The Best 2000s Games, Year By Year

Videogames consistently improve and set new records each year. However, some believe the year-on-year leap in visual fidelity and gameplay changes has diminished. Other online communities prefer today's improvements in quality of life compared to the gigantic leaps of before.

Growing developer budgets and increasing retail prices make ambitious titles more common in the industry. As a result, many video games fiercely compete for the title of the ultimate game in their release year. Here, find the best 2000s games from each year of the new century.

1. The Sims (2000)

Electronic Art's The Sims took the world by storm in the year 2000. Instead of clear-cut objectives, this game featured an open-ended approach and creativity like no other at the time. In this game, players shape the lives of their in-game characters or Sims in many ways, such as nurturing relationships and managing careers. The Sims provided an escape to build a new digital life and watch characters live it. This game singlehandedly made the simulation genre more popular by giving players vast creative freedom over their Sims.

2. Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

Combat Evolved effectively influenced the entire first-person shooter genre upon its release. The addition of a regenerative health system and vehicular warfare made this a flagship title for the Xbox. The balanced gameplay systems complimented the grand-scale battles. Players often speak fondly of the good old days when they played Combat Evolved competitively or cooperatively online. Halo's solid controls and fluid controller feedback uplifted first-person shooters on consoles.

3. Metroid Prime (2002)

Prime shifted the Metroid games from 2D to 3D and retained the fan-favorite atmospheric design. Players solve puzzles, battle enemies, and explore the mysterious planet Tallon IV. Both critics and gamers praise the engaging level of design and seamless blend of exploration and action. Metroid Prime won several awards from IGN and GameSpot for its environmental storytelling and next-generation immersion.

4. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) revolutionized role-playing action-adventure games in 2003. The narrative takes place several thousand years before the movies and players directly influence the story. KOTOR featured strategic elements via turn-based combat and moral decision-making. Even today, players praise the storyline for its unexpected twists and turns.

Given that designers have a remake in the works, it still ranks as one of the most iconic of all 2000s games. KOTOR won awards from BAFTA and Golden Joystick for its believable characters and crisp sound design.

5. Half-Life 2 (2004)

Renowned developer Valve's Half-Life 2 gave players a state-of-the-art physics system and a compelling story. Half-Life 2 featured impressive facial animations, environmental storytelling, and groundbreaking physics interactions. The protagonist Gordon Freeman's Gravity Gun still wins praise as one of the best videogame weapons ever.

Half-Life 2 popularized detailed narratives in first-person shooters. Despite releasing almost two decades ago, players eagerly await the next entry in the franchise.

6. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

A gripping narrative and slowed-down action-intensive gameplay pace helped Resident Evil 4 become critically acclaimed. Players follow Leon as he explores a shady village, searching for the president's daughter. This game perfects atmospheric horror and makes even basic enemies a challenge. Strategic inventory management and on-the-go decisions make this game incredibly engaging for players.

Resident Evil 4 influenced several titles in the survival horror genre with its over-the-shoulder angle and dynamic action elements.

7. Gears of War (2006)

Gears of War's cover-to-cover third-person shooting elements and impressive visuals earned it Golden Joystick's Game of the Year in 2006. Players must strategically utilize the environment to find cover and take shots. Many still discuss this game's compelling single-player narrative. The robust cover system also worked well in multiplayer matches and promoted cooperative play.

8. BioShock (2007)

Bioshock‘s underwater city of Rapture captured the player's attention like no other open world. The developers made sure to populate Rapture with terrifying yet creative foes with unique weaknesses. The narrative immerses players and cleverly tricks them at points, too. A memorable score uplifted the game and helped it win the game of the year in 2007 from four different outlets.

9. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)

Many players harbored high expectations of Metal Gear Solid 4 before its release, and the game still impressed them. The narrative skillfully ties up loose ends from previous entries while including generous fan service. Great attention to detail, stunning visuals, and an engaging level of design elevated the game's status. The game served as a technical showcase and a narrative masterpiece for its time. Immersive action helped Metal Gear Solid 4 win GameSpot's Game of the Year award in 2007.

10. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

Uncharted 2 significantly improved its predecessor's gameplay, visuals, and narrative, earning it IGN's Game of the Year award. The story features the protagonist Nathan Drake‘s biggest adventure yet as he uncovers the secrets of Marco Polo's lost fleet. Players go through several action set pieces on this journey that blur the line between gaming and cinema. The train sequence, in particular, looks amazing even today.

11. Red Dead Redemption (2010)

Red Dead Redemption transported players to the dying days of the Wild West as a former outlaw, John Marston. The developer, Rockstar, implemented tiny details in the open world, adding to the quality of the game. This game influenced several developers with its superior open-world game design and rich storytelling aspects. At release, critics reviewed Red Dead Redemption exceptionally well, and it remains one of the highest-rated games ever on Metacritic.

12. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Skyrim‘s rich lore and detailed open world overjoyed fans of role-playing games. Players create their own characters with unique skills, looks, and alliances. After the opening minutes, players can freely roam the open world and interact with anyone they desire. Dedicated community-created mods have kept Skyrim alive over a decade after its release, making it one of the most played 2000s games.

13. The Walking Dead (2012)

Teltale's The Walking Dead‘s approach to interactive storytelling directly involved players in the narrative. In this game, players take control of a convict, Lee, who has to care for a little girl, Clementine, in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The game included several difficult decisions, which made choices all the more personal for players.

Needless to say, The Walking Dead became a cultural phenomenon in the 2000s (as did zombie apocalypses in general), and the popularity of this game helped make it so. Player-directed storytelling helped The Walking Dead win WIRED's Game of the Year award in 2012.

14. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Many declared Grand Theft Auto V a technical masterpiece for running consistently and looking as good as it does on inferior hardware. This game has players take control of three criminals whose paths intertwine, and chaos ensues. Grand Theft Auto V singlehandedly disrupted open-world games with an expertly crafted ecosystem. The city of Los Santos and neighboring Blaine County still give open-world titles a run for their money.

15. Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

Inquisition gave players creative freedom over the game's narrative and relationships with different characters. This game takes place in the fantastic world of Thedas, in which mysterious rifts keep opening in the sky. This game blends grand storytelling, condensed relationships with potential companions, and rich side quests. Inquisition's expansive open-world design and deep storytelling reinforced developer Bioware as a leader in this genre.

16. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

The Witcher 3 ambitiously improves upon its predecessors and sets a high bar for role-playing games at release. Players control Geralt, who must find his lost apprentice, Cirilla, in a diverse world. The Witcher 3 has a dense narrative, a richly detailed world, and lore that builds on the original books. The developer CD Projekt Red crafted entire storylines in side quests that players hold in high regard even today.

Despite competing against impressive titles like Bloodborne, The Witcher 3 won Game of the Year in Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards.

17. Overwatch (2016)

Overwatch jump-started hero-based team shooters. The premise of this game includes players picking a hero or character with unique abilities and competing in multiplayer matches. Winning meant precise coordination between teammates and focusing on the objective. Overwatch quickly gained popularity and nurtured a thriving competitive community.

18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

Many players considered Breath of the Wild a childhood dream come true. This game transported players to Hyrule as Link, who must defeat the evil Calamity Ganon. Players can explore Hyrule in a nonlinear fashion using multiple tools at their disposal, such as the Sheikah Slate. Simple controls and straightforward gameplay systems earned it the Game of the Year award in Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards.

19. God of War (2018)

God of War softly rebooted the action-packed franchise into a more grounded approach. The protagonist, Kratos, has left his days of mindless killing behind and now has a son to care for. Unfortunately for him, the peace is short-lived.

The game has an emotional storyline, detailed character development, impressive visuals, and a unique take on Norse mythology. God of War's success helped pave the way for other beloved franchises to return to consoles via remakes and remasters.

20. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019)

Challenging gameplay and an atmospheric world with a player-controlled Samurai character make Sekiro an epic adventure. Unlike other Soulslike games, Sekiro only offers players one weapon to fight with. This simple change makes the game much more difficult and warrants several retries. Despite its challenging nature, Sekiro has incredible boss fights and a solid combat system that players can master.

21. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

The Last of Us Part II takes place a few years after the critically acclaimed narrative of the first one. Players control an older Ellie in this game, who sets out on a gruesome adventure. The storyline takes ambitious decisions and immerses players like no other. Part II expands on the gameplay systems of the first game with better artificial intelligence and animation systems. Fixing or tinkering with weapons on a workbench looks incredibly realistic!

22. It Takes Two (2021)

It Takes Two combines cooperative gameplay with heartfelt storytelling, creating a joyful experience. This game's developers, Hazelnight Studios, designed the gameplay exclusively for two players. This meant many of the puzzles required both players to ace their roles to solve. The narrative tackles serious issues in a lighthearted manner. It Takes Two lets the world know that cooperative titles still have a place in the gaming industry.

23. Elden Ring (2022)

Elden Ring is FromSoftware's most ambitious title yet. This game blends challenging combat with a massive open world harboring unique environments. While some locales featured fields and easy enemies, others included fire-breathing dragons in unforgiving conditions like Caelid. Players can easily spend hundreds of hours exploring all Elden Ring offers.

24. Baldur's Gate 3 (2023)

Baldur's Gate 3 surprised players with the amount of content to churn through and lore to understand. This game has a player-influenced narrative and warrants several playthroughs to experience the whole thing. Detailed quests, believable characters, and diverse role-playing abilities make this game stand out. Baldur's Gate 3 makes Dungeons and Dragons lore much more accessible to the general public.