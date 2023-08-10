The 22 Best Michael Cera Movies Ranked

Michael Cera is known for playing socially awkward, offbeat, and peculiar characters, particularly in coming-of-age comedy movies.

The 35-year-old star first appeared on screen in a 1999 episode of the mystery drama series Twice in a Lifetime, playing a skateboarding extra. He now has more than 40 television credits and a similar number of films to his name.

In this piece, we'll the Best Michael Cera Movies, working from the top down.

1. Juno (2007, Directed by Jason Reitman)

Juno is a coming-of-age comedy-drama movie about the eponymous independent-minded sixteen-year-old high-schooler forced to confront the reality of her unplanned pregnancy and the subsequent events that burden her with the pressures of adult life.

Elliot Page stars as Juno MacGuff, and he's fantastic in the role. Cera plays Paulie Bleeker, Juno's boyfriend and the father of her child, and his awkwardness is perfect for the part. Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, J. K. Simmons, Olivia Thirlby, and Rainn Wilson. are among the outstanding supporting cast. Juno is an intelligent, funny, bright, sensitive, and thoroughly entertaining piece of cinema. It received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Page, but the only one it won was Best Original Screenplay.

2. The Lego Batman Movie (2017, Directed by Chris McKay)

The Lego Batman Movie is a computer-animated superhero comedy based on the eponymous DC Comics vigilante, his fellow DC characters, and the Lego DC Super Heroes' Batman toys. It chronicles the Dark Knight's attempts to overcome his greatest fear to thwart the latest plan of his archnemesis, the Joker.

Will Arnett brilliantly voices Batman, and Zach Galifianakis is a joy as the Joker. The terrific supporting voice cast includes Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, and Cera, who enthusiastically plays Dick Grayson, AKA Robin. The Lego Batman Movie is a gorgeously animated, hilarious, energetically performed, family-friendly film with loads of callbacks and references to the live-action Batman movies for eagle-eyed fans to spot and listen out for.

3. Barbie (2023, Directed by Greta Gerwig)

Barbie is a fantasy comedy movie based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel and the first live-action Barbie film after a series of animated offerings. It follows Barbie and her boyfriend, Ken, into the real world as they embark on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

It stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, and they both throw themselves into the roles and give excellent performances. The ensemble supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, Helen Mirren, and Cera, who plays Allan, Ken's buddy whom all of Ken's clothes fit, inimitably. Barbie is a devilishly clever meta-film that's funny, provocative, visually stunning, has a great story, and the talented cast dives into it. There's no doubt it will receive multiple Academy Award nominations.

4. Superbad (2007, Directed by Greg Mottola)

Superbad is a coming-of-age teen buddy comedy movie focusing on teenage friends looking to party and lose their virginity before graduating high school whose plan proves more challenging than expected.

The three main characters, Evan, Seth, and Fogel, AKA McLovin, are played wonderfully by Cera, Jonah Hill, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Their chemistry as a trio is superb. Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, and Emma Stone all have prominent roles, and the supporting cast, in general, is excellent. Superbad is admirably both crude and sensitive in equal measure. It's a funny and authentic portrayal of teenage friendship and the trials and tribulations of being that age, buoyed by a phenomenal young cast.

5. Gloria Bell (2018, Directed by Sebastián Lelio)

Gloria Bell is a comedy-drama movie and an English-language remake of the 2013 Chilean-Spanish film Gloria. It's about the eponymous free-spirited divorced woman in her 50s as she looks for love in Los Angeles dance clubs that play 1970s and 1980s dance music.

It stars Julianne Moore as the eponymous character and John Turturro as Arnold, her love interest. The latter is good, but the former is excellent and makes the film. Their chemistry is also fantastic. Cera is brilliant as Peter, Gloria's son with her ex-husband. The fabulous supporting cast includes Brad Garrett as Dustin, the ex-husband, Caren Pistorius, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Chris Mulkey, Sean Astin, and Holland Taylor. Gloria Bell is a warm-hearted, funny, and engaging film with top performances.

6. The Adults (2023, Directed by Dustin Guy Defa)

The Adults tells the story of a man called Eric whose trip back home was meant to be as short as possible, but catching up with his two sisters and his determination to prove himself the best poker player in town lengthen his stay.

Cera stars as Eric and gives a highly competent performance. His two sisters, Rachel and Maggie, are played by Hannah Gross and Sophia Lillis. The three leads make a good trio. The Adults is an intimate and low-key film giving an authentic look at family life. It's raw, sensitive, empathetic, tense at times, and brilliantly performed.

7. This Is The End (2013, Directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg)

This Is the End adapts Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 2007 short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse to feature length. The plot focuses on a biblical apocalypse in Los Angeles and how fictionalized versions of its cast deal with it.

It stars an ensemble cast including James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Emma Watson, and Cera, all playing themselves. In Cera's case, he plays a version of himself who's a complete jerk and does it surprisingly well. This Is the End teems with energy and features self-deprecating performances from its game stars. It's ambitious, hilarious, and at its best when the cast is goofing around.

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010, Directed by Edgar Wright)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World follows a slacker bass player from an indie garage band and his attempts to win a competition to get a record deal competing against the seven evil exes of his newest girlfriend.

It stars Cera as the eponymous Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, his girlfriend. They're both superb, and their chemistry is brilliant. Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman provide capable support. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a visual feast that's fast-paced, funny, creative, and boasts some spectacular action set-pieces.

9. Sausage Party (2016, Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan)

Sausage Party centers on an anthropomorphic sausage called Frank who lives in a supermarket, discovers the truth about what happens to purchased groceries, and attempts to escape his fate with his various grocery friends.

It features a plethora of star voices, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, and Cera, who humorously voices Barry, a deformed sausage and one of Frank's friends. Sausage Party is undoubtedly offensive but hilarious, and as silly as it might seem, it's intelligent. Its story is surprisingly thought-provoking and profound.

10. Molly's Game (2017, Directed by Aaron Sorkin)

Molly's Game follows Molly Bloom, a world-class mogul skier who gets targeted in an FBI investigation after her underground poker empire for high-profile individuals and the Russian mob is exposed.

It stars Jessica Chastain as Bloom, and she gives an incredible performance. Idris Elba is also terrific as Charlie Jaffey, Molly's lawyer. The supporting cast includes Kevin Costner, Jeremy Strong, Chris O'Dowd, Bill Camp, and Cera, who plays Player X, a composite character based on celebrity gamblers – mainly Tobey Maguire – and he's excellent in the sinister role. Molly's Game is an intriguing story and is a dynamic, tight, and thoroughly entertaining film. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay but failed to win.

11. Entertainment (2015, Directed by Rick Alverson)

Entertainment is a drama movie loosely based on Gregg Turkington's Neil Hamburger character. It's about a stand-up comedian who performs in various locations where the audience either has no interest in him or is hostile towards him.

It stars Turkington as the man known only as the Comedian in the film, and he's fabulous as the intentionally unfunny and repulsive performer. John C. Reilly, Tye Sheridan, Amy Seimetz, Lotte Verbeek, and Cera all appear, with the latter playing Tommy, a stranger the Comedian meets in a bathroom, and he does fine. Entertainment is an imaginative deadpan commentary about loneliness that evokes intriguing conversations about what's funny and what's not. It is, however, a little flat at times and undoubtedly divisive.

12. Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus (2013, directed by Sebastián Silva)

Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus is a Chilean adventure comedy about a self-absorbed American traveler who invites an eccentric woman to join his group's quest to score a fabled hallucinogenic cactus, ultimately making the group members more compassionate.

Cera plays Jamie, the self-absorbed young man, and Gaby Hoffmann plays the eponymous Crystal Fairy, who Jamie invites to join his group. They both give solid and committed performances. Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus is a low-budget film, highlighted by how unpolished it is. However, it's an entertaining watch thanks to its cast, strong direction, charming and offbeat nature, intriguing characters, and gentle humor.

13. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002, directed by George Clooney)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a biographical spy movie depicting the fictional life of game show host and producer Chuck Barris and based on his 1984 “unauthorized autobiography” in which he claimed to have been a CIA spy, which the organization vehemently denies.

Sam Rockwell expertly and accurately portrays the fascinating Barris, and Cera has a brief role as the younger version of the character and does fine. The outstanding supporting cast includes director George Clooney, Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Rutger Hauer, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a stylish, strange, well-directed film with an intriguing story, an excellent script, and great visuals.

14. Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008, directed by Peter Sollett)

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist is a romantic comedy-drama movie based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan's 2006 novel. It's about the eponymous teenagers who meet when the latter asks the former to pretend to be her boyfriend for a few minutes. They spend a night attempting to find their favorite band's secret show and the latter's drunk best friend.

It stars Cera as Nick and Kat Dennings as Norah, and they're charming with terrific chemistry. Alexis Dziena, Ari Graynor, Aaron Yoo, and Jay Baruchel also appear. Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist is a lively, atmospheric, intelligent film with equal silliness and sophistication. The main characters are adorable, and the movie is worth watching for them alone.

15. Cryptozoo (2021, directed by Dash Shaw)

Cryptozoo is an adult animated movie about cryptozookeepers' attempts to capture dream-eating hybrid creatures of legend and ponder if they should display them or let them remain hidden and unknown.

Lake Bell voices the main character Lauren Grey, a veterinarian cryptozoologist, and Cera voices Matthew, a human who stumbles upon the cryptozoo with his girlfriend Amber, voiced by Louisa Krause. Angeliki Papoulia, Zoe Kazan, Peter Stormare, Grace Zabriskie, and Thomas Jay Ryan round off the energetic cast. Cryptozoo is visually stimulating and ambitious, with an unusual tone and an intriguing critique of capitalism. Its ending is, however, too predictable.

16. Frequency (2000, directed by Gregory Hoblit)

Frequency is a sci-fi drama thriller about a father and son communicating across 30 years by an accidental cross-time radio link and the latter's attempts to save the former's life and deal with the consequences.

It stars Dennis Quaid as Frank Sullivan and Jim Caviezel as his son, John. Andre Braugher, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Noah Emmerich also have prominent roles. Cera plays a character called Gordy Hersch in his first film appearance and does okay in a small part. Frequency is a suspenseful film with a few decent performances. While it does have a few surprises, it's largely predictable, the subplot is overly familiar, and the ending is unintentionally funny.

17. Magic Magic (2013, directed by Sebastián Silva)

Magic Magic is an American-Chilean psychological thriller movie about a naive young tourist whose road trip across Chile with her friends quickly turns into a living hell.

Juno Temple plays Alicia, the naive tourist, and the supporting cast includes Emily Browning, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Cera, who plays Brink, one of the friends traveling with her. Temple is brilliant, and the well-assembled cast complements her perfectly, including Cera. Magic Magic is a creepy film with a constant sense of dread and some haunting visuals, but it's a bit messy and contrived, and it teeters between being a thriller or a horror, but it isn't great at being either.

18. A Very Murray Christmas (2015, directed by Sofia Coppola)

A Very Murray Christmas is a festive musical comedy movie focusing on Bill Murray and his concerns that nobody will attend his televised Christmas special at New York City's Carlyle Hotel due to a massive snowstorm.

Murray plays himself, and several stars do the same, including George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, and Chris Rock. Cera plays Jackie, a talent agent who humorously goads Murray about his previous work. Murray's trademark presence and charisma buoy A Very Murray Christmas, and it features some catchy tunes to sing along to, and it's pleasantly quirky, providing appropriately festive entertainment for an hour or so on a cold December night. Still, it feels unfinished and is slightly messy.

19. Youth in Revolt (2009, directed by Miguel Arteta)

Youth in Revolt is a romantic comedy-drama based on C.D. Payne's 1993 epistolary novel. It's about a lonely, shy teenager desperate to lose his virginity who, while on a trailer park holiday, becomes obsessed with an attractive girl he's determined to be with even after they part ways.

Cera plays Nick Twisp, the shy teenager with a rebellious alter-ego called François Dillinger. Portia Doubleday plays Sheeni Saunders, the girl he falls for. They both get to flex their performative muscles in this one. Jean Smart, Mary Kay Place, Zach Galifianakis, Rooney Mara, Justin Long, Fred Willard, Ray Liotta, and Steve Buscemi comprise an impressive supporting cast. Youth in Revolt is a sometimes funny film with some good performances and quirky fantasy sequences, but it's primarily bland, unremarkable, and uninspired – especially compared to its excellent source material.

20. Tyrel (2018, directed by Sebastián Silva)

Tyrel is a comedy-drama movie chronicling a guys' weekend of birthday debauchery in the Catskill Mountains, where Tyler, a Black man, tries his hardest to fit in with the primarily white men attending.

It stars Jason Mitchell, who's excellent as Tyler (not a typo – it is indeed spelled differently to the film's title), the Black man trying to fit in, and the supporting cast includes Christopher Abbott, Caleb Landry Jones, and Cera, who plays Alan and brings a surreal feel to proceedings. Tyrel takes an admirable and uncomfortable look at race relations in the modern United States. It's a funny and lively movie but also a profoundly unpleasant one that will make you squirm. Its major fault is that the script is a little cumbersome and heavy-handed.

21. Paper Heart (2009, directed by Nicholas Jasenovec)

Paper Heart is a rom-com mockumentary following fictionalized versions of Cera and Charlyne Yi based on rumors about their relationship with each other (which Yi flatly denies).

Cera and Yi play themselves, and they play along with the joke brilliantly, and their chemistry does nothing to dispel the rumors they dated each other. Jake Johnson plays Nicholas Jasenovec, the film's director, and Seth Rogen, Demetri Martin, Martin Starr, Derek Waters, Paul Rust, and Paul Scheer appear as themselves. Paper Heart is a refreshing, charming, funny film, but it's so self-centered that it sometimes borders on annoying.

22. The End of Love (2012, directed by Mark Webber)

The End of Love is a drama movie about a struggling actor who has trouble with fatherhood and growing up when the mother of his infant son passes away.

It stars Mark Webber as himself and Shannyn Sossamon as Lydia, with the pair having barely mediocre chemistry. Jason Ritter, Frances Shaw, Amanda Seyfried, Aubrey Plaza, and Cera are among the actors who play themselves, with Cera being his usual awkward self. The End of Love feels like an audition tape created by Webber. It's quite a touching film, but it lacks energy and borders on being dull by the end.