The 29 Most Important Albums of the 90s

Versatile, diverse-sounding iconic music dominated the nineties. Many albums released during this era shaped the music industry into what it is today. Here are some of the most impactful albums from the nineties.

1. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time (1999)

Britney Spears' debut album marked the beginning of her rain as the world's foremost pop princess. Hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Sometimes” remain immortal classics that made Britney a proverbial household name.

2. *NSYNC – *NSYNC (1997)

*NSYNC's 1997 debut was just one part of the ’90s boyband explosion, but it was a huge one. The album houses canonical hits like “I Want You Back” and “Tearin' Up My Heart,” tracks that helped make the group a global sensation.

3. 2Pac – All Eyez On Me (1996)

Tupac Shakur made history when he released All Eyez on Me, rap's first double album. Laced with speaker-rattling thug anthems, player's anthems and spurts of sentimentality, it's ’Pac in all of his multitudes.

4. Snoop Dogg – Doggystyle (1993)

Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle made him the biggest rap star in the world, and it crystallized the G-Funk era.

5. Nevermind – Nirvana (1991)

Any discussion about nineties music has to have Nirvana mentioned at least once. No band has had that great of an impact on culture since the Beatles. With this album alone, they single-handedly transformed the musical landscape overnight. Nevermind jump-started the grunge genre and birthed several similar-sounding music in the era.

6. Out of Time – R.E.M (1991)

Out of Time cemented itself as another album behind the complete change in the trajectory of music in the nineties. It had a hand in putting a stop to hair metal and ushering alternative rock into the mainstream. Most importantly, it showed what college rock bands were capable of. Significant labels started viewing college rock as a viable business genre with broad appeal.

7. The Chronic – Dr. Dre (1992)

Any fan of Dr. Dre will be able to recognize this album immediately. It is the album that established him as a future superstar. Rap had already been popular, but this record legitimized the genre for many people. For the broader public, it was an introduction to the genre.

8. Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette (1995)

Despite being considered initially too female-oriented, it received a lot of commercial success. Alanis became the symbol of a young woman's rage in the nineties. This resulted in inspiring many other female artists to pursue the same genre. It tore down many barriers in the music industry at the time.

9. The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest (1991)

Numerous musicologists consider The Low End Theory a revolutionary album that advanced music during this period. With its varied lyrical and innovative yet nostalgic production techniques, it had a powerful impact on music. This album's style still echoes today in many sections of popular music.

10. OK Computer – Radiohead (1997)

The impact of this album on British music was immediate and profound. Lyrics addressed issues such as politics, consumerism, and technology. They were densely packed with a variety of experimental instruments.

This was a different approach to conventional rock band lyrics, which often only revolved around romance. Except for Radiohead, no modern British rock band would have considered resurrecting the prog-rock genre.

11. The Downward Spiral – Nine Inch Nails (1994)

Nine Inch Nails created a vast, dark retreat that felt completely new and terrifying through this album. It was a series of haunting confessions. The fact that something this dark and haunting comforted many people was surprising for the time.

12. Siamese Dream – The Smashing Pumpkins (1993)

Apart from carrying a powerful emotional weight, this album comprises a remarkable story that may never find an equal. Almost every track on the record is intricately tied to Billy Corgan's personal experiences. Corgan poured his heart out into crafting an album that would evoke a sense of nostalgia. It resonated with the timeless rock sounds of one's youth and left an unforgettable mark on the listener.

13. The Score – The Fugees (1996)

This album's release held immense cultural significance, particularly for Haitian Americans. They used creative freedom to weave together a rich tapestry of different genres and influences. This included Afro-Cuban rhythms, reggae vibes, soulful melodies, and hip-hop's essence. The seamless fusion of hip-hop elements with socially conscious messages created a unique style that resonated with a broad audience.

14. Velvet Rope – Janet Jackson (1997)

The iconic singer fearlessly delved into themes that the music industry considered off-limits then. With her music, she tackled bisexuality, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ affairs, and other social issues. It was a profound journey of self-discovery and raw emotional expression. By tearing down emotional and creative barriers in this album, she propelled herself to new heights as a woman and a musician.

15. Ten – Pearl Jam (1991)

While Nevermind significantly impacted grunge in the mainstream, Ten maintained its originality. Despite having the gritty electric guitar and bass, the band takes their time and sets their own pace. The album is packed with themes of alienation and rebellion. Yet, it manages to find a glimmer of hope amid the darkness.

16. Ray of Light – Madonna (1998)

The impressive blend of its musical craftmanship and thoughtful lyrics sets this album apart from typical pop albums. Madonna created a cinematic and eerie ambiance by combining contrasting music styles. It played a pioneering role in introducing the concept of a “post-motherhood” album. Before, this was a theme that had traditionally been considered off-limits in the industry.

17. My Life – Mary J. Blige (1994)

This artist took melodies from the soulful tunes that many people grew up listening to in the seventies. She wrote deeply vulnerable songs by using these familiar sounds as a backdrop. Mary's gritty, unfiltered vocals brought her lyrics to life. With an intensity that defied the usual conventions of R&B, she made her pain feel real.

18. Homework – Daft Punk (1997)

It's tough to picture how dance music would've evolved without Daft Punk. Homework brought about a significant shift in European house music. Their straightforward but rock-solid beats injected new life into the genre as it existed. It's a brilliant mix of dancefloor dreams.

19. Tragic Kingdom – No Doubt (1995)

The album's lyrics and metaphors stir feelings of love, loss, and longing. It kicks off with a sequence of four fiery opening songs. The set of lively and high-energy songs felt authentic and fresh. The burst of energy from the opening tracks plants the album in the heart of the nineties. It managed to capture the essence of a specific time and place.

20. The Black Album – Metallica (1991)

The Black Album made metal more accessible to a broader audience. It was a game-changer. Modern American metal wouldn't sound like it does or enjoy its current success without this album. It stands as a prime example of Metallica pushing boundaries and rewriting rules.

21. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill (1998)

Formerly a member of The Fugees, this was Lauryn's solo debut album. Singing and rapping had always been linked, but many wrestled with labeling both as hip-hop until this album. The album added layers to our understanding of Black identity in American culture.

22. Post – Björk (1995)

Post perfectly captures a moment of transition in Björk's career. It points towards a vibrant, futuristic direction in pop music ahead of its time. A bold experimentation, it is an intriguing reflection of her artistic journey. Post clarifies that it won't be restricted to a single style from the beginning. Each track is unique in its own way.

23. Superunknown – Soundgarden (1994)

Fusing the band's core metal roots with other influences resulted in Superunknown. They experimented with instruments, layering techniques, and expanding their sonic horizons. Soundgarden took an unusual approach to the lyrics. They twisted them into something haunting and mysterious. This was paired with a music video that felt like a surreal nightmare.

24. Illmatic – Nas (1994)

Illmatic is the ultimate New York album. Nas establishes himself as a storyteller, taking us on a lyrical journey. Like a true poet, he offered listeners a window into a world they might otherwise never know. The album introduced a level of expression that was unprecedented in hip-hop.

25. Dummy – Portishead (1994)

The music incorporated hip-hop production techniques, earning them the trip-hop label. The blend of vintage elements, slow breakbeats, and mysterious atmosphere was exceptional. The dark, English blues sound was brought to life by Gibbon's voice. Many nineties rap producers often turned to Dummy as a prime source for their sampling.

26. Selected Ambient Works – Aphex Twin (1992)

This album is the product of the wild imagination and unique musical talents of Richard D James. It's a record that continues to be a wellspring for musicians. Essentially, it gave birth to the Intelligent Dance Music genre. It consisted of a freeform approach to electronic music. Many artists consider it as a pathway to the future.

27. Reverence – Faithless (1996)

Each track in this album differs from the rest, yet all sound electric. Faithless presented a distinct brand of dance music. They strived for harmony with a meaningful message. This can be seen reflected in Reverence within the electronic music circuit. Faithless wanted to make Electronic Dance Music expressive, which they accomplished with this album.