The 25 Best Final Fantasy Games

Colorful imagination, gripping storyline, and relatable characters. The Final Fantasy series has become the most popular role-playing series out there.

Final Fantasy released its first game in Japan in 1987 and in the US in 1990. So began a franchise of iconic games that would have an endless following. Every game is unique in its own way. Some are more gripping than others, but that is the beauty of these games.

They range from medieval themes with knights and mages to modern fantasy with machines and cars. This gives the Final Fantasy series a diverse range of games to capture all audiences. Even the fight system can change from one game to the next.

Keep in mind that we have a deep love for ALL of the Final Fantasy games, but I did my best to rank them in some order (which is hard for me considering I enjoyed every single one). Check out our list below of the best Final Fantasy games, ranked from my favorites to those that could use a little TLC.

1 – Final Fantasy VII (Original)

Arguably the most iconic entry in the series, Final Fantasy VII‘s landed itself on this list. Final Fantasy VII has a brilliant and transgressive story featuring some of the most deservedly beloved, excellent, villainous characters in series history. We love Final Fantasy VII.

But the nostalgia-blinded memory of Final Fantasy VII, and the endless hype surrounding it ever since, often conceals its blemishes. The battle system was painstakingly slow, the jump to 3D was extraordinarily ugly (those hands!), and gameplay-wise, it didn’t do much to build off of Final Fantasy VI. In short, it wasn’t a graceful move to the 32-bit era.

Still, Final Fantasy VII probably ranks as the most essential entry in the JRPG series besides Final Fantasy IV, and the action-oriented PS4 remake allows a new generation of fans to experience the incredible story. If you want to play the original, you can grab it on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. With some PC mods, you can get the game looking pretty good.

2 – Final Fantasy VII (Remake)

We could happily discuss the remake for hours on end. For the sake of this list, I will keep it shorter! However, you can find my full review here.

Final Fantasy VII is a crucial game for gamers individually and for video game culture in general. It’s a cultural touchstone that defined the story-dense era of PlayStation 1 JRPGs, solidified Square’s commitment of being at the forefront of graphics technology, and arguably sold the PlayStation to gamers everywhere, helping Sony establish a foothold in the video game industry.

So it’s hard to play a remake of a game so important and not compare it to the original, and Square knows this. They want you to compare Final Fantasy VII Remake to the original. They specifically developed the remake such that its greatest strengths come about explicitly when you compare the two. Does this alienate newer gamers? Yeah, a little. Does it make FF7R any less of an incredible game? No.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake breathes new life into a classic gem in the infamous Final Fantasy series. The remake's character complexity is heightened, causing you to fall in love with the characters and its story all over again. If you haven’t played the remake yet, you need to do so.

3 – Final Fantasy VI

Far and away the best mainline Final Fantasy game, 1994’s Final Fantasy VI is an absolute triumph in every sense. Originally released in North America as Final Fantasy 3 (yes, it’s confusing), Final Fantasy 6 was the last 16-bit mainline entry.

It featured a stellar cast of over a dozen characters and ushered in the steampunk-style world design that would carry over to the PlayStation games in the late ’90s. This is where high fantasy became the stuff of legend, and scientific advances and the burgeoning technology from the Second Industrial Revolution replaced magic.

Perfectly paced, Final Fantasy VI achieved such high levels of narrative impact because of its setup. The first half introduces the cast, from the compelling starting protagonist, Terra Branford, to the rebel treasure hunter Locke Cole, who wants to take down the Empire.

The linearity of the first half allows these characters to grow to let you build connections with each one — an impressive feat considering there are roughly a dozen major players on your side. But the game's back half opened things up, allowing you to complete objectives and dungeons in a non-linear order.

This level of freedom was astonishing at the time. Robust customization features, including unique magic spells, a modified summoning system, and a wealth of weapons, made the traditional active time battle system feel like a constant joy.

Everything in Final Fantasy VI, from the story to combat systems to the world, made for a nearly flawless Final Fantasy experience. This was Square at its absolute best. This game is a testament to Final Fantasy VI’s staggering greatness. It may very well be the best turn-based RPG ever made. You can play it now on PC, Android, and iOS.

4 – Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy VIII is probably the boldest entry in the series. That’s a big reason why we love it, and it's slotted so high on this list. Because it’s odd, Final Fantasy VIII never lived up to the legacy set by Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VI, despite being one of the most unique games in the series. Although time brings perspective, that’s true for Final Fantasy VIII. With a remastered version on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, now’s a perfect time to give it a shot.

We’ll never forget Final Fantasy VIII, which reinvented the active time battle wheel without altogether abandoning the series’ roots. The new junction system replaced armor and other accessories for customization, and each main character had a set weapon that drastically affected their combat style. The most significant change, however, was the increased emphasis on summoning.

Throw in a neat collectible card game and a radically different scaled leveling system, and Final Fantasy VIII felt like the first really bold step in a new direction. These gameplay changes were interesting, allowing players to choose how they wanted to approach the experience.

The planet — a futuristic set of five landmasses based on Europe — had a level of detail we hadn’t seen in a Final Fantasy game thus far. While Final Fantasy VII introduced 3D models, Final Fantasy VIII significantly refined its designs to see Squall (one of the best leading protagonists) and friends in better detail.

We’re happy that Square Enix is finally showing Final Fantasy VIII some love, too. All mainline games above and below it have received ports or remasters for modern consoles. The same is now true for Final Fantasy VIII.

5 – Final Fantasy X

Some may think it is strange to have Final Fantasy X so high on the list, but there is a reason. Final Fantasy X is as phenomenal today as it was in 2001. The PlayStation 2 allowed the visuals to move to the next level, making the Asian-inspired lands of Spira and character models look more realistic than ever before. A mostly linear experience, Final Fantasy X has spacious and diverse environments along with dungeons featuring some excellent puzzles.

Final Fantasy X also has the greatest relationship in series history. Watching Tidus and Yuna’s bond grow as he accompanies her on a quest to destroy Sin is a constant delight. The cutscenes featured full voice acting for the first time and are visually impressive and still look great today.

Yes, we even love the infamous laughing scene because Tidus and Yuna are adorable. The narrative, told exclusively through Tidus’ perspective, is more focused than most Final Fantasy storylines. Sure, it’s corny at times (that laugh), but the corniness winds up making it more affecting.

Moreover, Final Fantasy X replaced the active time battle system with truly conventional turn-based combat. The sphere grid added depth to the leveling system, giving you far more choices that essentially let you rework a character’s intended class.

And, of course, who could forget Blitzball, the underwater sport that made Tidus famous. A standalone Blitzball game would be great, right? The direct sequel isn’t as impressive, but it’s still worth playing in the HD collection for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC.

6 – Final Fantasy XII

Revisiting Final Fantasy XII via the HD remaster for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch revealed an understated truth about the 2006 PS2 classic: It’s a modern masterpiece. The first mainline, non-MMO to drop random battles in favor of real-time combat, Final Fantasy XII was divisive amongst fans.

Since it played so incredibly differently, it was hard to compare Final Fantasy XII to any other game. More than a decade later, Final Fantasy XII remains incomparable.

The wondrous world of Ivalice is filled with exciting characters and richly detailed environments. The combat, formally known as the Active Dimension Battle system, was profound thanks to the gambit system and modified Limit Break system called Quickenings. The License Board added further nuance to the leveling system, similar to the Sphere Grid in Final Fantasy X.

Admittedly, Final Fantasy XII‘s opening handful of hours don’t excite you as much as some other top-tier Final Fantasy games, but once the world opens up and you get used to the radical battle system, the world of Ivalice houses one of the most profound and most rewarding Final Fantasy experiences around.

7 – Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy IX felt like a throwback experience even though it launched near the end of PS1’s lifecycle in 2000. The world of Gaia dropped science fiction in favor of a more medieval vibe seen in early entries.

The return to high fantasy made Final Fantasy IX feel entirely novel at the time, especially since the visuals pretty much topped out the power of the PS1’s 32-bit capabilities. In many ways, Final Fantasy IX is the most traditional of the 3D-era Final Fantasy games. The active time battle system is at its best here.

However, it stands out most because it combines the fantasy-infused medieval environments of the early games with the stellar writing of the science fiction-laced romps that would follow. The characters are interesting, the world is compelling, and the gameplay feels positively retro in the best way.

Final Fantasy IX is as pure and joyous today as it was nearly 20 years ago. Final Fantasy IX is readily available on many platforms, including Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and PC. Be warned: It’s as traditional as it gets regarding JRPGs. Final Fantasy IX is grindy; most of your time is spent fighting random encounters.

8 – Final Fantasy IV

The first entry in the series for the Super Nintendo, Final Fantasy IV, is the first Final Fantasy that truly made an impact. No offense to the first three games in the series, but Final Fantasy IV turned the franchise into a juggernaut. Final Fantasy IV ushered in the active time battle era, a system that continued uninterrupted until Final Fantasy X.

The class system also received a nice new layer, as each class felt designed to tell a specific story. The story primarily follows Cecil, his love interest Rosa, and his longtime friend Kain. Still, a sizable cast of supporting characters contributes to the wacky story that revolves around the Lunarians, a race who lives on a fake moon near Earth.

The introduction of the active time battle system and the new focus on character-driven narratives made Final Fantasy IV feel a considerable cut above its predecessors. Final Fantasy IV is the most important entry in the series and remains one of the very best. The 3D remake on DS, PC, and mobile is the best way to play it today.

9 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Let’s be clear: Final Fantasy XIV would be on the very bottom of this list if it weren’t for A Realm Reborn, the relaunch of the troubled 2010 MMO that was shut down and relaunched all in three years. Final Fantasy XIV was bad.

A Realm Reborn, which reappeared in 2013 on PC, PS3, and PS4 the following year, is terrific. Featuring a wealth of quests, raids, and engaging PvP battles, A Realm Reborn is the type of MMO you can quickly sink hundreds of hours into.

The planet of Hydaelyn is one of the best Final Fantasy settings ever designed, and the story and lore are up there with the best of the best in terms of MMOs. Three great expansions have been released since launch, including the recent and excellent Shadowbringers.

Final Fantasy XIV is the ultimate communal experience for series fans. Even if you don’t fancy yourself as an MMO fan, Final Fantasy XIV could change your mind.

10 – Final Fantasy V

Gameplay-wise, Final Fantasy V is exquisite. The last of the strict medieval-themed Final Fantasy games, this SNES classic remains as playable today as it was in 1992. The Job system received a staggering overhaul, which gave fans sheer endless possibilities for approaching the active time battles.

Final Fantasy V would probably be much higher on this list without the story and characters. Square spent a ton of time crafting an enthralling gameplay experience, and it showed. Unfortunately, the storyline and characters were not as memorable as others.

Final Fantasy V is worth a replay and, hopefully, a better memory of the experience. You can play the remastered version of Final Fantasy V on PC, iOS, and Android.

11 – Final Fantasy

Written by Jake Valentine

The newest Final Fantasy is one of the most divisive in the franchise. On the one hand, it offers beautiful visuals, addicting over-the-top action, and some of the best boss battles in video game history. It is also bogged down with poor pacing, drawn-out cutscenes, and a third-act narrative shift that dampers the experience.

If you're patient, you'll be rewarded with an incredible experience in one of the best worlds featured in Final Fantasy games. The side characters are enjoyable, and the personal storylines play out well. However, you have to endure the slog to reach that payoff.

12 – Final Fantasy XI

Like Final Fantasy XIV, it’s hard to compare Final Fantasy XI to other mainline-numbered games in the series. The first of two Final Fantasy MMOs, Final Fantasy XI, started as an average MMO experience.

While not particularly surprising, no one could have expected how it would grow over the next decade and beyond. First released on PS2 and PC, it eventually landed on Xbox 360 as the first MMO on Microsoft’s console.

Set in the sprawling world of Vana’diel, Final Fantasy XI emphasized playing with friends to complete challenging dungeons and acquire better and better loot. Five expansions, numerous add-ons, and seasonal events would follow, with the final piece of content arriving in 2015. Console servers were turned off in 2016, but you can still play on PC today.

Final Fantasy XI became a great, if fairly traditional, MMO over time, handsomely rewarding those who stuck with it for years.

13 – Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy III, the real Final Fantasy III, didn’t reach North America until the 2006 Nintendo DS remake. The 1990 Famicom game was actually the first in the series to really start leaning into some of Final Fantasy’s most well-known systems. Namely the Jobs and summon systems.

The DS remake is interesting because it is rendered in full 3D but essentially plays like the NES entries. The story plays out similarly to the first game in the series. Final Fantasy III is the best of the NES-era games, as it shows a franchise amid welcome change. The easiest way to play Final Fantasy III today is on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

14 – Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII certainly looked the part when it launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2009. The animations were beautiful, the character models were realistic, and the environmental details were fine-tuned. Final Fantasy XIII also brought back the active time battle system, but it felt far more simplified.

The result was a series of random battles that could almost literally be completed by repeatedly pressing the same button. You could even set it to auto-battle, which honestly mirrored the mindlessness of what you did most of the time.

The main problem with Final Fantasy XIII was how linear it was compared to previous games. That, added to the rote science fiction story, made for a genre movie-esque Final Fantasy experience. It was nice to return to Final Fantasy’s Japanese roots, but it felt like the safest Final Fantasy game Square Enix had ever made.

It’s still a fun game, and to its credit, the story does get better if you move on to Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII when it’s over. Though Final Fantasy XIII hasn’t been ported to current generation consoles, you can play it on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backward compatibility or PC.

15 – Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

They tried hard to make Final Fantasy XIII an exciting game. They tried three times, actually, with Lightning Returns being the third. While it echoes many of the things that were both right and wrong with the original game, this particular installment included a mechanic that makes things rather tricky. It had a time limit for each save file. Granted, it's a part of the story; this IS a Final Fantasy game.

The concept of a time limit lends a sense of urgency to rush through the game, which really goes against the whole Final Fantasy experience in my book.

When I think of Final Fantasy, I think of big, open worlds, hours of exploration, and puzzling out secrets. Turning the whole thing into a sprint just doesn't seem that fun.

16 – Final Fantasy

While some iconic franchises produce memorable classics out of the gate — Mario, Zelda, Mega Man, etc. — others, like Final Fantasy, take a few entries to hit their stride. While Final Fantasy was somewhat revolutionary at the time in 1987, featuring a relatively large overworld, strategic turn-based combat, and an epic story following four Light Warriors, it has languished in relative obscurity ever since.

It’s a grand RPG by NES standards, but there wasn’t enough customization or variety to keep it from devolving into monotony at times. If you’ve never played it before, you might want to check it out to see where the franchise started, but it didn’t hold up well and was quickly outshined in the ’90s. The easiest way to play Final Fantasy is to buy it for iOS, Android, on Steam for PC or for PlayStation consoles.

17 – Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV took a lot of risks. We’ll give it that. But it added up to create an experience that felt distinctly un-Final Fantasy-like. The Western RPG influence is readily on display. Final Fantasy XV is an open-world action RPG that entirely drops random encounters in favor of a real-time battle system.

It’s more exciting and flashy on the surface. Still, the action-based battles lack the depth and intricate nuance of earlier Final Fantasy games (and fall way short of a similar system in Final Fantasy XII). The main characters, a group of stylish and arguably insufferable adolescents, speak and act as if they belong in a brooding emo band.

The open world is pretty and exciting, but the story falls flat, and the DLC expansions are uneven. Final Fantasy XV isn’t a bad game, but it’s the most underwhelming 3D-era Final Fantasy by a mile. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

18 – Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy II wasn’t officially localized until 2002, nearly 25 years after its initial launch on Famicom. Now it’s playable on many platforms, including Android and iOS. It’s an interesting piece of gaming history for sure, but Final Fantasy II is quite forgettable. Subbing a traditional leveling system for one that only develops what you use, Final Fantasy II‘s turn-based random battles are competent but lack weight because of a peculiar system.

It tells a conventional story about taking down a villainous empire, but the writing doesn’t match what we’d become accustomed to throughout the SNES and PlayStation eras. It’s a satisfactory experience, but Square hadn’t found the formula for Final Fantasy's success. And it showed. But if you’re curious, you can download Final Fantasy II on iOS and Android.

19 – Final Fantasy XIII-2

One of the few sequels in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XIII-2 takes place after the events of Final Fantasy XIII. The story starts three years after the events of the original. This story features some time-traveling elements and even parallel versions of different locations.

Combat in this game is similar to the original. It is the Command Synergy Battle System, and you queue up your actions in the ATB bar. During battle your character performs melee attacks, ranged attacks, and even magic-based attacks. Your character's health restores after each fight, so you only have to worry about surviving the fight you are in. Battles are random encounters, so you never really know when one will occur. It does a good job of keeping you on your toes.

20 – Final Fantasy IV: The After Years

The story for this follow-up to Final Fantasy IV takes place 17 years after the original. Despite the time difference, it still features the original cast in episodic tales that now deal with a new villain. This new villain has set a chain of events into motion that threatens the Blue Planet.

Originally designed as a mobile game, Final Fantasy IV: The After Years eventually found its way onto WiiWare. The features of this version include menu screens and fonts that are easier to read, improved character portraits, and a larger screen resolution. It would eventually find its way onto the PlayStation Portable and Windows via Steam.

21 – Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is a unique entry in the franchise, developed for the Nintendo Gamecube. In this adventure, you go into the wilderness in a caravan to protect your village. A poisonous gas cloud enveloped the world, and you must figure out how to protect those you love.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles has a gameplay mechanic where you carry around a crystal chalice to keep drops of Myrrh that you find. It is the job of your caravan to collect these to help renew the crystals, which help protect your village. This mechanic is divisive among fans. Some fans hated having to carry it around at all because of how it affects the gameplay.

22 – Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

This is a prequel to quite possibly the biggest Final Fantasy game of all time, Final Fantasy VII. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII focuses on Zack Fair, a member of Soldier. Your assignment is to look for a missing soldier. On your journey you discover the origin of Project G and how it relates to Sephiroth and Angeal Hewley. The game features events between Shinra, Wutai, and Nibelheim before ending right before the beginning of Final Fantasy VII.

This is an action role-playing game that utilizes a real-time combat system. Unlike the turn-based combat system found in older Final Fantasy titles, here you run around, initiate attacks, dodge attacks when appropriate, unleash magic spells, use items, and more. Much like in Final Fantasy VII, your abilities depend on the type of Materia you have equipped.

23 – World of Final Fantasy

In this spin-off, you take control of twin siblings Lann and Reynn. You befriend various monsters during your journey that you can use in battle. They can also help you navigate the different environments. You can also change your size from normal form to chibi-style Lilikin form. This power is essential to solve the various puzzles you encounter and is instrumental in completing your quest.

The story involves former Mirage Keepers stripped of their memories and mirages. You begin by trying to recover these mirages. As you advance in the story, you discover the details behind Grymoir's conflicts with the Federation. You learn of a prophecy and set off to find four elemental keys. As you discover more information, you will travel through time to try and prevent certain events from happening.

24 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Completely different from other entries in the franchise, this is a fighting game with some action role-playing elements. The characters are divided into four classes: trait-based Specialists, power-based Vanguards, range-based Marksmen, and agility-based Assassins. There is a focus on three-on-three combat, with you controlling one fighter and the AI controlling the others. Each character has its own statistics, and when one character loses all their health, a segment disappears from the overall team's health meter. When that meter is completely gone, the team loses.

The story of this game is set after the two previous Dissidia games. The dimension of World B is set for conflict between Materia, the goddess of protection, and Spiritus, the god of destruction. Materia warriors are suspicious of the gods' intentions and investigate the dispute. In doing so, they also discover a new threat, “planesgorgers.” To help save the world, the sides need to form a truce so that Shinryu and his “planesgorgers” don't take over.

25 – Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

A musical spin-off, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line features music from the Final Fantasy franchise and other Square Enix titles. You play this game by keeping up with the beat and meeting or exceeding the goals put in front of you. Like an RPG, you can earn experience points and level up your characters as you clear different songs and games.

The way it works is each Final Fantasy game has a “world” to go through. Final Fantasy VII, for example, might have you play a stage that features “One Winged Angel” or “Aerith's Theme.” If you choose to play through the Final Fantasy VIII tracks, it might have you play through “Eyes on Me.” It is a great way to experience the most iconic music from the Final Fantasy franchise without actually having to play the traditional Final Fantasy games.