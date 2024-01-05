The All-Time Best Bob’s Burgers Episodes

With over ten seasons and no signs of stopping, the beloved animated series Bob's Burgers found success among adults and kids alike. The delightful antics of the Belcher family, who live above their family-owned burger joint, entranced viewers from the moment the series' first episode came out in 2011. Whether fans feel drawn to the Belchers' relatable lower-middle-class lifestyle, hilarious hijinks, or stand-out personalities, just about anyone can find something to love about Bob's Burgers episodes.

From birthday parties gone wrong to Thanksgiving turkey disasters, the best Bob's Burgers episodes contain some raunchy humor, family bonding, or some wacky yet relatable misadventure.

1. Human Flesh (Season 1, Episode 1)

Bob's Burgers starts strong with its premiere episode, “Human Flesh.” The audience gets a feel for each of the Belchers' unique personalities and meets some tremendous recurring characters like Hugo, the health inspector (Sam Seder). After the youngest of the Belcher clan, Louise (Kristen Schaal), tells her entire class at school that her family's restaurant uses human flesh to make the burgers, the health inspector hears the rumor and comes down on Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) with an iron fist. But Hugo's motivations to shut down the restaurant stem from something deeper.

2. Art Crawl (Season 1, Episode 8)

“Art Crawl” brings potty humor that could make even the most mature person snort with laughter. When the town hosts its annual art crawl, Bob and the kids take the opportunity to stroll around the streets to avoid Linda's (John Roberts) sensitive and overbearing sister, Gayle (Megan Mullally). But when they finally find the nerve to return to the restaurant, Bob recoils in horror. Gayle plastered every wall of the restaurant with her paintings of animals' rear ends. But when a local nemesis bans the paintings from display, Bob grows petty and doubles down, hanging up more and more of the crude art.

3. Bob Day Afternoon (Season 2, Episode 2)

This iconic Bob's Burgers episode takes a hilarious spin on high-stakes crime dramas. When the bank across the street from the restaurant gets robbed, the bank robber asks for Bob to deliver some burgers for him and the hostages. Taking it as a marketing opportunity, Bob agrees to help the police take the robber down during the exchange. But when the police act too soon, the robber takes Bob as another hostage. “Bob Day Afternoon” remains one of the best Bob's Burgers‘ episodes because of its unpredictable plot and introduction of the fan-favorite character Mickey (Bill Hader).

4. Bad Tina (Season 2, Episode 8)

Drama at Wagstaff School takes the forefront in “Bad Tina” when the school gets a new student named Tammy (Jenny Slate), a satirization of a popular girl who will do whatever it takes to be cool. Tina (Dan Mintz), the Belcher's awkward, horse and booty-obsessed oldest child, gets assigned to show the new girl around the school. At first, Tina doesn't appreciate Tammy's attitude. But, soon, she realizes Tammy can help her get closer to her crush, Jimmy Jr. (H. Jon Benjamin). Before long, the situation spirals out of control, and Tammy threatens to read Tina's sensual fanfiction out loud in front of the whole school at lunch.

5. Full Bars (Season 3, Episode 2)

Many Bob's Burgers episodes contain an A plot and a B plot, which both equally enthrall fans in “Full Bars.” It's Halloween, and the kids finally get to trick-or-treat without their parents for the first time. Louise takes charge and brings her siblings to the wealthy King's Head Island in search of the rumored king-sized candy bars. But they soon find that the teens on King's Head have a sinister Halloween tradition that makes younger kids wary of staying out alone.

At the same time, Bob and Linda get invited to their most faithful customer, Teddy's (Larry Murphy) Halloween party. What at first was a pleasant costume party becomes a strained murder investigation after Teddy finds his guinea pig's dead body on the floor.

6. An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal (Season 3, Episode 5)

As Bob prepares for his favorite holiday, his wealthy, out-of-touch landlord, Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline), offers the Belchers free rent in exchange for giving up their Thanksgiving plans. Bob begrudgingly agrees to serve as Mr. Fischoeder's cook for the holiday while the rest of the family pose as the landlord's wife and kids to impress a former lover who finds courting married men thrilling. But once the Belchers arrive at Mr. Fischoeder's estate and the act begins, Bob's jealousy grows until he can no longer bear it. The wild antics and hilarious character work in this Bob's Burgers episode make it one fans can't miss.

7. Mutiny on the Windbreaker (Season 3, Episode 4)

When the cruise ship captain convinces Bob to cook his delicious burgers on the boat for one night, the whole family joins in on the fun and gets VIP passes to enjoy all of the ship's luxuries. The main plot follows Bob in the kitchen as he slowly realizes the captain wasn't completely honest about the one-night arrangement. At the same time, each of the other Belcher's do what they do best–get into trouble. Linda gets corrupted by the power of the VIP card and with it, a terrible sunburn, Gene (Eugene Mirman) falls for a manatee puppet, Tina attempts to get a massage, and Louise has her nails done, turning them into foot-long sharp claws.

8. Tina-rannosaurus Wrecks (Season 3, Episode 7)

Tina fans and people who struggled to learn how to drive as teenagers love “Tina-rannosaurus Wrecks” for its relatable, uncomfortable humor and the twist it takes at the end. While in a nearly empty parking lot, Bob lets a nervous Tina get behind the wheel for some driving practice. After she hits the only other car in the parking lot, Bob convinces her to help him lie to the insurance agency and tell them he caused the accident since Tina doesn't have a license.

9. Mother Daughter Laser Razor (Season 3, Episode 10)

Some of the most belly-laugh-inducing moments in Bob's Burgers episodes happen when Louise and Linda's stubborn sides come out and battle against the other for the slot of the ultimate unmoveable victor. When Linda realizes Louise prefers Bob over her, she turns to a mommy blog for advice on winning over her youngest daughter. But when Louise inevitably resists, Linda takes her quest to connect with Louise to the next level: she tricks her into attending an eight-hour mommy-daughter bonding seminar. At the same time, Bob gets his legs waxed to help Tina.

10. Boyz 4 Now (Season 3, Episode 21)

Before “Boyz 4 Now,” Louise's character remained mostly one-dimensional: her snark, determination, and aloof personality take the forefront. But when Tina drags Louise to the concert of her favorite boy band, Boyz4Now, she develops her first crush on band member Boo Boo (Max Greenfield). Louise trades eye rolls and sarcastic witticism for star-eyes and swooning. As Louise grapples with her new crush and her loss of control over her emotions, she and Tina hatch a plan to sneak backstage so Louise can slap Boo Boo's cute face.

11. Fort Night (Season 4, Episode 2)

Bob's Burgers‘ second Halloween-themed episode is just as compelling and comical as its first. Not only that, but it also introduced a fantastic recurring character: Millie (Molly Shannon), an obsessive, slightly creepy girl at school who desperately wants to become Louise's friend. On their way out to trick or treat with some friends, the Belcher kids stop at their elaborate cardboard fort in the alleyway out back. But when a truck backs up and blocks the kids' exit, Millie, excluded from the group, torments the trapped friends instead of helping them escape.

12. Turkey in a Can (Season 4, Episode 5)

Famous for their unforgettable holiday episodes, Bob's Burgers did it again for Thanksgiving with “Turkey in a Can.” Packed to the brim with potty humor, wholesome childhood memories, and embarrassing home videos, this episode earns its spot as one of the best in the series. As Bob excitedly prepares for Thanksgiving dinner, he lets his precious turkey marinate in a three-day brine before heading off to bed. But when he wakes up, he's horrified to find his prized poultry shoved into the toilet. When no one admits to spoiling the turkey, Louise conducts a thorough investigation to find the culprit.

13. Slumber Party (Season 4, Episode 9)

Tension between Linda and Louise once again takes the spotlight in “Slumber Party.” Linda inserts herself into Louise's life when she invites a bunch of girls from her grade over for a slumber party. Annoyed at having to entertain her obnoxious peers, Louise does whatever she can to scare them off and make them want to go home early. After she manages to make three of her guests burst into tears–forcing her dad to drive each one home–only one classmate remains in the apartment. But Louise can only make her leave after she finds her.

14. Mazel-Tina (Season 4, Episode 13)

People typically like to avoid reminders of petty drama from the eighth grade, but Bob's Burgers‘ depiction of middle-school shenanigans both satirizes those dreaded years and reminds us that we were all just kids trying our best to belong. “Mazel-Tina” did such a fantastic job that it won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2014. Tina feels hurt when Tammy refuses to invite her to her Bat Mitzvah but ends up weaseling her way in when Tammy's mom hires Bob to cater to the event. Louise manipulates the party planner into quitting, resulting in Tina taking over the role and growing hungry with power.

15. The Equestranauts (Season 4, Episode 17)

The Belcher's loving family dynamic remains one central reason why fans come back for more of Bob's Burgers time and time again. The Belchers embrace each other's quirks and stand up for one another no matter what, and that's exemplified in “The Equestranauts.” Plus, the episode pokes fun at the My Little Pony Brony culture, which always causes tons of laughs.

When Tina convinces her family to accompany her to Equestra Con, a convention celebrating Tina's favorite horse-themed TV series, the Belchers realize the fan base consists mainly of middle-aged men. After befriending one of the “Equestricles,” as they call themselves, Tina shows him her rare horse figurine, and he manipulates her into trading it for his much less valuable doll. Once the Belchers realize what happened, Bob goes undercover as an Equestricle to steal back his daughter's prized plastic horse.

16. Tina and the Real Ghost (Season 5, Episode 2)

Bob's Burgers‘ spin on the confounding yet endearing film Lars and the Real Girl (2007) sees Tina develop a crush on a boy who doesn't exist. When Bob hires an exterminator to get rid of an infestation in their basement, the exterminator refuses to work there because he believes a ghost lives down there. Intrigued, the Belchers get an Ouija board and discover that the ghost is a thirteen-year-old boy named Jeff. As Tina and Jeff start dating, their relationship gains the attention of her classmates and Tammy gets jealous. At the same time, Bob and Linda use the ghost to grow the restaurant's clientele.

17. Eat, Spray, Linda (Season 5, Episode 18)

Many people used to have more fun on their birthdays as kids, but with each passing year of adulthood, a birthday loses its magic and becomes a reminder of time's cruel passing. On her 44th birthday, Linda's day begins with dread and spirals out of control when she rips her pants and locks her keys and phone in the car at the grocery store. Stranded with no way to get home, contact her family, or change into new pants, Linda wanders the streets with a plastic bag tied around her waist, searching for help.

18. The Oeder Games (Season 5, Episode 21)

Bob's Burgers season five ends with a bang with their class-conscious take on The Hunger Games (2012). Bob shows off his leadership skills and a deep sense of justice when he organizes his fellow tenants on Ocean Avenue to refuse to pay after Mr. Fischoeder significantly increases their rent. When the tenants arrive at Mr. Fischoeder's manor to announce the strike, the eccentric landlord offers them another option: a battle-royale-style water balloon fight. The last player standing will have their rent cut in half, while everyone else must pay the higher rate.

19. House of 1000 Bounces (Season 6, Episode 11)

The people-pleasing, asthmatic best friend of Louise, Regular Sized Rudy (Brian Huskey) excitedly prepares for his birthday party, telling all the guests to get ready to jump to their heart's content in a bounce house. But when the Belchers arrive at the park for the party, they learn about a mistake with the bounce house company, and they only delivered one bounce house for another kid's birthday party. After the birthday girl refuses to share with Regular Sized Rudy and his guests, an enraged Louise comes up with a plan to get her chance in the bounce house.

20. Stand By Gene (Season 6, Episode 12)

As is typical of the oft-forgotten middle child, silly, music-loving Gene rarely finds himself in the spotlight of Bob's Burgers episodes. But in “Stand By Gene,” the Belchers' ridiculous, loveable only son gets a chance to show off his taste for adventure, leadership, and appreciation of the peculiar. When Gene learns of the mythic goat with two rear ends that lives at a farm on the outskirts of town, he gathers his siblings and friends to embark on a whirlwind journey through the town to prove that the two-butted goat truly exists.

21. Glued, Where's My Bob? (Season 6, Episode 19)

Bob becomes the literal object of the joke in the series' iconic sixth-season finale. As the Belcher kids engage in a prank war, they take things a little too far when Bob ends up super-glued to the toilet seat in the restaurant. On a typical day, Bob might take the mishap as a precious moment to relax. But on this particular day, Bob tries with all his might to free himself from the toilet seat before a vital magazine interview. The perfect mixture of crude comedy, heartwarming family moments, and glorious awkwardness centered around Bob make this Bob's Burgers episode stand out.

22. Ex Mach Tina (Season 7, Episode 8)

When Tina hurts her ankle, at first, she's sad because she has to miss school–and with it, a chance to see her crush, Jimmy Jr. But Wagstaff school must be well funded because they provide her with a robot that rolls around the school at Tina's command from her desk at home. As soon as Jimmy Jr. begins to connect with the robot version of Tina, she realizes she has a chance to get closer to him. Full of ridiculous and awkward Tina antics, “Ex Mach Tina” provides a hilarious sci-fi twist to the series.

23. Aquaticism (Season 7, Episode 14)

Louise's schemes often make up the meat of the best Bob's Burgers episodes. In “Aquaticism,” she manages to run a scam that turns her beloved local aquarium into a new religious movement. When the Belcher kids visit the local aquarium, they're devastated to hear that the owner must close the doors because she never paid her taxes. When Louise does some digging, she discovers that religious institutions receive tax exemptions and convinces the aquarium owner to pretend it's a church.

24. The Secret Ceramics Room of Secrets (Season 8, Episode 10)

Kids love myths about familiar spaces, like their summer camp or school. “The Secret Ceramics Room of Secrets” brings viewers back to the magic of childhood imagination. After Linda urges her kids to make lovely homemade gifts for their grandmother's birthday, they investigate an old rumor at Wagstaff. Legend has it that Wagstaff used to have a ceramics classroom filled with students' old work and materials to make pots. But when a fire broke out in the room just before a building inspection, the school built a wall over the doorway so no one would know the classroom ever existed.

25. Are You There Bob? It's Me, Birthday (Season 8, Episode 16)

When Linda realizes she forgot about Bob's birthday, she overcompensates by shooing him out the door to plan a surprise party. Stuck with Hugo, the health inspector, Bob tags along as he visits a new restaurant. This endearing episode puts Bob front and center, which the series doesn't do often enough. Plus, it ends with Jimmy Pesto (Jay Johnston/Eric Bauza) getting exactly what he deserves, which every Bob stan loves to see.

26. Bobby Driver (Season 9, Episode 6)

Bob's Burgers often puts the Belchers' values of seeking justice even for the people we don't like all that much at the forefront, and “Bobby Driver” does a great job exemplifying this theme. First, the Belcher kids attend a birthday party. Louise assumes the birthday boy only invited them because he wants more presents. But just as she's about to sabotage their gift, she learns what's really going on and sticks up for the boy against his social media-obsessed parents.

Bob gets featured in the episode's other plotline after he picks up his old nemesis Edith (Larry Murphy) and offers to drive her home. But soon, Bob realizes Edith has ulterior motives to steal from her quilting group because she felt excluded from their group project. Despite Bob's ill feelings for Edith, he stands up for her and helps her run from the police.

27. Every Which Way but Goose (Season 9, Episode 14)

Tina's attachment to objects and animals comes up in the most ridiculously comical way in “Every Which Way but Goose.” After Jimmy Jr. refuses to ask Tina to an eighth-grade dance, she visits a park in town where she bonds with a lonely goose. Gene and Louise grow worried about their sister's newfound connection with the goose and try to get to the bottom of why Jimmy Jr. doesn't want to go to the dance with Tina.

28. Legends of the Mall (Season 10, Episode 5)

Uncomfortable humor and painfully awkward situations take the limelight in “Legends of the Mall” in the best way possible. Each member of the Belcher clan gets a chance to engage in wacky antics when the whole family heads to the mall for the day. As Bob attempts to find new pants and Linda causes a ruckus at an author's book reading, Gene and Louise become corrupted with power on a few motorized animals that roll around the mall. At the same time, a cute, napping boy's friends see Tina nearby and assume she's his girlfriend, but she doesn't correct them.

29. Just the Trip (Season 10, Episode 17)

When family friend and limo driver Nat (Jillian Bell) offers to take the bored Belcher kids on a road trip to deliver a snake to her ex-girlfriend's house, Bob and Linda close the restaurant and tag along. Meanwhile, Teddy fixes a leak in the restaurant, and his obsessive love for Bob and his life slowly takes over as he pretends to be Bob for the day. As one might predict, the Belchers' road trip does not go smoothly. They make lots of pit stops for vomit, a roadside attraction, and to escape close quarters with a giant snake.

30. Die Card, or Die Card Trying (Season 11, Episode 12)

Some of the best Bob's Burgers episodes feature the entire family together as they engage in some sort of zany misadventure. In “Die Card, or Die Card Trying,” Linda desperately wants to get the perfect holiday family portrait of all time. That means dragging Bob and the kids out for a hike to get a shot at a gorgeous lookout. But once they make it to their perfect photo destination, a mishap with the camera tests Linda's dedication to snapping the portrait as darkness sets in, and a disgruntled park employee tries to usher them out.

31. Some Kind of Fender Benderful (Season 11, Episode 18)

This seemingly silly episode about a four-car fender bender outside Bob's restaurant ends up portraying a compelling investigation of social dynamics under stress as well as a moral tale about owning up to your mistakes. As Bob attempts to drive away from the curb, he crashes into the car in front of him, which hits the car in front of them, and another vehicle rear-ends him. With four people refusing to take the blame for the crash, some people team up against the woman at the very front. But can Bob stay silent and let her take the blame when he doesn't remember if he had his turn signal on?

32. Manic Pixie Cr-p Show (Season 12, Episode 1)

“Manic Pixie Cr-p Show” forces Louise to look at childhood from other kids' perspectives, showing that maturity isn't always about dismissing the magic of childhood. When Millie bribes Louise into attending the Pixie Princess Promenade in her stead so she can watch the events from afar, Louise begrudgingly accepts. To make the fairy princess party go by faster, Louise searches for the magic wands the kids get at the end of the interactive show to appease Millie. But when she finds the wands, she starts a riot among the young girls that gets all of them banned from future promenades.

33. Gene's Christmas Break (Season 12, Episode 10)

Gene's seemingly unbreakable sense of wonder gets shattered in “Gene's Christmas Break,” showing a darker side to his often vivacious personality. After Gene accidentally breaks a beloved Christmas record, the Belchers try to replace it. But they soon learn the record was extremely rare, and Gene attempts to accept that he'll never again listen to his favorite holiday album. This episode contains an ample dose of hilarity, heartbreak, and character development that Gene fans don't want to miss.

34. Show Mama From the Grave (Season 13, Episode 9)

This spooky and heartwarming Bob's Burgers episode occurs primarily in a cemetery. When Linda tells Bob she plans to take the kids tubing in a nearby town, Bob remembers that's where the family buried his mom, but he hasn't visited her grave in decades. Determined to bring the family to give their respects, Bob urges them to make a pitstop before hitting the tubing hill. Linda agrees but feels wary because she's terrified of cemeteries. When they arrive, Bob and the kids go in to find the grave but soon get lost, and Linda must overcome her fears to find them before the sun goes down.

35. The Amazing Rudy (Season 14, Episode 2)

Breaking away from the grain of the typical Bob's Burgers formula, “The Amazing Rudy” puts the Belchers on the back burner and instead highlights a not-so-regular day in the life of the recurring character Regular Sized Rudy. At first, it seems like a typical Saturday until viewers learn Rudy's plans for dinner: to dine with both his divorced parents and their new partners at the same table. Driven more by longing and emotional depth than crude humor, “The Amazing Rudy” does an excellent job breaking the mold of Bob's Burgers as late as the 14th season, showing that it's never too late to change things up.