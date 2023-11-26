The 25 Best Brands and Stores You Should Be Shopping for Black Friday Weekend

With Black Friday weekend almost over, you may be scrambling to devise a shopping plan to maximize your savings and success. Whether you’re treating yourself after busting your behind in the kitchen on Thanksgiving or looking to make a dent in your gift list for the holidays, Black Friday weekend is the time to do it.

To help you save big and get exactly what you need (or want), we rounded up the 25 top brands with exceptional sales this year.

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the top places to look for Black Friday weekend sales on everything from bedsheets to red light masks to nail polish. Their average discount for 2023 is just under 30%, and they’re going to be offering discounts on practically every product, excluding small business retailers.

2. Macy's

Macy’s might not be the most popular department store nowadays, but their Black Friday weekend deals are among the most generous, with an average discount of almost 60%. Yes, that’s more than half off of everything. If you need new socks or pajamas, Macy’s is the place.

3. Walmart

While Walmart’s discount isn’t the biggest, averaging around 27% off items, their excess of products makes them a potential one-stop shop for all your Black Friday weekend needs. Whether you’re on the hunt for a laptop, a stuffed teddy bear, or hiking boots, Walmart is the place.

4. Belk

Belk is another department store worth checking out during the Black Friday weekend, as they offer an average discount of 54%, rivaling Macy’s. They sell nice jewelry, shoes, clothing, makeup, and more, so it’s a wonderful place to get deals on these commonly gifted products.

5. Kohl's

Kohl’s has sort of fallen out of fashion with some people as online sites take the reigns in the industry, but with discounts of around 50%, you may want to head to their stores. Specifically, if you’re buying jewelry, their discounts reach above 70% in that department.

6. Target

Target is an irresistible store all year round with scented candles, groceries, clothing, furniture, and more. On Black Friday weekend, their discounts average around 33%, making many of their already affordable products a steal. Their 2023 Black Friday furniture deals are especially promising.

7. Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday weekend deals typically offer people an average of 30% off their products, and when we’re talking about a fridge or new desktop computer, that’s significant savings. Some items are even more than 75% off, making it worth a trip to one of these stores.

8. The Home Depot

People might not think of heading to The Home Depot on Black Friday weekend, but they offer discounts averaging 20% on their products, which can save you hundreds or even thousands on your home improvement projects. It’s the perfect place to get a new grill or patio set for a fraction of the original price.

9. Costco

Not everyone sees Costco as a place to stop on Black Friday weekend, but with everything from TVs to jeans to firewood and more, you can get essentials and save money. Their average discount is only 17%, but that’s off of their already affordable wholesale prices!

10. Dell

Lots of people take advantage of Black Friday deals to get new tech, like computers, mouses, TVs, and more. Dell is one of the top tech companies to shop at Black Friday weekend, with discounts averaging over 25%. And they sell lots of their products with even higher discounts and combined deals.

11. Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fabulous retail store with some of the most sought-after clothing, accessories, makeup, and shoe brands. This Black Friday weekend, they’re offering as much as 50% off these top brands, including Vince Camuto, Michael Kors, Free People, and Lacoste.

12. BJ's

BJ’s Wholesale Club is one of Costco’s top rivals, and with an average discount of 30% this year, they’re showing up their competition. Like Costco, you can get almost anything your heart desires here, making it a must-visit on Black Friday weekend.

13. JCPenney

JCPenney may no longer be one of the most popular stores, but they’re trying to step up their game and entice people in with a whopping 59% average discount this year. The deals at this store are some of the most generous in 2023, so don’t miss out on these savings.

14. Lululemon

One of the smaller stores on this list, Lululemon is more of a niche store, mostly selling athleisure and yoga-related clothing. However, their exorbitant prices the rest of the year make their Black Friday weekend deals — which is one of the only times they offer discounts — very alluring.

15. Jenni Kayne

Jenni Kayne is another brand that rarely offers discounts or deals, but they take part in Black Friday weekend. You can check out their desirable deals in their stores as well as on their website, allowing you to score Black Friday savings from the comfort of your couch.

16. Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is one of the most affordable places to buy high-end, high-quality makeup products, and they’re treating their customers to massive savings this year. Their discounts go as high as 50% off the priciest brands, so you can have the best without breaking the bank.

17. Sephora

If you’re still looking to score more high-end makeup products at a discounted rate, Sephora also has spectacular Black Friday weekend sales. From Fenty Beauty to Anastasia to R.E.M. Beauty and beyond, you can find all your favorites at Sephora and save big.

18. REI

Black Friday weekend is also a marvelous time to refresh your outdoor gear collection, and REI is one of the best places to do so. They have sales all throughout the year, but on Black Friday weekend, their high-end clothing is even more discounted, making it substantially more affordable for everyone.

19. Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer has fantastic outerwear, outdoor gear, athletic clothing, and more. It’s the perfect place to get gifts for your outdoorsy friends and family, and their sales tend to be amazing. Some of their clothing items are up to 75% off during Black Friday weekend!

20. Peloton

Peloton machines and subscriptions are very pricey, so not everyone can enjoy this workout trend. But this Black Friday weekend, they’re offering up to $700 off your purchase and discounted subscriptions, so even the frugal can indulge in this exercise style that so many rave about.

21. Samsung

We mentioned Best Buy, but if you know you want a Samsung product, you can go straight to their website and check out their Black Friday weekend deals. This year, they’re offering up to $2,000 on televisions and up to $500 off for high-tech sound bars. Get all your tech needs for a fraction of the usual price.

22. Sur La Table

Sur La Table is one of the fanciest cookware and kitchen stores, rivaling Williams Sonoma. It’s usually a pricey place, but with discounts of up to 60% on high-end brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub, you can revamp your kitchen and stick to your budget.

23. Wayfair

Fill your home with stunning furniture, or get your loved ones a homey gift from Wayfair this Black Friday weekend. Some of their items are discounted by 70%, so you can buy elegant chairs or trendy side tables at less than half the original price. From curtains to rugs to bedframes, Wayfair has everything your home could need.

24. Nike

As one of the top athletic wear brands in the world, Nike is a hotspot during Black Friday weekend as people get their sporty loved ones new kicks and threads. This year, they’re discounting their discounted clothes, offering people an extra 25% off their sale items.

25. Madewell

As the name suggests, Madewell makes stunning clothes that are not only fashionable but they’re built to last and be comfortable. They’re treating their customers to 25% off jackets and boots to help everyone get ready for the cold weather and get their friends and family useful, high-quality holiday gifts.

Source: WalletHub.