The 22 Best Shooting Guards To Play In The NBA

Some of the most electric and best players to ever grace the NBA are shooting guards: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Reggie Miller; the list can go on and on.

Shooting guards in the NBA adhere to their namesake more than any other position. The shooting guard position hasn't changed much through history, making this positional ranking one of the easier ones to list. Here are the 22 best shooting guards ever to take the floor.

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's portfolio of accomplishments dwarfs not only his shooting guard peers but perhaps the entire NBA at every position. MJ's ruthless drive to win championships and his mid-air artistry created a once-in-a-lifetime viewing experience for those who watched the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Every shooting guard since Jordan has tried to fit into his template in their own way, but nobody can hold a candle to the original.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant often gets compared to Michael Jordan, something the “Black Mamba” welcomed with open arms for most of his career. The irony of Bryant's aspirations resides in the differences between the two. Kobe had more moves in his bag than Jordan, passed the ball with more flair when he wanted to, and showed the ability to play both starring roles and second-banana ones on the way to title glory with the Lakers.

Bryant's ego issues and wounded pride prevented him from climbing over Jordan.

3. Jerry West

“The Logo” would be a superstar in any era of the NBA. With a big frame and tenacious ambition, Jerry West never gave up until the Lakers finally defeated everyone in their path and won a title in 1972. Bill Russell often lauded the heart and skill of West. The shooting guard's success in the front office further helped fans appreciate his acumen and eye for the game of basketball at all levels.

4. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade came to the NBA as ready as you can be. Within three seasons, he won a championship, Finals MVP, and then continued to keep the Miami Heat in playoff contention as they transitioned to a new era.

Next to LeBron James, Wade showed he could step aside and play off of his more talented teammate, something other big stars have a hard time doing. Without injuries hindering his quickness, Wade was nearly as good as LeBron at his peak.

5. Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson truly answered the call when the Philadelphia 76ers needed him the most, leading them to the playoffs yearly and to the NBA Finals in 2001. Iverson gave the game everything he had, garnering millions of fans because we could see the passion in his veins emanating through the TV screen every single game, whether it be regular season or playoffs. He may not have wanted to practice, but there weren't many you wanted by your side more in the midst of a game.

6. Sam Jones

Sam Jones was the offensive weapon the defensive-minded Boston Celtics needed in the 1960s to supply yearly championships to the C's dynasty. A bank shot here, a mid-range dagger there, Jones was the definitive clutch shooter and closer of his generation. Younger fans need to educate themselves on the 10-time champion!

7. James Harden

James Harden deserves tons of credit for re-writing the trajectory of his career. Originally pegged as a sixth man with the Thunder, Harden catapulted to MVP status with the Rockets through hunger and yearly improvement.

His playoff failures cannot be overlooked, though. Despite running up against some of the best teams of the decade, Harden repeatedly played well below his regular season standards when the lights were the brightest, turning the ball over at historic clips and no-showing at the worst times. For those reasons, he can't rank over some of the other players on this list, even if his talent is greater than theirs.

8. Clyde Drexler

Clyde Drexler was so good for a short stretch in the early 1990s that fans thought perhaps he could be the rival Michael Jordan desperately needed. The 1992 NBA Finals squashed that narrative, but Drexler reinvented himself alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, winning a title with Houston in 1995 to supplement his longevity with the Portland Trail Blazers.

9. Ray Allen

Ray Allen's smooth jump shot was universally acclaimed as the best in history before Steph Curry obliterated the record books. Most folks remember his titles with Boston and Miami, but Allen was explosive and awe-inspiring for a while in Seattle and Milwaukee. He remains an underrated shooting guard who would have benefited from the three-point revolution of the 2010s.

10. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady's toolbox seemed endless at times. Born with Kevin Durant's shooting ability and LeBron James' frame, T-Mac won multiple scoring titles with the Orlando Magic in the early 2000s. McGrady famously couldn't get out of the first round of the playoffs for most of his career and finished with an abysmal 19-31 record in postseason play. This holds him back from moving up past players who have more decorated resumes.

11. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson gets lost in the shuffle when discussing the Golden State Warriors. His Splash Brother, Steph Curry, is the focal point of the defense's attention, but Thompson opens the floor up for Curry, performing essentially as an emergency valve anytime the point guard needs a second option on a whim.

He can go hot or cold, but Klay is a generational postseason performer and would have taken a superstar leap without injuries in 2019-2021.

12. George Gervin

George Gervin's ice-cold game effortlessly transformed the way scoring guards took over in the 1970s. Despite his scoring titles, Gervin couldn't help his San Antonio teams win, perhaps indicating his selfish nature. A short career and time spent in the ABA (American Basketball Association) stunted his overall list of accolades and accomplishments in the NBA.

13. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller's wonky fundamentals when shooting the ball added to his aura as the best sniper of the 1990s. Tasked with carrying the Indiana Pacers when he would have benefited from playing with a superstar next to him, Miller excellently masqueraded as an alpha dog with a win-now mentality and ample clutch genetics.

14. Earl Monroe

“Earl the Pearl” brought the magic and flair to Madison Square Garden at a time when the Knicks were primetime in the Big Apple. Winning a title with Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, Monroe often got overlooked and shrugged off as flash over substance. Playground advocates claim Monroe's creativity superseded anything he accomplished in the league. Sometimes this anecdotal evidence surmounts a case for greatness!

15. Pete Maravich

Pete Maravich's circus act seems more mythical than logical. Coached by his father and given the entire repertoire of skills he utilized in college and the NBA, Maravich passed the eye test with an A++. No player could wow a crowd like “The Pistol.”

16. Hal Greer

Hal Greer came in second throughout the 1960s to Sam Jones, both in championship success and reputation. Greer averaged over 20 PPG on eight occasions, indicating his play more than deserved recognition regardless of his shooting guard peers. Greer possessed solid size and a variety of shots to help Wilt Chamberlain bring eternal glory to Philadelphia in 1967, a team that remains on the NBA's Mount Rushmore.

17. Vince Carter

Vince Carter's plethora of dunks and athletic achievements burst onto the scene in Toronto, but it's his longevity that makes him a Hall of Famer. Carter played 22 seasons in the league, a record he took possession of after playing in 2020 with the Atlanta Hawks. Carter's ability to reinvent himself depending on his age and the team he was on helped him rank amongst the best players of the 2000s.

18. Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars stood out from the other Detroit Pistons of the 1980s because he let his game do all the talking. Whereas Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer liked to talk trash and dish out hard fouls, Dumars simply came to work with his hard hat on and delivered a cool 16 points per game. Dumars' quiet leadership helped to calm a raucous locker room.

19. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler's lack of regular-season prowess holds him back compared to the others above him. When the playoffs come, Butler elevates to the upper echelon of star players, and a championship with the Miami Heat would carve out a special location in that fanbase's mind and hearts. Butler plays basketball with physicality and will rather than possessing any unique skills on offense.

20. Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili sacrificed bigger numbers and larger star status for the opportunity to propel the San Antonio Spurs to four championships alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Ginobili incited a creative presence into Texas, making the Spurs not only more watchable but much more effective on offense.

21. David Thompson

David Thompson's personal life threatened to derail a career that pioneered athleticism and above-the-rim play at the shooting guard position. Playing for less than a decade for the Denver Nuggets and Seattle SuperSonics, “Skywalker” leaped through the air like a shooting star, leaving a lasting impression on his peers and competitors. Michael Jordan cites Thompson as one of his idols.

22. Sidney Moncrief

Sidney Moncrief used his strength to obliterate NBA teams at the point of attack, winning two Defensive Player of the Year Awards in the 1980s for the Milwaukee Bucks. Moncrief supplemented his defense with four seasons of scoring over 20 points per game and leading his team to three Eastern Conference Finals.