The 26 Most Hated Christmas Movies Ranked

Mainstays of the holiday season include listening to carols and cozying up with favorite Christmas movies. From the classics like It’s a Wonderful Life to the latest Hallmark Channel romances, viewers have endless choices. But not every holiday film inspires warm and fuzzy feelings or becomes a yearly staple. Indeed, the most hated Christmas movies range from films beloved by many but despised by others to bizarre, cynical, and joyless efforts. Let’s look at those disliked movies, ranking them from the lowest to highest IMDb rating.

1. Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014)

With an abysmal 1.3 rating, Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas offers no joy nor lessons about the true meaning of Christmas. The story follows a man at a family gathering, upset about the over-commercialization of the holiday. His brother-in-law, Kirk, attempts to help.

But instead, he offers odd ramblings riddled with inaccuracies and highly mixed messages about the holiday season. This film earns its low rating in spades with poor production quality and cringeworthy acting. Even people of faith find little to no value in this bizarre film and would be better off watching something like The Nativity Story if so inclined.

2. Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)

With a title like Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, one does not expect a masterpiece. Still, the 2.7 rating sums up the film’s quality, even when not expecting much. In the story, the Martians’s children have grown lazy and dissatisfied watching too much Earth television (especially Christmas programming). So they decide to kidnap Old Saint Nick to please the kids. Unfortunately, they also take two innocent children back home to Mars. This ridiculous movie will only entertain those searching for something beyond the realm of campiness.

3. Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

No amount of nostalgia for the original Home Alone film can save this painfully unfunny movie. While most remember the original for the outlandish and hilarious traps Kevin sets for the two burglars, at the film’s center also lies heartwarming moments about family and forgiveness. In Home Sweet Home Alone, viewers sympathize more with the home invaders than the child protecting it — a sure sign that filmmakers missed the mark entirely.

4. Home Alone 3 (1997)

The world of endless subpar sequels offers few films of substance. But Home Alone 3 takes the prize as one of the worst. Besides a slightly similar premise, no real connection exists between this film and the original. The plot involves spies attempting to steal back a microchip hidden in a toy car. Yes, you read that right. Devoid of heart and more about outlandish traps for the antagonists, Home Alone and Christmas movie fans find nothing to enjoy in the story, scenarios, and acting.

5. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

A 4.8 rating for the third film in The Santa Clause franchise feels generous. Indeed, viewers scratch their heads about how filmmakers could fail so miserably with the follow-up Santa Clause films when the original is so heartwarming and delightful. This third film sees Santa struggling to handle many responsibilities and the mischievous Jack Frost (Martin Short) wreaking havoc on his workshop. While the film bolsters an excellent cast and Short chews the scenery well, it remains a lackluster, cartoonish production that many fans dislike or outright hate.

6. A Madea Christmas (2013)

Generally, Madea films don't exactly scream classic. While Tyler Perry’s first Halloween-themed film has funny moments, A Madea Christmas barely results in laughter. The story finds Madea in a small town, delivering her typical humor and life advice. While not as horrendous as some of these films, A Madea Christmas also doesn’t glean anything special.

7. Deck the Halls (2006)

Many viewers consider Deck the Halls a disappointing and obnoxious holiday film because of its slapstick, over-the-top humor and depiction of gluttonous, rude behavior masked as holiday fun and cheer.

The story follows two neighbors who engage in a rivalry that turns mean-spirited until they both learn much-needed lessons in friendship and humility. This writer finds some value and fun in this film, with the material elevated by the cast of Matthew Broderick, Danny DeVito, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kristin Davis. But for others, this impressive roster cannot save the film from what many see as an amateurish, unfunny script.

8. Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

This holiday comedy follows a group of unaccompanied minors snowed in at an airport. Unsurprisingly, the kids get into trouble outsmarting the caricaturist adult antagonist. Therein lies the issue most find with the film. It is nothing particularly egregious, but the wasted potential of a unique concept rife for heart and fun. Instead, the audience gets mediocre fare.

9. Jack Frost (1998)

The words creepy and Christmas movie should not be in the same sentence. Unfortunately for Jack Frost, what could be a sweet, poignant film comes off as unsettling and depressing. The story involves the spirit of a young boy’s father, who returns in the form of a snowman. Together, they do all the things they never got to do, with the father trying to make up for being so absent in his son’s life. But the bittersweet story becomes bogged down by its morbid underlying themes and nightmarish CGI.

10. Surviving Christmas (2004)

Surviving Christmas gives viewers the opposite of the warm and heartfelt feelings of the typical holiday film. The story involves a lonely ad executive so desperate not to spend Christmas alone and recapture some youthful happiness that he pays the people living in his childhood home $250,000 to pose as his family. But it’s not for anyone else’s benefit or to fool someone. He’s only fooling himself, paying for holiday cheer, plastering fake smiles on his face, and trying the patience of his bought family.

Ultimately, this manufactured happiness becomes genuine, but filmmakers pave the road there with a sad, somewhat depressing concept. Not even fine actors like Ben Affleck, James Gandolfini, and Catherine O’Hara can rescue the film, where the only positives come from surviving watching it.

11. Christmas With the Kranks (2004)

Based on John Grisham’s novel Skipping Christmas, Christmas With the Kranks has a reputation as a tasteless, over-the-top holiday comedy. Of course, the complaints of viewers hold some weight. Plenty of silly comedy abounds. The story involves a neighborhood growing angry and petty when the Kranks decide not to celebrate Christmas because their daughter won’t be with them. But when she decides to come home after all, the community Christmas spirit saves the day.

As outlandish as some moments may be, the movie retains heart for some, including this writer. But for many others, those moments don’t make up for the comedy that misses the mark.

12. I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

For many millennials, Jonathan Taylor Thomas was their first crush, myself included. And often, our celebrity crushes lead us to watch some mediocre movies in the name of love. Thomas fans voluntarily watched this clunker about a college student who must find a way to get home after being left stranded in the desert. While not awful, the film’s plot holes and subpar script don’t measure up. This one’s only for diehard JTT fans who can enjoy his winning smile while donning a Santa suit.

13. A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Audiences looking for raunchy humor in their Christmas movies might enjoy A Bad Moms Christmas. But even fans of this particular humor and everyone else don’t find much to write home about. Truthfully, many find the story about three mothers who rebel against all the expectations set upon them during the holidays vulgar, shallow, and often embarrassing.

14. Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Fans of Bad Santa clearly look for something different in their holiday fare. However, these viewers find Bad Santa 2 so disappointing. Much less funny than its predecessor but not that different plot-wise, this film sees the greedy degenerate Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) attempting to steal from a Chicago charity during Christmas. This film proves that sequels do not always live up to the original, with Bad Santa 2 offering the same foul-mounted cynical humor but none of the heart.

15. Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Ernest Saves Christmas sees the sweet but clueless man help Saint Nick, who is ready to hang up his boots and find a successor. The Ernest films have become cult classics for many, but even those viewers know these movies will not be for everyone. Jim Varney’s humor includes outrageous hijinks and mugging for the camera, which many find grating and irritating. Fans exist, but the average Christmas movie watcher will skip this childish, mediocre mess.

16. Jingle All the Way (1996)

Jingle All the Way holds some nostalgia for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s, especially Arnold Schwarzenegger fans. But for others, this movie offers nothing more than low-brow comedy and poor messages. The story revolves around a harried father’s attempt to get his son the hottest toy of the year: a Turbo Man action figure. Consequently, parents trample over each other from store to store to obtain one.

Absurdist as it may seem, these scenes remind viewers of the days of Cabbage Patch Kids and Tickle Me Elmo. Still, these memories don’t inspire pride or the Christmas spirit but rather a shallow depiction of materialism and a message that a toy can compensate for any lack of parenting.

17. Four Christmases (2008)

An IMDb rating of 5.7 feels too high for this cynical, joyless, unfunny comedy. The story follows a couple who visit each of their four divorced parents’ homes for the holidays, each one bringing up old wounds and baggage and revealing problems with their relationship.

The issue with Four Christmases lies with the wasted potential. The movie features a stellar cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn, Robert Duvall, Mary Steenburgen, Sissy Spacek, and Jon Voight. But not even great actors can make the mean-spirited, annoying script palpable, with Witherspoon and Vaughn showcasing a mismatched dynamic.

18. The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 represents a fascinating dichotomy: half a good film and half a horrific film exist side by side. This installment sees Scott Calvin encounter a new clause in his Santa contract: he needs to get married. And the scenes of him romancing a sweet woman, played by Elizabeth Mitchell, warm the heart. Unfortunately, the other story sees a robotic Santa stand-in at the North Pole that can inspire nightmares.

19. A Christmas Prince (2017)

Cheesy romances have become a staple for the holiday season, with viewers finding comfort in their corniness and predictability. While A Christmas Prince doesn’t represent the worst of the genre, it also has its fair share of haters. The implausible story of an undercover reporter turned tutor for a royal family reaches new heights in unbelievability. Although audiences do not necessarily expect much in a film like this, A Christmas Prince is so cheesy you can practically smell the cheddar and Brie.

20. Holidate (2020)

Viewers find few laughs and little genuine feeling or romance in Holidate, the Netflix film starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. The plot revolves around two singles who agree to be each other’s plus ones during holidays and events throughout the year. Of course, by Christmas, real feelings blossom. However, both characters do not showcase much warmth or believable growth. Holidate proves filmmakers must do more than cast two attractive actors to create a likable romance.

21. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

While the Grinch animated film from 1966 feels as beloved as they come, the Ron Howard film starring Jim Carrey does not have the same universal appeal. It is a divisive film — for as many people adore this movie, just as many utterly dislike it.

The story follows the same plot as the Dr. Seuss classic but expands upon the Grinch’s backstory and why he hates Christmas and Whoville. Though most praise Carrey's flamboyant, committed performance and the whimsical costumes and production design, those who dislike the film believe it limps along for too long and features too much rude and adult humor for a family film.

22. The Polar Express (2004)

Much like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Polar Express has as many fans as it does haters. Director Robert Zemeckis took the Chris Van Allsburg children’s book and employed a new (at the time) motion capture animation technology. The emotions and atmosphere may be whimsical, but people’s most significant issue stems from the animation itself. Many find it soulless and think the eyes of the characters appear dead. Yikes, that does not scream a heartwarming Christmas movie.

23. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Five years after The Polar Express, Robert Zemeckis employs motion capture again for a classic Christmas classic. Audiences have seen the Charles Dickens story countless times, and this film's only new aspect falls flat. The animation improves from the previous effort, but not enough — the characters still look odd and creepy at times.

24. Black Christmas (1974)

With an IMDb rating of 7.1, Black Christmas has fans and subjective admirers who praise the film’s quality. The distaste hails from whether the audience prefers traditional, heartwarming fare versus a much darker film. Indeed, this horror film set during Christmas does not generate warm and fuzzy feelings. It follows a group of sorority sisters who find themselves terrorized by vulgar phone calls that turn to deadly stalking. This movie seems only for horror fans, as many can’t see themselves visiting this film during the holidays.

25. Love Actually (2003)

Hating Love Actually feels like hating joy and puppies. Highly rated at 7.6, this romantic film inspires and captures the hearts of many. But that doesn’t mean that some viewers don't have a genuine, sometimes passionate dislike of the film. Typically, these haters don't gravitate toward rom-coms or find the storylines trite, corny, or problematic. With a superb ensemble cast and multiple heartfelt and funny interweaving storylines, Love Actually may be all around for most, but not for everybody.

26. A Christmas Story (1983)

Unfortunately, this highly rated and beloved holiday movie falls victim to its popularity. Reaching massive pop culture appeal, the array of merchandise and 24-hour television marathons soured the film for some. Others do not enjoy the 1940s set story about a boy’s misadventures and desire for a Red Ryder rifle.

Whether it’s the humor or narration, many despise the movie. Though it hurts to see a favorite disliked, no one will deny that A Christmas Story will never be to everyone’s taste.