The Ben 10 Aliens Fans Will Want to Save the Day

Since the release of the original Ben 10, his ten aliens and summer road trip have grown into dozens of heroes and a multiverse-spanning adventure. No one can name all of the million-plus aliens within the Omnitrix, but here’s a selection of the best Ben 10 aliens used in the franchise.

1. Grey Matter

Grey Matter taught Ben that sometimes, brain beats brawn. His super-intelligence has helped Ben think his way out of situations he never could’ve punched his way out of. This alien also has the honor of having his DNA sample donated by the Omnitrix’s creator, Azmuth.

2. Four Arms

We can see why Ben chose Four Arms as his go-to hero in the original series. Just like the name suggests, he has four arms, and all of them super strong. He fits the simplest superhero archetype: a blunt tool to brute force most problems Ben comes up against.

3. Heatblast

Ben can transform into Heatblast to fight fire with fire when things heat up. His heat powers serve as a powerful attack tool and also let him fly, propelled by his own flames. When Ben met the Human/Pronite hybrid, Alan, Ben’s experience with Heatblast allowed him to help the young Plumber control his newly-found powers.

4. Big Chill

With Ghostfreak no longer part of Ben’s arsenal, we’re glad Big Chill flew in to fill the spooky alien niche. His moth-inspired design instantly became one of the best in the series. On top of his flight and ability to pass through solid objects, he comes equipped with ice powers, making him an extremely versatile tool for Ben, and one of the best Ben 10 aliens.

5. Rath

Mix Tony the Tiger with “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and we get Rath. He loves beating up bad guys just as much as he loves saying his own name. John DiMaggio’s (Bender, Jake the Dog) vocal performance puts this hero on the all-time-greats list.

6. Spidermonkey

Ben’s alien names might sound goofy sometimes, but he had no other choice for this one. It’s a web-spinning monkey with extra legs. Spidermonkey’s a humorous hero who gets Ben out of sticky situations and, with the help of the Ultimatrix, could evolve into a form that packs a lot of extra punch.

7. Upgrade

Upgrade’s ability to merge with and improve any technology makes him a hero of endless possibilities. He became the real MVP in the crossover with Generator Rex. Ben used Upgrade’s ability to restore Rex’s nanite powers and boost them, allowing the duo to save the day.

8. Cannonbolt

Ben originally had access to only ten aliens, so Cannonbolt’s introduction made us think, “Do we have to start calling him Ben 11 now?” Cannonbolt changed the series forever by being the first alien Ben added to the Omnitrix after his original ten, and now that number had grown to dozens.

9. Diamondhead

At first glance, Diamondhead seems like another simple beatstick like Four Arms. But his ability to generate sharp and tough projectiles plus his defensive skill of deflecting energy blasts make him a much more versatile member of the Ben 10 aliens roster for situations that call for both strength and finesse.

10. XLR8

XLR8 means “accelerate.” Get it?

Wordplay aside, XLR8’s speed makes him a valuable choice for attack, defense, and even more practical needs like travel. Plus, his appearance, which looks like a raptor on rollerskates, makes for a pretty slick design.

11. Kickin Hawk

Don’t get fooled by the jacked torso; it’s all in the legs. Kickin Hawk’s masterful kicks make him a top choice for Ben in close-quarters combat.

12. NRG

NRG fulfills the trope of a being so powerful their true strength must be restricted. Usually, this radioactive alien stays stowed inside a protective suit to keep his power in check. But when a fraction of his power doesn’t cut it, he can shed the suit to unleash his full potential.

13. Upchuck

Sometimes, the situation calls for a little bit of grossness. Upchuck wields his digestive system as a weapon few can stand up to. His tongues (yes, plural) can serve as whips or restraints. He can also eat just about anything. As the name suggests, he can turn his stomach expulsions into powerful projectiles.

14. Goop

Often, flexibility takes top priority in battle. And what’s more flexible than a giant puddle of slime? Goop’s physical makeup makes him nearly invulnerable, and if there’s even the smallest crevice, he can slip through it. As an interesting extra touch, the control over his body comes from a floating anti-gravity projector that hovers above his head like a flying saucer.

15. Arctiguana

Decades into the future, Ben 10,000 needed a reminder from his ten-year-old self how to take joy in his hero life. The adult Ben gave up on giving his aliens cool nicknames years ago, but thanks to younger Ben’s help, he gets back into the habit with Arctiguana. Arctiguana represents more than a combatant, but a significant character development point for Ben.

16. Bloxx

A character like Bloxx only makes sense for a franchise that’s generated as many toys as Ben 10 aliens have. Bloxx’s Lego-like body structure makes him both rigid and flexible. He can use his expanding and contracting limbs to swiftly cover long distances and transform into a solid barrier to stop enemies in their tracks.

17. Way Big

Who doesn’t love a name that’s short and to the point? Way Big may have been underutilized, especially after the introduction of Humungousaur, but his feat of throwing Vilgax away like a piece of trash easily earns him this spot.

18. Ghostfreak

Not all of Ben’s heroes turned out to as allies. The DNA sample used to create Ghostfreak had a mind of its own. Eventually, the alien revolted against Ben and had to get exorcised from the Omnitrix.

19. Gravattack

What superpowers could a planet possibly have? Gravity, of course. Gravattack’s gravity manipulation goes beyond moving objects around like a standard telepath. He can manipulate the weight of matter and even send objects into a mini-orbit.

20. Mole-Stache

Ben already has plenty of aliens with muscular arms, but only one with a strong mustache. Mole-Stache’s facial hair can act as powerful arms strong enough to lift trucks and send enemies flying.

21. The Worst

We see the irony in putting an alien named “The Worst” on this list, but he still deserves this spot. The Worst has the highest durability of any alien in Ben’s entire arsenal aside from possibly Alien X. Though nearly indestructible, he doesn’t feel any less pain, which adds a bit of extra humor to Ben accidentally transforming into him.

22. Alien X

This hero far outmatches every other alien in the Omnitrix with his god-like power. Unfortunately, using any of that power requires settling a debate with two stubborn floating heads happy to argue with no resolution for millennia. The overwhelming power and the near-insurmountable downside make Alien X stand out against all of Ben’s other heroes.