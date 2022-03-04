‘The Batman’ Aims to Entertain by Marrying Practical and Visual Effects

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves hits theaters this weekend, with a vision of Gotham City we’ve never seen before on screen.

If you’ve happened to check out any of the Disney Gallery documentary show about the making of The Mandalorian, you’re likely familiar with The Volume, the specially designed stage that creates a virtual world – for the camera and the actors instantaneously. Jon Favreau had worked with the Lucasfilm StageCraft technology on The Jungle Book and The Lion King.

But it was never meant for Disney alone. Reportedly, Christopher Nolan considered using the tech for at least one of his recent movies, but opted against it. Matt Reeves, fresh off his success with the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, chose differently.

While previous Batman movies featured a Gotham made up of various locations from London, to Chicago, to New York to Detroit, and, of course, on the Warner Bros. lot, most of the exteriors we see of Gotham City in the new film were shot on a StageCraft LED walled soundstage.

Early on, Reeves was fascinated by the technology, a far cry from Cloverfield, or even the work he had managed for the last two Apes movies. But the real key was his cinematographer. Greig Fraser, the director of photography Reeves had worked with on Let Me In signed on, and he had done work with The Volume on Rogue One and The Mandalorian.

A Whole New World

If you haven’t seen Disney’s Gallery, The Volume is a curved 20-foot high 270-degree LED video wall made up of 1,326 individual LED screens topped with an LED ceiling, running on a game engine. It creates an overlapping virtual environment that can be used alone or with props and partial set pieces to create a realistic world that the camera and actors can interact with – as if it was all right there with them.

Reeves suggested they bring production designer James Chinlund to ILM and see just how awesome a Gotham he could create. The answer is… VERY. As an added bonus that the accountants at Warner Bros. surely appreciated, not only did the StageCraft technology make it a more exciting set for the actors, but saved countless dollars by not limiting or extending the shooting schedule.

As an example, weeks, if not months have been spent in the past, getting just one scene with the perfect lighting. Filmmakers love to shoot at the so-called “Magic Hour” – the 20-45 minutes immediately after sunrise or before sunset, when the daylight is redder and softer, matching the brightness of streetlights, signs, and interior lit windows.

One mistake during a take, and the whole thing has to be repeated the next day and the next, and the next. Not to mention the nightmare of editing seamlessly. But in The Volume, you can do multiple takes, going as long or as late as you need – even in the middle of the day. The light never changes unless you want it to, and there’s no worry about issues with green screens.

The Artist’s Touch

As Reeves confided to ComicBook.com, “…that meant we could have the city that they were talking about all around them. And then later Batman meets Selena there at sunset. And if I had to shoot that scene at sunset we never could have done it, because we basically are able to keep the sun where it needed to be in the sky throughout the course of the three days that it took to shoot that scene. So working in the Volume was thrilling.”

But it wasn’t all LED and CGI.

Reeves used practical effects for many scenes, echoing his friend J.J. Abrams' efforts with the Skywalker saga. Like the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, most of the time you see the Batmobile, it’s real. As real as Batmobiles get anyways. The scene in the final trailer where it crashes through a wall of flames – was a precision driver, operating a working Batmobile.

Additionally, Reeves brought another of his long-time contributors onto the set of Batman. Andy Serkis, who probably should have gotten an Oscar nomination for his motion-captured acting as Caesar in the Apes trilogy, plays Alfred to Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne.

Of course, this weekend will be the ultimate test of how well the various technologies and artistry came together. Judging by early reviews and ticket pre-sales, it looks like The Batman is definitely going to deliver a nearly three-hour punch up to the box office. It may even reach the heights of the Marvel machine and rival Spider-Man: No Way Home’s numbers. We’ll see.

Either way, it raises the stakes, and the entertainment value, for all viewers, whether they’re comic book fans or not.

The Batman is in theaters now.

