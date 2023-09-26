The Association Founder Terry Kirkman Dies

Singer-songwriter Terry Kirkman, founding member and vocalist in the 1960s folk-rock band The Association, has died aged 83.

Kirkman is thought to have died of congestive heart failure following a long illness.

Kirkman's passing was confirmed by a statement on The Association's official Facebook page on Sunday evening: “We're saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night, RIP Terry. He will live on in our hearts and in the music he so brilliantly wrote.”

Terry Kirkman's Early Career

In 1965, Kirkman formed the Association (a name suggested by Kirkman's then-fiancée, Judy) with Jules Gary Alexander, Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel Jr., Brian Cole, and Bob Page, who Jim Yester soon replaced. The LA-based pop group, comprised of a large ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists, was known for their intricate vocal harmonies by the band's multiple singers.

The Association's debut album, And Then… Along Comes the Association was released in 1966, featuring their top ten hit, Along Comes Mary, and their first number one hit, the lush ballad Cherish, which Kirkman also sang on.

Award Winning and Chart Topping Songs

Cherish was nominated for three Grammy awards, including Best Contemporary Rock and Roll Group Performance, Best Performance by a Vocal Group, and Best Contemporary Rock and Roll Recording.

In 1967, the Association earned its second number 1 with the single, Windy, followed by the ballad “Never My Love,” which reached number 2 on the Billboard charts.

Kirkman wrote several popular songs for six-time Grammy-nominated act, including “Cherish,” “Everything That Touches You,” “Requiem for the Masses,” and “Six Man Band.”

Life After the Association

Kirkman left the Association in 1972, returning to the group when it reformed in 1979, and left again in 1984.

Following his departure from the Association, Kirkman left the music industry entirely and worked as an addictions counselor in California.

In 2003, Kirkman was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame alongside the rest of the Association members.

Kirkman is survived by his wife, Heidi, daughter Sasha, and two grandchildren.