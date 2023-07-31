The 23 Best Doris Day Movies

If there ever were an actress who could be described as a ray of sunshine, it would be Doris Day. She was a remarkable entertainer and an incredible person whom no one ever had a harsh word about. Indeed, her effervescence and beauty also shone through in her singing, acting, and humanitarian work, forming many animal rights and rescue organizations.

Day began her career as a big band singer before entering the world of cinema, and both would often go in hand in her films. She also had many varying stages in her career. Each stage was successful (she was the number one actress at the box office multiple times). And they all demonstrated her remarkable talents as a musical, comedic, and dramatic actress, perfectly showcased in her 23 best films.

1 – Pillow Talk (1959)

A bright, funny, and stylish film that pushes the boundaries, Pillow Talk follows interior decorator Jan Morrow who is constantly frustrated by the man she shares a telephone party line with, the musician and playboy Brad Allen. Never seeing each other in person, when the two meet and he realizes who she is, Brad pretends to be a shy Texan named Rex to charm and romance her. Of course, this deception isn't sustainable, but it creates plenty of comedic gold in a seminal film of the era.

Pillow Talk was the film that began Day's most successful run at the box office. But it's also the finest and quintessential film of her career. When someone thinks of Doris Day, they likely think of this delightful romp. The first of three films that co-starred Rock Hudson (which started a life-long friendship), as well as Tony Randall, Pillow Talk is a romantic comedy that was revolutionary at the time, featuring scenes and subject matter that were considered risqué, championed career women and transformed Day from the naive girl next door to a sophisticated and alluring woman. She received her one and only Oscar nomination for Pillow Talk.

2 – The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

While Doris Day is not primarily known as a dramatic actress, when she did tackle these roles, she slipped into them with impressive gravitas. The best dramatic film in Day's career is, without a doubt, this underrated Hitchcock thriller. The movie follows a couple (Day and James Stewart) traveling with their young son through Morocco. After witnessing a murder, their son is kidnapped, and they become entangled in a mysterious international plot of vast proportions.

The Man Who Knew Too Much is not mentioned as often as films such as Psycho and North by Northwest, but it should be. It features Hitchcock's unique direction and flair, with a layered story that slowly peels away like an onion. Day and Stewart have a natural rapport with each other, and Christopher Olsen plays their son, Hank, in both light and tense, frantic moments.

This film also features one of Day's most iconic songs, “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera Sera),” which is brilliantly incorporated into the film. Not merely to showcase her singing, the Academy Award winner is a significant plot device, creating one of Day's (and Stewart's) greatest cinematic moments.

3 – The Thrill of It All (1963)

If there ever were a film that epitomized Day's sunshine demeanor, it would be The Thrill of It All. The film follows Beverly Boyer, a housewife who charms the executives of the Happy Soap Company and suddenly becomes the new spokesperson and overnight sensation, much to the chagrin of her doctor husband (James Garner).

This film is sweet and hilarious, with plenty of wacky hijinks. Day and Garner have fantastic chemistry, and the two kids also steal every scene they're in. The Thrill of It All is an undeniably old-fashioned 1960s time capsule.

4 – It Happened to Jane (1959)

In its time, It Happened to Jane was considered a financial disappointment. Consequently, the film is criminally underrated because it is one of the most charming of Day's movies. The story follows a widowed mother of two, Jane Osgood, who runs a small but successful lobster business. After the E&P Railroad Company ruins some shipments and fails to compensate her adequately, she decides to go up against its owner Harry Foster Malone (Ernie Kovacs), with the help of her lifelong friend George (Jack Lemmon) and a hotshot reporter (Steve Forrest).

It Happened to Jane is filled with small-town charm, showcasing an inspiring sense of community and democracy. Some scenes look like the inspirations for Norman Rockwell paintings. Day is radiant and tenacious, and her chemistry with Lemmon is so natural it makes me wish they'd worked together again.

5 – By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953)

A sequel to On Moonlight Bay, By the Light of the Silvery Moon is a heartwarming and charming film that continues the story of Marjorie Winfield (Day), her fiancé Bill (Gordon MacRae), precocious younger brother Wesley, and her loving parents. Much like its predecessor, the story consists of seasonal vignettes and adorable musical sequences that guide the many storylines. These include a delayed wedding, holidays, and fears of infidelity.

There is no better descriptor than sweet for By the Light of the Silvery Moon. Day and MacRae are the epitome of old-fashioned sweethearts. Funny misunderstandings, musical interludes, Thanksgiving, ice-skating, and charms galore, elevate this lone sequel in Day's career.

6 – Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

Love Me or Leave Me is one of Day's most lauded and praised dramatic efforts, and rightly so. Loosely based on the life of jazz singer Ruth Etting, the movie showcases her rise to fame aided by gangster Marty Snyder (James Cagney). But as her fame grows, his control and manipulation reach an unbearable precipice.

You may not think of Day as someone to star in one of the film's finest depictions of the dangers of manipulative relationships. But Love Me or Leave Me portrays a man whose obsessive desire and sense of entitlement are frightening and sadly relatable for many. Day's portrayal of Retting, whose talent was her true proponent into stardom, is brilliant and nuanced, matching the presence of the incredible Cagney.

7 – Midnight Lace (1960)

Midnight Lace is a stylish psychological thriller with Hitchcock influences (but directed by David Miller) and one of Day's most affecting performances. In the film, Day plays Kit Preston, a newlywed living in London. One foggy evening she hears a maniacal-sounding voice threatening her and soon begins receiving terrifying phone calls. But without witnesses, her husband (Rex Harrison), her aunt (Myrna Loy), and even she starts questioning her sanity.

Midnight Lace may be melodramatic, but it's also genuinely chilling and surprising. The tension rises as Day unravels, making for a gripping and compelling film.

8 – Send Me No Flowers (1964)

Send Me No Flowers is the third and final film that co-stars the trio of Doris Day, Rock Hudson, and Tony Randall and is the funniest of the bunch. And it's the only one where Day and Hudson play a couple from the onset. In the movie, the two portray happily married Judy and George Kimball. George is an excessive hypochondriac, and after a misunderstanding with his doctor, he believes he's dying. Wanting her to be happy and cared for, he sets out to find Judy a new husband.

Comedies, especially ones from the classic era, are typically filled with hilarious misunderstandings. Send Me No Flowers is rife with numerous funnier than the next. Randall is hilarious, and Day and Hudson's real-life connection shines through with their warm and natural on-screen chemistry.

9 – On Moonlight Bay (1951)

On Moonlight Bay is a sweet-natured, picturesque turn-of-the-century postcard. The predecessor to By the Light of the Silvery Moon, this film introduces the Winfield family, who have just moved to a new neighborhood. Marjorie, who is more interested in baseball, has her head turned by the boy next door, Bill. But things grow complicated when he says he doesn't believe in marriage.

On Moonlight Bay is Day's second film with Gordon MacRae, and it's easy to see why producers paired them together. They are the epitome of old-fashioned sweetness. Overall, it has a charming feel. Day and MacRae treat viewers to lovely renditions of early 20th-century classics and original songs.

10 – Move Over, Darling (1963)

Remakes don't often live up to the original movie but Move Over, Darling is just as fun and emotional as My Favorite Wife. But with Day and James Garner slipping into the roles portrayed by Irene Dunne and Cary Grant and 23 years between the films, the remake adds a dash of zaniness and colorful 1960s flair.

The story involves a woman whom her husband believes has perished at sea. She is gone for five years, and when she is rescued and returns home, it's coincidentally on the day her husband married another woman. It's a complicated situation that leads to plenty of hilarity.

11 – Calamity Jane (1953)

Doris Day said that Calamity Jane was her favorite of all her films. Given the character, this is entirely unsurprising. The movie tells a musicalized and romanticized version of the real-life legends Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok (Howard Keel), set in 19th-century Deadwood in the Dakota Territory. Jane is a no-nonsense, tenacious gunslinger prone to exaggeration but with endless bravery and a kind heart. After a booking mistake at the local saloon, Jane takes it upon herself to bring a famous actress to town to appease the disappointed patrons.

This film is rip-roaring fun with terrific music, especially the beautiful and lilting Oscar winner “Secret Love,” which became one of her signature songs. Day and Keel are fantastic in their roles, with a believable love story trajectory. Day is clearly having so much fun as Jane, a character unlike any other she's portrayed.

12 – Young at Heart (1954)

A remake of the 1938 film Four Daughters, Young at Heart is a rare remake that surpasses the original. That is due in no small part to the star power of Day and Frank Sinatra and the more hopeful nature of the film.

The story follows three sisters and their messy romantic entanglements with the various men in their lives. Day's character Laurie adores the affable Alex (Gig Young) but also feels a strong connection with Barney (Sinatra), a man with deep struggles with self-worth.

Young at Heart has lighthearted moments, but it's one of Day's more dramatic and serious films. The story alone is tender, thoughtful, and moving, showcasing the complexities of love. But Young at Heart has the bonus of seeing two of the greatest singers together on screen, with Sinatra's songs being a dreamy highlight.

13 – Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Romance in the High Seas is not just noteworthy for its delightful and funny story, fantastic cast, and lovely songs. This musical, directed by Michael Curtiz, also holds the distinction of being Day's first feature film.

After her success as a singer, songwriters Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn recommended her for the role. Curtiz loved Day's unaffected demeanor and wholesomeness, and discovering and casting Day was one of his proudest moments.

The story can only exist in the movies. A woman who fears her husband's infidelity hires a woman to pretend to be her on a cruise, so she can remain home and spy on her unsuspecting spouse. She doesn't know he's hired a private detective to keep tabs on her during the cruise. It's silly, sweet, and innocuous fun elevated by the cast and the undeniable magic of Day's first performance. Aptly so, Day sings the gorgeous tune “It's Magic.”

14 – Please Don't Eat The Daisies (1960)

In this movie, a debonair theatre critic (David Niven) moves out of Manhattan and into the country with his wife Kate and their children. Kate loves the simpler life but begins to feel neglected and suspicious as her husband continues to spend time in the New York theatre scene. Please Don't Eat The Daisies is a fun-filled movie that feels like a sweet family yarn and a sophisticated comedy. Day and Niven make a fine pair in a film that is more mature in its themes without sacrificing the comedic charm.

15- Young Man With a Horn (1950)

Only Day's fourth film, Young Man With a Horn, is her first dramatic role. While it's a small, supporting role, and she plays a woman not much different than herself (a big band singer), it's still noteworthy.

The film tells the compelling story of a trumpet player (Kirk Douglas), following him from childhood to his rise in fame and fall from grace after his tumultuous relationship with a cold and confused woman (Lauren Bacall). Young Man With a Horn is a heavier film in Day's repertoire, but it's emotional and affecting. Day is the film's heart, representing hope and compassion.

16- Tea for Two (1950)

Tea for Two is sweet and adorable. That may detract more cynical viewers, but truthfully, it's a movie that deserves love. This is the first film that pairs Day with the handsome and charming Gordon MacRae.

The plot re-tells the play “No, No Nanette” and involves a woman who dreams of starring on Broadway. She bets her wealthy uncle $25,000 that she can say “no” to everything for 48 hours, and if she wins, he'll invest in her and her boyfriend's music. It's sweet, lively entertainment with standout dancing and singing.

17 – Lover Come Back (1961)

The second pairing between Day and Hudson, Lover Come Back, is the zaniest of their collaborations. And in true fashion of the films, it's a fun-filled romp of misunderstandings. Day and Hudson play Carol and Jerry, rivals in the business world. Jerry becomes the lead man for a fictional product and poses as an inventor to romance Carol. And naturally, hilarity ensues. The plot may be ridiculous, but with Day and Hudson on screen, we see the lightning in a bottle the two captured together.

18 – That Touch of Mink (1962)

That Touch of Mink story will seem old-fashioned by today's standards. But at the time, it was provocative subject matter. In the movie, Day and co-star Cary Grant play a pair both interested in romance. But while Grant is a playboy with no thoughts of commitment, Day wishes to remain chaste until marriage. The opposing viewpoints create a lot of comedy and, ultimately, heart in this charmer. Day and Grant are a delight on screen together. Seeing two of the most attractive and charismatic movie stars in Hollywood history is a treat.

19 – Teacher's Pet (1958)

Teacher's Pet is a lesser-known drama/comedy that co-stars the legendary Clark Gable. In this film, Gable plays James Gannon, a tough, no-nonsense newspaper editor asked to lecture at a college journalism class taught by Day's character Erica Stone.

He refuses initially, with little respect for formal education, and writes a rude refusal letter. When his boss orders him to attend, Gannon finds himself in an awkward situation and pretends to be a student, as he is charmed by Erica and grows to respect her.

This is one of Day's most mature films. It's neither all comedy nor all drama but instead a peek into the newspaper world and the complexities of relationships and self-worth. Despite a significant age gap, as both mature adults, Day and Gable have lovely ease and shorthand with each other. The film is slow-moving but thoughtful and engaging.

20- The Pajama Game (1957)

Adapted from the stage, The Pajama Game is bright and lively, with wonderful themes of love, integrity, and fairness for the working class. The movie centers on the factory that manufactures pajamas. The workers want a raise in pay, asking for the same amount comparable factories have paid.

Instead, the stingy Vice President hires a new superintendent (John Raitt) to combat their demands. But when he meets the employee liaison Babe Williams (Day) and sparks fly, their opposing objectives create a messy situation.

Despite the grounded and serious nature of the central plot, The Pajama Game is a light and breezy film, filled with recognizable and upbeat songs and Bob Fosse's unmistakable choreography.

21 – The Tunnel of Love (1958)

The Tunnel of Love follows a happily married couple, Isolde and Auggie Slone (Day and Richard Widmark), new to suburban life and longing for a child. They decide on adoption. But when the agency liaison arrives to evaluate them, Auggie makes a horrible impression until he takes her to dinner and wakes up the following day in a hotel. With no memory, he fears he's been unfaithful to his wife. These fears seem justified when a baby comes their way, and he looks just like Auggie.

The subject matter of this film will not appeal to everyone, especially the cavalier way Slone's neighbor treats his marriage vows. But it's a film of its era, with plenty of virtues to recommend. The situations do inspire laughs, and the cast delivers. If nothing else, it's a pleasant diversion for fans of Day and Widmark.

22 – The Glass Bottom Boat (1966)

The Glass Bottom Boat is as zany and quintessentially 1960s as they come. In the film, Jennifer Nelson is a part-time mermaid for her father's glass bottom boat business and a part-time public relations worker at NASA.

One day, research scientist Bruce Templeton (Rod Taylor) accidentally “catches” Jenny while on his boat and thus begins a series of wacky misunderstandings and romance. Bruce hires Jenny to be his biographer but also has love on his mind. And his friend General Bleeker misconstrues the radio in Jenny's home and thinks she's a Russian spy! What did I tell you? The Glass Bottom Boat is anything but ordinary or generic. It's a very silly but fun trip into the late 1960s.

Honorable Mention: The Doris Day Show (1968-1972)

This sweet, sunny, and heartwarming series was Day's final job as an actor and one with an interesting history. Before production began, Day learned not only had her late husband contractually obligated her to this series without her knowledge or consent but also had squandered most of her money. With little choice, Day did this series. But happily, for her, she enjoyed it immensely.

The series follows a widowed mother of two boys navigating life with as much grace and humor as possible. The series featured terrific guest stars and Day's undeniable effervescence for five seasons.

Though the network wished to extend her contract, Day was satisfied with her work and declined. Subsequently, she then retired from acting and dedicated her life to animal rescue, humane treatment, and other causes, forming the Doris Day Animal Foundation and Doris Day Animal League.