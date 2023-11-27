The Best 1999 Films to Come Out of American Cinema

Good movies often roll in a deep posse. For instance, we think of the New Hollywood of the 1970s as having delivered many modern classics that informed the cultural sensibilities of the last half-century.

Take the Oscars Best Picture nominee list from 1975, which includes The Godfather Part II, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Conversation, Nashville, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, Barry Lyndon, and Chinatown.

These thoughts can depress. Who would like to play that game with the pandemic year of 2020, or even any year from this century? We didn’t think so.

Nevertheless, let’s not get so dismal just yet. Just one generation ago, we got to reap the cinematic harvest of 1999 films, which may have to keep us fed for a bit longer. Read on for a list of the greatest American movies of that banner year.

1. Election (1999)

Alexander Payne delivered his best movie with Election, which stars Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon in a timeless tale of the culture war between the overachievers and the slackers who populate American life. Set in a midwestern high school, Witherspoon plays Tracey Flick, a relentless try-hard who seeks to win the student body presidency. This potentially insufferable outcome tests the ethical commitments of Broderick, who plays a teacher overseeing the process. The characters in this film will feel immediately recognizable to anyone who has passed through the educational system.

2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick’s last film, Eyes Wide Shut, has grown in stature in the decades since its release. Set in New York but shot in the U.K. due to Kubrick’s aversion to flying, the not-quite-convincing Manhattan street sets add a dreamlike quality to the film. The story revolves around a married couple, played by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (themselves married at the time), who descend into jealousy and mistrust amid a whirlwind of conspiracy and upper-class intrigue. The film heels along the verge of becoming a thriller throughout, which it never really does, though the eeriness reaches extraordinary heights. Kubrick’s daughter has said he considered it his best work.

3. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley, one of the low-key great thrillers of the last few decades, took Patricia Highsmith’s classic crime novel from the 1950s and dressed it with a cast of bright young stars at the turn of the millennium. Matt Damon plays the lead, Tom Ripley, a ruthless conman with an upwardly mobile bent who leaves New York for Italy to ingratiate himself with rich kid Dickey Greenleaf, played by Jude Law. Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett also make appearances, as does the late Philip Seymour-Hoffman, who steals every scene in which he appears. Watch the film, then read the novel.

4. Magnolia (1999)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s third film, Magnolia, threads a web of plotlines that all come together with an actual rainstorm of frogs in this otherwise non-surreal story. Tom Cruise plays a character who previewed the Manosphere before it came to pass, while William H. Macy takes on the role of a washed-up boy genius who can’t come to grips with his life as a former prodigy. Aimee Mann’s acoustic soundtrack adds resonance throughout, and Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour-Hoffman deliver less memorable but still strong performances. Many people consider this Anderson’s finest movie.

5. Fight Club (1999)

David Fincher’s adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s novel Fight Club ended up as one of the rare movies much better than the book. The plot follows Edward Norton, an insomniac office worker who begins attending support groups for his own entertainment amid sleepless nights. This leads him to meet Tyler Durden, perhaps Brad Pitt’s most iconic character, a cult leader and squatter who organizes bare-knuckle boxing matches in underground venues. The film cemented Fincher’s gritty style and took advantage of the latest in visual effects with a host of unfamiliar CGI camera maneuvers. The fourth wall broke repeatedly, and the film fused a postmodern cool with a macho sensibility that made it beloved on the college dorm room circuit for many years.

6. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix has had more influence than any other science-fiction movie in the last quarter century. Released in the summer of 1999, it stands out as the major cinematic event of that spring. Keanu Reeves stars as Neo, a coder who discovers that his waking reality, a simulated world created by robots, serves only to enslave humanity. After his escape into the much less pleasant real world, he works to liberate the masses with a band of outsiders who stalk the tunnels of the planet, evading jellyfish drones. The central metaphor of the film has proven richly adaptable over the years, entering the vernacular as a universally understood concept. For anyone just emerging from a few decades in a cave, check this one out soon.

7. Being John Malkovich (1999)

Failed puppeteer Craig Schwartz, played by John Cusack, stumbles across a portal that leads into the mind of the actor John Malkovich, played by himself, in this surreal comedy directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman. Schwarz, who has trouble on the homefront with his chimp-raising wife Lotte (Cameron Diaz), becomes entangled in a confusing love triangle after Lotte’s experience inside Malkovich’s head broadens her sexual appetites. Few 1999 films have as original a premise, and fewer still deliver on it as well as Being John Malkovich.

8. Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999)

Jim Jarmusch wrote and directed a movie that bakes a contemplative Buddhist atmosphere into harsh urban violence in Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, a surrealist crime drama starring Forest Whitaker as a pigeon-handling Bushido warrior from the Tri-state area. From the mysterious poster, the movie might get mistaken for some kind of kung-fu sendup to which it bears no resemblance. Ghost Dog feels more like David Lynch with swordplay. It deserves a more significant following than it has yet lured.

9. Office Space (1999)

Most comedies get a lot less funny about halfway through the second act, with the humor reaching a nadir somewhere around the climax and recovering only slightly in the denouement. Mike Judge’s Office Space, a hit no one saw coming at the time, remains one of the funniest American movies ever made, with hardly a downbeat to make room for the drama. In this era, where mainstream comedies tend to amuse audiences nowhere, giving a boost to this classic feels like a duty. Overlooked on release, a substantial cult following and critical reappraisal have led the movie to be recognized as one of the best 1999 films.

10. Go (1999)

Writer John August, legendary among aspiring screenwriters for his Scriptnotes Podcast, wrote his first feature film with Go, directed by Doug Lyman of Swingers acclaim. The non-linear story weaves around a group of young Angelenos whose lives intersect over the course of one night, taking heavy cues from Pulp Fiction but with more of an edgy teen comedy tone.

The plot kicks off with a supermarket clerk’s decision to enter the drug-dealing business for an evening on a whim. The cast includes many famous faces, including Katie Holmes, Jay Mohr, Timothy Olyphant, and even Mellisa McCarthey in her first role.

11. Any Given Sunday (1999)

Many team sports movies hit the same beats—the underdog team coming together, the inspirational pep talk, the pivotal locker room scene, etc. Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday doesn’t miss these beats per se; it just nails them twice as hard and four times as cynically, which somehow works well. The approach extends to the game scenes too, where the hits get choreographed with such spectacular violence—both visually and aurally—that no one will ever want to let their kid play football again after watching this movie.

12. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project innovated in a way that not many movies manage to do. Shot on an original budget below $60,000 before post-production edits brought it up a bit higher, the film uses found footage and guerrilla filmmaking techniques to present a ghost story set in the Maryland woods. The documentary-style effect, achieved with handheld cameras and natural lighting, may seem commonplace now, but it earned both the terror and admiration of moviegoers at the time.

13. American Beauty (1999)

Screenwriter Alan Ball wrote this thematically layered drama of suburban ennui and unrequited love, which mixes in more ideas than most movies while still holding together reasonably well. American Beauty tackles the morbid conformism behind the facade of a prosperous middle-class world while still finding time to mix themes of Buddhism and gay identity.

Wes Bentley stars as a teenage loner in his breakout role before the actor disappeared from the scene for many years following, while Kevin Spacey plays his disillusioned father. Both characters look at the world from an oblique angle, eyeing up the hypocrisies and pieties of their era.

14. The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, contains the filmmaker’s best use of his famous twist technique, which grates in many of his other movies. The film follows the story of Cole, a young boy played by Haley Joel Osment, who can see dead people, as the tediously quotable line from the film goes. As Cole gets shuttled around his childhood in Philadelphia, restless apparitions hassle him to handle their unfinished business, until the end of the movie, when Shyamalan’s career-defining plot twist corkscrews the story deep into the viewer’s memory.

15. Summer of Sam (1999)

During the summer of 1977, New York City found itself at the mercy of a disturbed man called David Berkowitz who emerged from his garret at night to take the lives of the young, often while they idled in parked cars. In a bid to stay out of the worst sections of the penal system, Berkowitz later attempted to convince a jury he committed the murders at the behest of his neighbor’s dog “Sam,” thus earning him the sobriquet “Son of Sam.”

Lifelong New Yorker Spike Lee took on this subject matter in his film, Summer of Sam, which plays like a knockoff Scorcese that nonetheless mostly has the goods. With an exceptional cast that includes Adrien Brody, John Leguizamo, and Mira Sorvino, this disco-laced crime thriller can’t help but deliver.