The 22 Best Konami Games

Konami began its journey in gaming in the late 1970s as an arcade developer and publisher. It didn’t take long for the studio to create some of the most fascinating game series of all time, such as Castlevania, Silent Hill, and Metal Gear Solid.

Konami’s brilliant portfolio of games and series makes creating the best Konami games of all time list quite the challenge. Fans of the Japanese publisher will find the best Konami games ranked below, based on their gameplay, how well they hold up today, worlds, characters, story, popularity, success, and more.

1. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

No other Konami games comes close to the gameplay near-perfection as the PS1 classic Symphony of the Night. It shows Konami at its prime, which rivals everything other video game developers made then and since.

It features an incredible and beautiful world to explore, rich progression, an unforgettable soundtrack, and some of the most engaging gameplay and boss battles ever created. Every video game fan should check out this game at some point.

2. Suikoden 2

Suikoden 2 remains one of the best JRPGs of all time. Its turn-based combat gives Square Enix and the Final Fantasy series a run for their money. But its most vital elements come from the extraordinary number of characters players have the chance to recruit and its shocking, well-written storyline.

3. Silent Hill 2

This game rivals any other horror game created for the possible title of the best spooky game of all time. The tale of James and his search for his wife grips in a terrifying and unparalleled way. The intense gameplay and glorious town of Silent Hill provide equal parts thrills and terrors.

4. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

This third title blew the doors open on what the stealth series could be. It features the most robust stealth gameplay, perhaps out of any game ever made, and a fascinating plot at the same time. But its best aspect comes from some of gaming history's most memorable boss fights.

5. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

This game does so much with so little. It came out on the Gameboy Advance, yet it featured better visuals and graphics than some modern games at the time. It also has the series's tightest and most exciting gameplay, outside of one exceptional game.

6. Silent Hill 3

The third entry in this Konami horror series gives a twisted and intriguing look at a new character. It feels like the most approachable for the newcomer due to its less dark and disturbing imagery, but still providing enough spooks to impress.

7. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

This grand finale of Snake’s storyline goes out with a proper bang. This game still holds the title of one of the most cinematic and movie-like experiences in gaming history, even though it came out on the PS3. It holds has some of the most action-packed gameplay in the series.

8. Super Castlevania IV

The fourth mainline game in this series took full advantage of the SNES hardware to show its true potential. Though some other games higher up fulfilled its promise better, Super Castlevania IV has some of the most enjoyable level design and mechanics in the series.

9. Dance Dance Revolution 2 Wii

The music rhythm craze began in large part due to Konami’s own dancing-themed musical game. If players want to play the best of this series and its engrossing musical experience, this Nintendo Wii iteration provides the sharpest gameplay and songs.

10. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

Only Konami offers a soccer video game experience worthy of competing with the FIFA games. The best iteration of the franchise still remains the 2017 entry, which featured fantastic graphics, tight gameplay, and depth without too many microtransactions.

11. Metal Gear Solid 5

The stealth gameplay took a revolutionary turn in this fifth and final mainline entry from Hideo Kojima at Konami. Its open-world format works better than it should for a stealth title like this one, even if its bonkers story feels a bit weird.

12. Vandal Hearts 2

The graphics may need an update, but the exceptional tactical gameplay of this turn-based strategy RPG doesn’t. This series needs a comeback at some point since it includes an unbelievable amount of customization depth and a solid fantasy storyline.

13. Contra 3

The third entry in this run-and-gun series stands out as the best of the bunch. If players want to see Konami games at their arcade finest, this remains the game to check out. It features six masterpiece levels, each with its own challenges and gameplay ideas.

14. Silent Hill 4: The Room

This fourth mainline entry in the survival horror series represents the grand finale before it falls off into the abyss. It also takes one of the biggest gambles with its cramped setting and unique storyline. This all pays off well for the scariest and most unique entry in the series.

15. Metal Gear Solid 2

The second game from the mastermind of Hideo Kojima took fans by surprise. Instead of playing as Snake for most of the game, it focuses on the new character, Raiden. Though hated by some for a while, it aged a lot better than some fans may remember in its gameplay and story.

16. Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s World Championship 2010: Reverse of Arcadia

Konami remains the brain behind the trading card game behemoth that is Yu-Gi-Oh! So many games exist for this series, but the strongest of the bunch remains the 2010 Nintendo DS game. It features an unbelievable amount of cards alongside excellent exploration and the best story in the series.

17. Metal Gear Solid

The first game to feature Solid Snake in 3D came out on the original PlayStation. It received better versions down the line, such as the GameCube version, but all showcase the undeniable 3D stealth gameplay from the series in solid fashion.

18. Bomberman Generation

Konami’s Bomberman series has such enjoyable gameplay in the running around an arena, setting up bombs to gather boosts, and blowing up the competition. This GameCube entry in the series represents the best in the franchise with its tight gameplay, solid art style, and impressive additional content.

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time

This beat-em-up brawler feels like one of the best in the genre. It lets players control all four of the lovable guys, including in up to four-player cooperative multiplayer. It plays so well on its own with the fun action combat, but it gets even better with friends.

20. Gradius Collection

Many of the Gradius games deserve a spot on this list, but this collection brings the best of the bunch together. Players get the first four games in the series, which let them experience the finest parts of one of the greatest sci-fi arcade shooter series in existence.

21. Frogger

This classic arcade title came out as one of the first Konami games ever made. And it also cemented its place in the pantheon of old-school games in the process. Its gameplay remains simple but easy enough to grasp for anyone: navigate the poor frog across the road of oncoming traffic.

22. Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon

This nostalgic Nintendo 64 title features the classic Konami ninja character Goemon but in full 3D. Players have the chance to explore an older version of Japan, complete with wild battles and engaging side activities to complete.