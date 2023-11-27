No Ego, Just Algorithms: The AI Influencer Outperforming Humans

The Barcelona-based modeling agency The Clueless has unveiled its AI creation: Aitana López. As an AI-generated influencer, López distinguishes herself with vibrant pink hair and the digital persona of a 25-year-old, rapidly garnering a significant online following with over 124,000 Instagram enthusiasts.

This innovation was born out of frustration, according to Rube Cruz, founder of The Clueless in a correspondence with Euronews. He expressed dissatisfaction with the unpredictability and limitations of working with real models and influencers, citing frequent project cancellations and delays due to issues often attributed to the human models themselves. The creation of López, he stated, was a strategic move to eliminate such dependencies and the various challenges posed by human egos and demands.

Lopez's virtual life is as vibrant and engaging as any human influencer. She is featured in 56 Instagram posts, engaging in activities from sipping cocktails on a night out to working out at the gym. These images are skillfully crafted using Photoshop. López is not just a pretty face; she's portrayed with a strong personality, identified as a “strong and determined woman” and a “passionate Scorpio,” with interests in video games and fitness.

The financial aspect of this AI endeavor is noteworthy. López earns over 1,000 euros per advert, with monthly earnings ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 euros. She's also featured on Fanvue, a subscription platform akin to OnlyFans, where her images, including those in lingerie, add to her virtual allure.

Economic Impact and Advantages of Virtual Influencers

Aitana López's rising prominence highlights the evolving landscape of virtual influencers, a concept that is not entirely novel. For instance, the virtual Japanese pop star Kyoko Date has been a public figure since 1996.

The economic impact of this trend merits attention. Virtual influencers, present a cost-efficient alternative to their human counterparts, who often command high fees of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In comparison, Lil Miquela, the fictional American character and influencer, could charge about $10,000 per post, a rate considerably lower than that of top human influencers.

Beyond economic factors, virtual influencers offer distinct advantages in online engagement and marketing. They do not age, are impervious to real-life scandals, and can be programmed to communicate in any language.

Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Responses

Nevertheless, the ascent of virtual influencers prompts ethical concerns and questions about transparency and authenticity. These digital entities blur the distinction between reality and the virtual world, and as they become more lifelike, differentiating them from real individuals, particularly in advertising, becomes more complex. This ambiguity raises concerns about potentially misleading audiences and the ethical ramifications of such deception.

In response, some countries have begun implementing regulations. India's Consumer Protection Act of 2019 that mandates all social media influencers, including virtual ones, disclose promotional content. Similarly, TikTok's updated community guidelines stipulate that media that is synthetic or altered to depict realistic scenes must be clearly marked as such.