a 1965 film. It's the second and most recent James Bond film not to be produced by Eon and follows Bond as he attempts to stop a SPECTRE agent from detonating two stolen nuclear warheads.

Critics welcomed Sean Connery's return as Bond after a twelve-year break, praising his turn as the suave spy in this unofficial installment in the franchise. Klaus Maria Brandauer, Max von Sydow, and Barbara Carrera ably support him, as does Basinger, who plays Domino Petachi, the sultry love interest. Never Say Never Again is witty, action-packed, and augmented by Connery's legendary charm, though some fans deemed it unnecessary.

18 – 8 Mile (2002, directed by Curtis Hanson)

8 Mile is a biographical hip-hop drama movie loosely based on Eminem's life. It's about a white rapper's efforts to launch a career as a hip-hop artist, a music genre dominated by African-Americans.

Eminem stars as Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith, the white rapper, in his film debut, and he's excellent. Basinger plays his mother, Stephanie, and does okay despite being miscast in some people's opinions. It also stars Mekhi Phifer, Brittany Murphy, Anthony Mackie, and Michael Shannon. While 8 Mile is a familiar tale, it's well-performed, engaging, and raw, with good music, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.”

19 – The Nice Guys (2016, directed by Shane Black)

The Nice Guys is a neo-noir buddy action-comedy movie about a private eye and an enforcer-for-hire teaming up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Russell Crowe plays Jackson Healy, the enforcer, and Ryan Gosling plays Holland March, the private eye. The pair have irresistible comedic chemistry, which helps the film flourish. The impressive supporting cast includes Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David, and Basinger, who competently plays Judith Kuttner, the mother of the girl who's gone missing. The Nice Guys is brilliantly written and performed, side-splittingly funny, and an absolute riot from start to finish.

20 – The Natural (1984, directed by Barry Levinson)

The Natural is a sports drama movie based on Bernard Malamud's 1952 novel. It spans the decades of the career of a man called Roy Hobbs, an individual with phenomenal “natural” baseball talent.

It stars Robert Redford as Hobbs, with a supporting cast of Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, Wilford Brimley, and Basinger, who received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but everyone performs superbly. The Natural also received four nominations for Academy Awards. It's a little too long, but it's visually stunning, has great humor, and is up there with the best baseball films (and, indeed, best sports films) ever made.

21 – Batman (1989, directed by Tim Burton)

Batman is a superhero movie based on the eponymous DC Comics character and the first installment in Warner Bros.' initial Batman film series. It chronicles the Dark Knight's early years as a crime-fighting vigilante in Gotham City and depicts his conflict with his iconic nemesis, the Joker.

It's Michael Keaton's first outing as the Caped Crusader, and he's outstanding. Jack Nicholson is iconic as the Joker, and Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, and Michael Gough appear in prominent roles. Basinger plays Bruce Wayne's love interest, Vicki Vale, in admirably sultry fashion. Batman is haunting and creepy, with incredible set design and great action, performances, and story. It won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.

22 – L.A. Confidential (1997, directed by Curtis Hanson)

L.A. Confidential is a neo-noir crime movie based on James Ellroy's 1990 novel. The title refers to the 1950s scandal magazine Confidential, renamed Hush-Hush in the film. It's about a group of Los Angeles police officers in 1953 and how police corruption and Hollywood celebrity intersect.

It's an utterly brilliant film that justifiably earned nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won two, for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Basinger (who also won the Golden Globe), who is captivating as Lynn Bracken, a lady of the night who resembles Veronica Lake. Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce also excel as a trio of detectives. The extended cast includes James Cromwell, Danny DeVito, and David Strathairn. L.A. Confidential is perfectly paced, intelligent, beautifully twisted, tightly written, acted, and directed. It's a movie you must watch at some point in your life.