The Best 1990s Crime Movies To Keep Viewers Riveted

For some Americans, the 1990s marked a time of peace and prosperity. For others, it was a time of exacerbated inequality and violence.

That duality helps explain the explosion of crime movies during the decade. Although cinema has always loved those on the wrong side of the law, as in the noir boom of the 40s, the 1990s crime movies saw some of the best titlesin the history of the genre.

Sometimes slick and sometimes gritty, sometimes disturbing and sometimes funny, these movies show how good it can be to watch people doing bad.

1. Fargo (1996)

From their first movie Blood Simple to their masterpiece No Country for Old Men, directors Joel and Ethan Coen have loved the noir genre.

With Fargo, the Coens brought their appreciation for crime stories to their native Midwest, crafting a tragic caper under the veneer of “Minnesota Nice” politeness. Frances McDormand gives a rich performance as unassuming cop Marge Gunderson, who investigates a botched extortion plot by a fumbling car salesman (William H. Macy).

2. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Thanks to all the praise it gets as a horror classic, many forget that The Silence of the Lambs is a crime movie at its core.

FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) gets involved with Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to stop serial killer Jame Gumb (Ted Levine), after he comes to national attention for kidnapping a Senator’s daughter. Underpinning director Jonathan Demme’s empathetic look at the way that men underestimate Starling is a riveting script by Ted Tally, tightening the overheated prose from the Thomas Harris novel.

3. Heat (1995)

As demonstrated by his movies Thief and Manhunter, filmmaker Michael Mann loves stories about men who have to make hard decisions.

Heat represents the height of his interests, the story of obsessed cop Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) and professional thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro). Both men do their jobs better than anyone else and both men know that they can do nothing else, a commitment to excellence that precludes any other type of life. Mann fills the film with memorable characters, all of whom underscore the single-minded devotion of McCauley and Hanna.

Of all the 1990s crime movies profiled here, this one has some of the farthest-reaching influence. Directors often cite it as an inspiration, including Christopher Nolan, who emulated Heat with a film called The Dark Knight.

4. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction may not be the first crime movie of the 90s, nor the best, but it is the most important of all 1990s crime movies.

Over the course of 154 minutes, Tarantino showed off all of the qualities that would make him one of the most celebrated auteurs of his generation. From the zippy dialogue and knowing pop cultural references to his uncanny understanding of blocking and editing, Pulp Fiction inaugurated a new understanding of lowbrow cinema. Tarantino’s film launched a host of imitators, but none matched the originality of the movie that inspired it.

5. LA Confidential (1997)

LA Confidential evokes the noir tropes of its 1950s setting, but make no mistake — it is a movie of the 90s. Directed by Curtis Hanson, who co-wrote the script with Brian Hegelund, LA Confidential contrasts the public perception of the LA police department, as portrayed on the TV show Badge of Honor, to the corrupt organization it is.

Hanson and Hegelund fill the movie with compelling characters, including Danny DeVito as a sleazy reporter and Kim Basinger as a prostitute made to look like movie star Veronica Lake. At the center is Guy Pierce as the self-righteous Detective Lieutenant Exley and Russell Crowe as the thuggish cop Bud White.

6. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Detractors could easily dismiss Grosse Pointe Blank as one of the many 1990s crime movies that followed in the wake of Pulp Fiction. The story of hitman Martin Blank’s (John Cusack) crisis of conscience before the 10-year reunion at his Detroit-area high school seems like the sort of black comedy that lined the walls of video stores of the era.

However, journeyman director George Armitage knows how to handle the already solid script by Tom Jankiewicz, letting Cusack and co-writers Steve Pink and D. V. DeVincentis add a lived-in sense of humor. The result is a film that addresses the moral questions facing Blank without distracting from the charming romance between Blank and his high school girlfriend Debi (Minnie Driver).

7. The Fugitive (1993)

Director Andrew Davis’s update on the 1960s television show The Fugitive takes a different approach to crime fiction than most of the other 1990s crime movies on this list. After all, as Dr. Richard Kimball (Harrison Ford) reminds anyone who will listen, “I did not kill my wife!”

Framed for a murder committed by a one-armed man, Kimball goes on the run to prove his innocence, chased by the relentless and wisecracking US Marshall Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones). Writers Jeb Stuart and David Twohy let their script get a little too tangled in conspiracy twists, but Ford and Jones make The Fugitive a taught and moving caper.

8. Out of Sight (1993)

No one does crime fiction like Elmore Leonard and no one does slick, smart blockbusters like Steven Soderbergh. The two came together for a piece of cinematic magic called Out of Sight, written by Scott Frank.

George Clooney stars as bank robber Jack Foley, whose escape from prison draws the attention of Marshall Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez). Part legal pursuit, part seduction, Foley and Sisco make for a stunning pair, adding a layer of cool over a fantastic thriller that intensifies when Foley gets involved with an unrepentant killer (Don Cheadle) and a hapless doofus (Steve Zahn).

9. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1990)

Where most of the 1990s crime movies on this list take place on gritty American streets, The Talented Mr. Ripley travels to more luscious locales.

Written and directed by Anthony Mighella, this adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel follows Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) as he tries to kill his way into high society, driven by his attraction for and desire to be his friend Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law). Despite the classical setting, The Talented Mr. Ripley has all the same tension and depravity as any great crime movie.

10. Thelma & Lousie (1991)

For certain, some of the 1990s crime movies on this list involve criminals who break the law out of avarice or materialism. But many become criminals due to desperate situations, like Thelma Dickinson (Susan Sarandon) and Louise Sawyer (Geena Davis), the two women in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise.

When an act of self-defense ends with Thelma killing Louise’s attacker, the duo goes on a wild road trip. Their newfound outlaw status allows the women to indulge in some free and/or reckless behavior, up until the exhilarating ending.

11. Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

All Easy Rawlings wants to do is enjoy his house. The protagonist of Walter Mosely’s crime novels, portrayed here by Denzel Washington, goes looking for a missing woman just because he needs some money to pay for his mortgage.

From that goal, Devil in a Blue Dress, written and directed by Carl Franklin, takes Easy on a hardboiled journey, one that forces him to face the brutal actions people will take to reinforce their racist system. but one that reunites him with his self-destructive friend Mouse (Don Cheadle).

12. A Simple Plan (1997)

Hank Mitchell (Bill Paxton) thinks that he’s a good man. Respected for his education and well-liked in his Minnesota hometown, Hank and his pregnant wife lead a pleasant if unsatisfying life. But when he, along with his brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton) and his friend Lou (Brent Briscoe), find a bag full of unmarked bills in a crashed airplane, he feels the call for something more.

Adapting the novel by Scott B. Smith, who also wrote the screenplay, A Simple Plan follows the heart of darkness in even the most unremarkable person, brought to the screen by an uncharacteristically reserved Sam Raimi.

13. Sneakers (1992)

“You break into people’s places to make sure that no one can break into people’s places?” a clerk asks Martin Bishop (Robert Redford) at the start of Sneakers, directed by Phil Alden Robinson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Lasker and Walter Parkes.

Living under a pseudonym after his hacking put him on an FBI list decades ago, Martin heads a team of crack burglars — played by Sydney Poitier, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix, and David Strathairn — who must break the law again once his past catches up to him.

14. Office Space (1999)

As anyone who pays attention to the news knows, the most common crime in America is wage theft.

In Office Space, three nondescript drones, led by the fed-up Peter (Ron Livingston), fight back with a scheme borrowed from Superman III. Peter’s white-collar crime just takes up a fraction of Office Space’s runtime, leaving plenty of space for writer and director Mike Judge to skewer other parts of cubicle culture. But given the inhumanity and absurdity on display, it’s hard not to say that every part of Peter’s corporate life is a crime.

15. Menace II Society (1993)

“Instead of keeping me out of trouble, they turned me onto it,” says Caine (Tyrin Turner) of his parents.

Critics of Menace II Society said the same about the movie, paying attention only to directors Albert and Allen Hughes’s slick and dynamic visuals. However, the script by Tyger Williams also contains an earnest, melodramatic streak in chronicling Caine’s friendship with the destructive O-Dog (Larenz Tate) in the Watts neighborhood of LA. As such, Menace II Society mythologizes both the wrongdoing of Caine and O-Dog, but also the monumental losses inflicted by their actions and their society.

16. Shallow Grave (1994)

Director Danny Boyle would go on to make some of the flashiest and striking films of his generation, including Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire. He got his start with the small-scale crime flick Shallow Grave.

When a mysterious renter agrees to tgake their spare bedroom, flatmates Juliet (Kerry Fox), David (Christopher Eccleston), and Alex (Ewan McGregor) think tghey’ve had a stroke of good luck. That luck seems to increase when the renter dies, leaving behind a bag full of money. However, as the three fight each other over what to do with the proceeds, and deal with the dangerous people who want it back, they realize that the cash wasn’t the boon they once thought.

17. Goodfellas (1990)

Although he’s directed everything from religious explorations to period dramas to concert documentaries, people still think of Martin Scorsese as a maker of gangster movies. Fair or unfair, that reputation comes in part from the excellence of his work in the genre, Goodfellas in particular.

Based on the book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, Goodfellas stars Ray Liotta as Henry Hill, who works his way up an organized crime family. Scorsese knows how to make the gangster life look glamorous, but he also includes frank depictions of violence, helped along by his frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

18. Seven (1995)

Like Pulp Fiction, Seven inspired hosts of imitators, some of them better than others. None of them match the sheer power of director David Fincher’s vision, working from a script by Andrew Kevin Walker. The bleak movie stars Morgan Freeman as a tired detective nearing retirement and Brad Pitt as his hotshot young partner. The miss-matched pair investigates a serial killer who constructs elaborate tableaux based on the seven deadly sins.

Seven includes plenty of shocking, gory scenes,. But the movie inspired so many because of its human core, brought to life by Freeman’s lived-in performance.

19. New Jack City (1991)

Like many of the best crime movies, New Jack City acknowledges the blurred line between cop and criminal. Ice-T represents the former, playing vengeful NYPD detective Scotty Appleton and Wesley Snipes represents the latter as kingpin Nino Brown. As the two wage war against each other, director Mario Van Peebles, working off a script by Thomas Lee Wright and Barry Michael Cooper, tracks the destruction wrought throughout the city by both parties.

20. Bottle Rocket (1996)

Most of the best 1990s crime movies feature savvy criminals with a genius for capers. Dignan, Owen Wilson’s character in Wes Anderson’s debut feature Bottle Rocket, sees himself as one of these masterminds.

Dignan plans to pull off a series of heists for small-time gangster Abe Henry (James Caan), along with pals Anthony (Luke Wilson) and Bob (Robert Musgrave). Of course, they all go sidewise in ways that foreshadow idiosyncracies that Anderson will develop throughout his career.

21. Wild at Heart (1990)

At the center of Wild at Heart is the passionate love affair between Sailor (Nicolas Cage) and Lula (Laura Dern).

For his adaptation of the novel by Barry Gifford, writer and director David Lynch contrasts the purity of Sailor and Lola’s love against the bizarre criminals who cross their path, including Willem Dafoe as the revolting Bobby Peru or scuzzy private investigator Johnnie Farragut (Harry Dean Stanton).

22. Set it Off (1996)

Set It Off begins with an injustice. Not the bank robbery at the start of the movie, but rather the fact that Frankie Sutton (Vivica A. Fox) gets fired from the bank because she recognizes one of the robbers.

Director F. Gary Gray and screenwriters Takashi Bufford and Kate Lanier keep those injustices at the center of their story, even as Frankie gathers three friends — played by Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise — to rob a bank. That focus keeps the viewers on the side of the women, an important position as the plot grows more complex.

23. Jawbreaker (1999)

The movies on this list feature plenty of frightening characters, but Jawbreaker has the most terrifying criminals of all: high school students. Written and directed by Darren Stein, Jawbreaker stars Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, and Julie Benz as a trio of popular mean girls. When the girls accidentally kill their fourth member, the sole authentic and good person in their social circle, they go to outrageous ends to keep their secret — and their reputations — safe.

24. Natural Born Killers (1994)

Natural Born Killers begins with Mickey and Mallory Knox (Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis) murdering all but one of the people in a diner.

From there, director Oliver Stone, who co-wrote the film with screenwriters David Veloz and Richard Rutowski, do nothing to make the Knoxes more sympathetic. Instead, Stone surrounds them with all manner of opportunists, including a tabloid journalist (Robert Downey Jr.) and a self-righteous cop (Tommy Lee Jones). Taken together, Natural Born Killers condemns not just the criminals, but the society that makes and profits off of them.