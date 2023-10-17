The Author Of ‘The First Wives Club’ Died Getting Plastic Surgery and 23 Other Ironic Passings

Living is a paradoxical ordeal. In fact, the biggest irony in life often comes in death. Here are 24 tales of mysterious and ironic passings that'll sweep you off your feet.

1. The Mortal Human Transporter

Jimi Heseldon, a British investor and owner of Segway Inc., passed away while riding a Segway. The founder drove a test model off a cliff, sustaining multiple fatal injuries. Talk about bad marketing!

2. Nail in the Coffin

During the 1920s, Zishe Breitbart, a Polish performer, was touted as the strongest man in the world. His amazing strength was demonstrated by acts like carrying a baby elephant while climbing a ladder. However, the cause of his death was underwhelming in the face of his power. He accidentally stabbed himself in the knee with a nail, causing widespread lethal infection.

3. Unbreakable Glass, Breakable Bones

Garry Hoy, a lawyer at a Toronto law firm, wished to demonstrate the strength of Toronto-Dominion Centre's unbreakable glass. He threw himself through a glass wall on the 24th story to prove this point. While the glass did not break, the window frame was loosened, causing Hoy to fall.

4. Drowning Amid the Saviors

Though not a lifeguard himself, Jerome Moody was invited as a guest to a pool party by lifeguards; they were celebrating their first drowning-free swimming season. Ironically, his body was found at the bottom of the pool once the party was over.

5. The Fated Decree

There's little one can do to change the course of fate. Michael Anderson Godwin, a convict who escaped the horrific electric chair, demonstrated this. His sentence was overturned to life imprisonment, which didn't guarantee his escape from electrocution while using a metal toilet seat.

6. Retributive Justice

Mel Ignatow brutally took his girlfriend's life. The convict met his demise when he fell on a glass table, sustaining countless cuts. Ironically, the cause of his passing was similar to how he committed the murder.

7. Running Till the Last Breath

Jim Fixx, the author of a best-selling jogging book, is often praised for starting the American fitness revolution. However, he passed away at 52 after suffering a heart attack during one of his beloved jogs.

8. The Living Dead

Fagilyu Mukhametzyanov was falsely declared dead by doctors. At her funeral, she woke up and found herself in a coffin. The shock of the whole situation led her to have a fatal heart attack. Passing away at one's own funeral definitely warrants a double-take.

9. Case Closed!

Lawyers can go to extreme lengths just to prove a point. The case was no different for Clement Vallandigham, an attorney who accidentally shot himself after trying to show the judge that a person could shoot himself by mistake. Safe to say, he made a compelling case.

10. Paradoxical Predestination

Bobby Leach's tragic story indicates how little power one has in choosing the form of farewell. He survived a fall from the imposing Niagara Falls during his stunt of going over it in a barrel. Unfortunately, his passing was attributed to a relatively minuscule fall from a height of four feet, causing a leg injury and health complications.

11. Bear-ly Alive

Bears may seem adorable, but these predatory creatures shouldn't be underestimated. Timothy Treadwell devoted 13 years to living among a community of bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park. Unfortunately, a new interloping bear entered the picture as Treadwell filmed. It was possibly the one to devour him and his girlfriend.

12. Vicious Vanity

Olivia Goldsmith, best known as the author of The First Wives Club, knew the risks of plastic surgery far better than anyone. While she wasn't against such procedures, she often implied in her writings that they are no more than false attempts at masking one's inner ugliness. A minor cosmetic surgery leading to her demise is absurd.

13. Eternal Slumber

Eugene Aserinsky is the famous sleep researcher who discovered REM (rapid-eye movement) sleep in 1953. However, he passed away from a car crash north of San Diego. Many assume the accident was due to him falling asleep at the wheel.

14. An Unfastened Seat Belt

Derek Kieper, an anti-seatbelt advocate from Nebraska, was so keen on rejecting seatbelt use that he even wrote an opinion column about it. A few months later, he passed away in a car crash, and the only two survivors were the ones who wore a seatbelt.

15. The Served Sentence

In 1980, death row inmate Troy Leon Gregg narrowly escaped the Georgia State Prison in Reidsville just a day before his penalty. However, the same night, Greg got involved in a bar fight in North Carolina and had the life beaten out of him.

16. The Drowning Beach Boy

Dennis Wilson, one of the members of The Beach Boys, was the only one who could own the name due to his knack for surfing. However, in 1983, while under the influence, this musician went for a dive in Marina Del Rey and drowned.

17. Harley Horror

New York biker Philip Contos had no regard for helmets. However, during a 2011 protest ride against helmet laws, he lost control and was flung over the handlebars of his Harley, crashing onto the sidewalk. The head injury was fatal, and medical examiners mention he could've been saved if he wore a helmet.

18. From Hunter to Hunted

The beloved Steve Irwin was a pretty charismatic character. This daredevil Aussie laden in khaki was well-known for pushing his luck with befriending wild animals. Unfortunately, in 2006, his luck ran out when an eight-foot-wide stingray struck him countless times with its tail spine.

19. An Honorable Fire

In 1794, Captain John Kendrick's ship, the Washington, fired a massive thirteen-gun salute at another ship, the Jackal. When the Jackal saluted back, one of their cannons loaded with grapeshot landed a fatal blow on Kendrick.

20. Dying Before Death

Marcus Garvey was an emerging black nationalist who passed away in June of 1940. He suffered two strokes after reading his premature obituary in The Chicago Defender. The negative obit stating that he died “broke, alone, and unpopular” upset him to death.

21. An Electrifying Exit

Keith Relf from The Yardbirds was an impeccable artist. However, in 1976, during his basement practice session, he accidentally got electrocuted while playing an improperly grounded electric guitar.

22. Radiation Repulsion

Madame Marie Curie is hailed as the first woman ever to win a Nobel Prize for discovering polonium and radium. However, what caused her rise also brought her fall. Exposure to radioactive substances for an extended duration led to a hematologic condition called aplastic anemia, which proved to be lethal.

23. Dying in Unconsciousness

In 2011, Chantal Lavigne, a 35-year-old Canadian woman, participated in a seminar called “Dying in Consciousness.” This “detoxification” process involved an esoteric sweating ritual, which led Chantal to pass away due to hyperthermia and organ failure.

24. Oven Repairman's Roasting

In 2010, Alan Cattarall, an industrial oven repairman, met an unfortunate end. The 54-year-old Liverpudlian got accidentally locked in a giant industrial oven that baked plastic at 280 degrees! The loud factory noises muffled his cry for help as he met his unfortunate fate.

Source: Thought Catalog.