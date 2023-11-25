The 24 Biggest Political Scandals You Forgot About

American politics is nothing if not scandalous. The thing is, the sheer volume of American scandals means they are easy to lose track of. While you may have forgotten these 24 American political scandals, it won't take long to recall them.

1. Weapons of Mass Destruction Appear Not To Exist

More than two decades after the impossibly vague phrase “weapons of mass destruction (WMDs)” became the impetus to invade Saddam Hussein's Iraq in March 2003, many experts have graciously attributed the lack of evidence of WMDs to an “intelligence failure.”

In hindsight, less forgiving critics view the invasion as a means of hijacking Iraq's considerable oilfields and ensuring that the U.S. dollar remained the global reserve currency. Whether due to folly or deceit, the topic of WMDs remains one of the most scandalous in modern U.S. history.

2. The Gulf of Tonkin Sparked U.S. Involvement in Vietnam

There is a common theme in American history. The American public is opposed to entering an armed conflict, then an attack (or perceived attack) on America happens, and public sentiment swings toward military engagement.

The Gulf of Tonkin is that sentiment-swinging attack for the Vietnam War. However, evidence shows that Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara intentionally deceived Congress about the nature of alleged attacks by North Vietnamese torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin. This deception ramped up U.S. involvement in one of our nation's most loathed military ventures.

3. JFK's Shady (Mob-Connected?) Election Success

There have been credible claims that were it not for an unholy alliance with Sam Giancana and the Chicago mob, John Fitzgerald Kennedy would not have been elected president in 1960. Allegations of vote rigging would follow Kennedy, and some believe any deal with the Mafia could have been JFK's undoing.

There are good reasons why so many JFK assassination theories involve the mob. Some believe that the president owed La Cosa Nostra a favor, and his failure to deliver (at least, in part) cost him his life.

4. Henry Kissinger's Secret War in Cambodia

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has no shortage of critics, some of whom throw around the phrase “war crimes” alongside his name. One investigation found that Kissinger's directive to bomb civilian villages in Cambodia during the Vietnam War may have caused 150,000 civilian deaths.

American forces were not supposed to be engaging Cambodia, but they were. Kissinger is the face of this scandal.

5. Jeffrey Epstein's Political Connections

By now, most Americans with a pulse know the story of Little St. James Island, the Lolita Express, and Jeffrey Epstein, the criminal offender. However, we tend to dedicate fewer headlines to Epstein's prolific and bipartisan political links. These connections are difficult to separate from the man's penchant for blackmail.

6. Gary Webb Uncovers Government-Sanctioned Drug Smuggling

San Jose Mercury News reporter Gary Webb believed he had stumbled onto a career-defining story in 1996. His three-part series exposing government-sponsored narcotics sales would define Webb's career, but it would also lead to smear and harassment campaigns that fueled his early demise.

If you can't find a good documentary, the Jeremy Renner-led film Kill the Messenger is a suitable stand-in.

7. The Hanging Chad

The 2000 U.S. Presidential Election will forever live in infamy. While the Supreme Court ultimately ruled George W. Bush the winner, controversies surrounding punch-card ballots (specifically, a malfunction known as the hanging chad) prompted allegations of a stolen election.

Unfortunately, such allegations would set the precedent for a future trend in stolen election claims by both American political parties.

8. Chinagate

Chinagate may have been Bill Clinton's most glaring blemish in an administration defined by scandal. The primary allegation is that the Clinton campaign accepted a substantial amount of illegal foreign donations from Chinese nationals, presumably in exchange for favorable treatment during his presidency.

The fact that Clinton would successfully lobby for China to be included in the World Trade Organization (WTO) did not help the optics of the scandal.

9. The Teapot Dome Scandal

The Teapot Dome Scandal was one of the first times Americans realized how their political system worked. The scandal involved wholesale corruption and even the arrest of a cabinet member for crimes committed while in office.

10. Eliot Spitzer's Nightlife Catches Up

One headline adequately summarizes the controversy surrounding former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer: “Spitzer used alias at hospital hours after allegedly choking Russian [lady of the night].” Political career, over.

11. Whitewater

Like many politicians, the Clintons did what they needed to do to attain the offices they sought. The Whitewater scandal refers to, among other things, a $1,000 investment by Hillary Clinton in “cattle futures” that would eventually grow to $100,000 in less than one year.

Critics could only assume that the investment returns came with political favors.

12. LBJ's Questionable Rise to Power

Lyndon B. Johnson is among the most disliked presidents, and his reputation for immorality is one reason why. It's now widely accepted that LBJ only obtained a Senate seat thanks to the certification of false ballots in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff election.

13. General Smedley Butler Turns Against the War Machine

Major General Smedley Butler is a giant of American military history. A silver-spoon-fed child who dropped out of prep school to join the Marine Corps, Butler served in several significant conflicts, including WWI. This made Butler's later anti-war activism shocking to many, but his conclusion made total sense.

Butler characterized his military service as a “muscle man for Big Business, Wall Street, and the bankers.” Butler insisted that to serve veterans best, we must avoid war at all costs.

14. Chappaquiddick

The tragic death of Mary Jo Kopechne in an underwater vehicle off Chappaquiddick Island remains one of the most public political scandals of the 20th Century. Ted Kennedy, then a U.S. Senator, drove his car off a narrow bridge. While he maintained that he was not drunk, Kennedy was known as a prolific drinker.

Rather than reporting the incident to authorities immediately, Kennedy let nine hours pass before alerting authorities to the scene. Kopechne lost her life, and Ted Kennedy's reputation would never recover (though he faced no severe criminal consequences from the event).

15. Huey Long Makes Louisiana His Kingdom

Few politicians like Louisiana Governor Huey Long have put their state's politics in a stranglehold. Declared an “American Dictator” by The Washington Post, Long's scandals were abundant. From taking unilateral control of the state militia to embracing Robin Hood-style tax policies and declaring martial law to suppress an armed uprising against him, Long's chaotic political tenure is unlike any other in American history.

16. ABSCAM

In case the American public had forgotten about political corruption in the time that passed since the Teapot Dome Scandal, ABSCAM reminded them once again. High-ranking politicians were caught on video accepting bribes in exchange for issuing gambling licenses and asylum status for foreign nationals.

17. Anthony Weiner Becomes Carlos Danger

Before he was a pariah, former U.S. Congressman (and mayoral candidate) Anthony Weiner was a rising star in the Democratic Party. Then, a series of scandals involving lewd text messages cost Weiner his freedom, political career, and marriage. The revelation that Weiner referred to himself as Carlos Danger is arguably the most memorable aspect of the saga.

We highly recommend the documentary Weiner, an equally bizarre and entertaining profile of a public political meltdown.

18. The Manson Family Was Allowed To Roam Free Despite Their Parole

The book Chaos by Tom O'Neill is one that skeptics must read, as it casts doubt on the stated reason for the Manson homicides. The book contains many revelations, including that authorities essentially let Manson roam free despite being on parole and that the official narrative of why the Tate homicides occurred seems entirely implausible.

19. A Forewarning of Pearl Harbor Was Possibly Ignored

Most historians agree that military leadership could have, and should have, taken measures to reduce casualties at Pearl Harbor. Instead, a series of oversights and tactical mistakes led to one of the most deadly attacks on American soil in our nation's history.

20. America Intervenes in the 2011 Libyan Civil War (And Gaddafi Loses His Life)

Like Saddam Hussein, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi had long been a thorn in the West's side. Gaddafi was a maverick of a leader whose possession of considerable oil reserves made him a considerable economic force (and concern, as oil, power, and politics go hand in hand).

Therefore, many see America's efforts to oust Gaddafi in 2011 as controversial. The fact that Libya has descended into full-blown chaos since Gadaffi's passing has not made the ouster any more justifiable.

21. Osama Bin Laden “Buried at Sea”

The decision to “bury” Osama bin Laden's body at sea was just…strange. You would think there would have been far more pomp and circumstance around the capture of America's most reviled modern-day adversary. While this is apparently a precedented practice for disposing of enemies, it's not an uncontroversial move.

While we will let the skeptics posit alternate theories, the decision to toss bin Laden's body in the water is undoubtedly controversial.

22. Jack Abramoff Exposes How D.C. Really Works

Most Americans know that D.C. runs on the art of the quid pro quo. However, the imprisonment of lobbyist Jack Abramoff confirmed our most jaded suspicions.

If you give the typical politician enough money or gifts, they'll toss their morals aside and do what you want. Shocking, I know.

23. The Dixie Mafia Enters American Politics

In a scandal fit for the big screen, the former mayor of Biloxi, MS, Pete Halat, received aid from the Dixie Mafia to achieve his political ambitions. The scandal dates back to Halat's time as a lawyer when he pocketed half a million dollars in Dixie Mafia money. Halat blamed his law partner, who the Mafia subsequently took out.

Law, politics, and prison scams are dirty businesses.

24. The Iranian Hostage Crisis

The Carter Administration's inability to quickly extract American hostages from Iran in 1979 reeked of impotence. American diplomats were held hostage by Iranian students (retaliating against the U.S.'s support of the ousted Shah) for 444 days. It was a terrible look for Jimmy Carter and his cabinet, contributing to one of the lowest periods in American history.

Source: (PBS).