The 22 Best Need for Speed Games

Need for Speed is one of the most popular franchises in all of video games. The Electronic Arts racing franchise features numerous games, remakes, and spin-offs for car fans. But not all of the games have the strong gameplay and hooks of the rest.

The best Need for Speed games ranked below include the most significant titles in the series and some spin-offs. These best Need for Speed games excel when it comes to racing gameplay, worlds to explore, races themselves, customization, cars, and more.

1. Underground 2

The pinnacle of Need for Speed came in 2004 with the release of the first open-world game. It set the groundwork for every other title to come after it and accomplished more than most of them in the process. Its gorgeous city of Bayview looks terrific and detailed, with graphics that look fantastic many years later.

When it comes to side races, optional content, and exploration, it feels unmatched. But above all else, it features the strongest sense of player identity and car customization in the series. From neon to various paints to the many cars and race types available, no other car game allows players to play and use whatever they want, like Underground 2. It needs a remake or sequel in the near future; of the best Need for Speed games, this one sits at the top.

2. Most Wanted (2005)

This game expanded upon its predecessor with a solid and exciting open-world setting of Rockport to explore. It also features one of the most surprising stories in the series with a revenge tale worth experiencing. Add in one of the deepest police chase systems in the franchise, and it reaches near the top of the series.

3. Hot Pursuit (2010)

This title feels like the jack-of-all-trades in the series. From multiplayer to setting to the amount of content, it has it all and in spades. Though it specializes in none of these, it does every single part quite well and bridges parts of the series together.

4. World

World took the idea of Need for Speed and translated it into a free-to-play MMO open-world title. It features the strongest online multiplayer in the franchise and some of the most fun game modes, all available with others. Though it had some monetization issues, it needs a return in the future as one of the best Need for Speed games.

5. Unbound

This game has a unique identity and style, unlike any other game in the series. It features a more anime-style aesthetic with colorful neon effects and a cel-shaded aesthetic in some parts. For the best-looking game in the series, look no further than this stylized entry.

6. Need for Speed 3: Hot Pursuit

This third game in the series represents the best of the older racetrack-style games. It has the best implementation of cops in the series with the right amount of balance of fun and difficulty for escaping law enforcement in the middle of races.

7. High Stakes

This game took one of the most significant risks in the series to date, and it needs to return at some point. Players risked their hard-earned cars and upgrades in races, where they could lose their cars as part of the process. This added such unique depth and immense challenge.

8. Rivals

This game showed how to do online multiplayer in this racing game series. The seamless online multiplayer functions quite well, and it features one of the most stunning and realistic worlds in the series. It also has some of the most content for players who enjoy this game.

9. Most Wanted (2012)

This game blends together not only the open-world ventures of past games but also some elements of the Burnout series for a unique style. In the process, it lacks some identity, but it remains one of the strongest and most vibrant games in the series in terms of content.

10. Shift

This game removes the open world of past games for a return to the older-school style of the first few games in the series. In the process, it adds a true racing sim element with deep controls and fantastic tracks to race across. It represents one of the better sim-style games in the series.

11. Underground

One of the final traditional games in the series with racetracks and the lack of open-world, Underground looks and plays like one of the best. Its cars, customization, and gorgeous tracks lay the groundwork for the strongest game in the series soon after.

12. Carbon

This game takes some leaps forward in its graphics and boss battles, but some of the elements fall shorter than others. For instance, its reduction of cop chases from its predecessor hurts the game, as it doesn’t feel as intense as other games.

13. The Need for Speed

The original game in the series’ biggest problem remains the graphics. They didn’t look fantastic at the time, but they didn’t need to, either. The gameplay speaks for itself, and the incredible racetracks paired with the excellent controls make it a true racing classic.

14. Porsche Unleashed

The focus on Porsche doesn’t stop this earlier game in the series from having more than 70 cars for players. Many of those cars look and feel pretty similar to one another, but the sheer amount of choice helps it to be one of the better older titles.

15. Heat

The exotic fictional version of Miami in this open-world 2020 racing game looks beautiful. It has one of the best settings in the series and a mix of mechanics from other games like the cops, reputation, and a massive amount of customization.

16. Hot Pursuit 2

This sequel expands the formula of cops versus illegal racers in some exciting but messy ways. The ability to play as the cop in this game feels thrilling, and the more than 20 cars to choose from give plenty of choice.

17. Need for Speed 2

Even at the time in 1997, this sequel featured outdated 3D graphics and uninteresting racetracks. Still, it has a huge breadth of tracks and cars to use in the races, which helps it rise above some of the worst titles in the series.

18. Shift 2

This sim racer expands upon the original but loses some of the charm in the process. It also doesn’t quite reach the heights of the traditional racetrack simulator games it competes against, such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo.

19. ProStreet

The removal of the open-world component from the last several games in the series hurt this title in a significant way. Though it features solid racing sim mechanics deeper than other games, the lack of a world to explore puts it near the back of the modern games on this list.

20. Nitro

While not a bad game by any means, Nitro lacks the excitement and unique features of other games. It remains the most by-the-numbers title in the series, with an interesting world to explore, cars to race, and a short storyline. However, the lack of meaningful online features and depth stands out.

21. Need for Speed (2015)

Though the graphics look solid in this strange remake title, it lacks in most other departments compared to previous games. But its most disappointing feature remains the always-online component, which hindered the game’s performance.

22. Undercover

The idea of an undercover cop racing in the illegal driving scene sounds great, but this terrible execution disappoints. It features poor acting in its live-action cutscenes, far too easy difficulty, and lackluster AI.