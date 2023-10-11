No matter how many 3D games Mario stars in, there will always be something genuine about seeing the portly platforming man jumping around in 2D. Mario serves as the portrait of perfection in the genre, demonstrating the fun, innate qualities that can still be seen in everything from big-studio releases to indie imitators. In anticipation of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, let's look at the best 2D Mario levels ever!

1. World 1.1 – Super Mario Bros.

From the second players start up the first world of Super Mario Bros., they're transported to a simple yet brilliant layout of game design. Despite being released four decades ago, World 1-1 never fails to hit players with a heavy dose of nostalgia. This level introduced scores of people to gaming, and the medium forever remains indebted to it.

2. Thirty Years of NES – Super Mario Maker

Super Mario Maker stands as one of the best ideas Nintendo has ever come up with. Gamers all around the world applied their inventiveness, often crafting levels of AAA quality. Thirty Years of NES writes a love letter to all of Nintendo's characters, carrying players through a mashup of famous franchises with Mario as the conduit to fun!

3. Super Mario Sunshine's Sand Bird – Super Mario Maker 2

The sand bird from Super Mario Sunshine infuriated players worldwide, and the 2D version of the level in Super Mario Maker 2 allowed them to change their opinions on the maligned world. Super Mario Sunshine's Sand Bird screams innovation and wistfulness, morphed into one entity.

4. Sunken Ghost Ship – Super Mario World

Sunken Ghost Ship beautifully weaves every enemy and platforming tool from the previous worlds into the climactic experience of the title. The underwater aesthetic contrasts with the spooky boat to meld contrasting styles and add to the legend of Super Mario World.

5. World 4.1 – Super Mario Bros. 3

The first level of World 4 in Super Mario Bros. 3 ushers in gigantic enemies, a villainous presence in future Super Mario games like Super Mario 64. Even if large Goombas inspire no fear in the player, they satisfy fans' cravings for outside-the-box level design.

6. Wendy's Castle – Super Mario World

Wendy's Castle represents the upper echelon of castle design in Super Mario World. A decent variety of Skewers, Hotheads, and Dry Bones form a complete picture of the climactic energy Nintendo mastered in end-of-world levels by the days of the SNES.

7. Touch Fuzzy, Get Dizzy – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Unpopular opinion: Yoshi's Island should top any list of platforming games ever made, even over the more popular Super Mario World. Touch Fuzzy, Get Dizzy separates the game from other Mario titles by including social commentary and forcing Yoshi to navigate the perilous world of inebriation.

8. World 8 Airship – Super Mario Bros. 3

World 8 Airship from Super Mario Bros. 3 exemplifies controlled chaos better than any other airship level in Super Mario. Perfect implementation of the Tanooki Suit allows Mario to glide through the perils of the ship, including fireballs and piranha plants!

9. KEEP MOVING!!!! – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Yoshi's Island relies on puzzle solving and slow platforming to separate it from other games in the series. KEEP MOVING!!!! ups the ante in regards to hand-eye coordination with some of the game's highest-intensity platforming, including platforms that disappear after a specific number of uses labeled on them.

10. World 4.1 – Super Mario Bros. 2

The first level of the fourth world in Super Mario Bros. 2 proves the NES title's ingenuity. Snow and icy terrain add some environmental flair to the classic title, and the implementation of a rocket demonstrates the series' desire to incorporate new vehicles and items.

11. World 3-Fortress 2 – Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 features some of the best underwater platforming in gaming history. Pick from a variety of great levels, but for anyone wanting some interesting enemies, such as Stretches, to make the experience feel novel, go with the excellent World 3-Fortress 2.

12. World 8.4 – Super Mario Bros.

The final level of Super Mario Bros. allows all of the game's mechanics to transpire in one fell swoop. Haunting eight-bit music, enemies such as Hammer Brothers and Cheep Cheeps interrogating your presence, and Bowser at the exit make this the baseline final level in Mario lore!

13. Bridge over Poisoned Waters – New Super Mario Bros. U.

New Super Mario Bros. U. got the short end of the stick due to the poor sales of the Wii U. The unfortunate reality of the situation remains how so many gamers missed out on creative levels and new concepts introduced in this game. Bridge over Poisoned Waters forms a jungle environment with toxicity at every corner. Mechanics include plenty of moving logs to maneuver, an underused obstacle in other levels.

14. The Baseball Boys – Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Every aspect of Yoshi's Island glistens in The Baseball Boys. The titular enemy of the stage definitely harkens back to frustrated days of childhood trying to avoid their mischievous antics. The ability to morph into the mole tank caps off the proceedings nicely.

15. World 6.1 – New Super Mario Bros.

New Super Mario Bros. supplies plenty of old-school and new-age platforming to the Nintendo DS. The first level of the sixth world inundated the screen with Bullet Bills and their familial neighbors. The mountainous terrain contributes to the unique setting.

16. World 1.2 – Super Mario Bros.

If the first world of Super Mario Bros. revolutionized gaming, the second stage cemented Mario forever. The underground world possesses the catchiest tune in the series, and cleverly pays homage to the character's plumbing roots. The complementary ability of the level to juxtapose the first stage solidified it as game design brilliance!

17. Mario the Gladiator – Super Mario Maker 2

Mario the Gladiator puts Mario's skills as a fighter into focus in a fan-created masterpiece from Super Mario Maker 2. A reference to Roman gladiator fights serves as the pop culture backdrop to some fun battles with famous Mario enemies such as Koopas and Bob-ombs. Levels like this show the infinite potential of Mario Maker all these years after the release of the game!

18. Celestial Sprint Speedrun – Super Mario Maker 2

Celestial Sprint Speedrun gives Mario a taste of the frantic platforming in games like Celeste and Super Meat Boy. Every button press and every jump off a platform provides purpose. One wrong move, and game over! The exact nature of the level should give Nintendo some ideas of their own for games such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

19. World 6.6 – New Super Mario Bros. Wii

World 6-6 utilizes the motion controls of the Wii to control the light inside a cavern in the rocky terrain of the mountains. The ideas in this level make fans wonder why the Wii and Wii U's traits weren't put to good use more often in the multiple 2D Mario games on the consoles. The multiple environments of the level are also a hallmark of great game design.

20. Banzai Bounce – Super Mario Maker 2

If it feels like Banzai Bounce possesses professional development flair, it's because Maddy Thorson of Celeste fame created this Super Mario Maker 2 stage. The level works in a vertical fashion with a much higher difficulty than what many fans of Mario are used to. Not for the faint of heart, but definitely for the gamer within!

22. True Friendship – Super Mario Maker 2

True Friendship sees the gamer make amends with a Red Koopa instead of opposing him. Both Mario and the Koopa's actions positively affect the other one in this low-key, creatively rewarding level from Super Mario Maker 2. The stage manifests the supreme artistry of the stage creator game!