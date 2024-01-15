The Best And Worst 2023 Movie Cameos That Tried To Please Audiences

A film cameo seems either greatly cringeworthy or can further enhance a movie. A short appearance by an unexpected actor or franchise character can delight audiences or make them groan. If done tactfully, these short-lived roles offer an easter egg or a sneak peek at the franchise's future. They feel out of place and take viewers out of the movie if poorly done.

Plenty of 2023 movie cameos tried to please, and while all were memorable, not all earned praise from audiences.

Gary Oldman in Oppenheimer

Gary Oldman briefly appears in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as President Harry S. Truman. The actor, who previously worked with Nolan in his Batman trilogy, appears in just one scene in the 2023 blockbuster.

The commander-in-chief shares an uneasy encounter with Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer in the White House. The two clash over weapons of mass destruction following the annihilation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The guilt-ridden Oppenheimer expresses his concern for the “blood on his hands” due to the death and destruction his creation causes.

Bradley Cooper in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Bradley Cooper makes a surprise cameo in 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as Marlamin. Throughout the movie, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) harbors feelings for her ex-partner, so she decides to visit him.

Only when Holga enters his home do audiences learn about Marlamin's halfling status. This D&D race looks like full-grown humans but stands three feet tall. Marlamin and Holga share a tender scene inside the cottage where they reminisce about their relationship. The filmmakers juxtapose the heartfelt conversation with the visual gag of the diminutive man sitting in a chair opposite Rodriguez’s warrior.

John Cena in Barbie

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena appears as a mermaid in 2023’s Barbie. Cena plays one of the Ken variants in Barbieland, appearing after Ryan Gosling’s Ken discovers the patriarchy. His cameo came after a happy accident saw him filming Fast X across the street from the Margot Robbie-led project.

Cena pitched his cameo to producer and star Margot Robbie during a chance encounter in a restaurant. He appears alongside popstar Dua Lipa as a merman in Barbieland. Cena previously worked alongside Robbie in 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Jeff Goldblum in Asteroid City

Jeff Goldblum makes a brief appearance in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. The Jurassic Park actor plays the alien in the play within a play. Goldblum appears as an actor in an alien costume waiting to go on stage.

Goldblum's cameo comes in the black-and-white portion of the movie. He sits in a chair, wearing a wig cap as a makeup artist works on him. “I don't play him as an alien, I play him as a metaphor,” he declares in this brief appearance. Call it one of the most meta–and delightful–2023 movie cameos.

Paul Reubens in Quiz Lady

Paul Reubens makes his final appearance playing himself in 2023’s Quiz Lady. The Hulu film stars Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as two sisters looking to get rich quickly by appearing on a game show. Reubens first appears in a photo framed in the home of Awkwafina’s neighbor (Holland Taylor).

Riffing on the long-time joke that Paul Reubens looks like The Good Wife actor Alan Cummings, the neighbor believes the photo in her home features Cummings. When they finally meet Reubens in a studio backlot, they meet Reubens, who plays along with the mix-up. Though intended as silly, of all 2023 movie cameos, this one might actually incite tears from viewers.

Jack White in Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon features many musicians, including Pete Yorn, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson, but the most surprising comes with the appearance of Jack White. The singer and guitarist makes a cameo at the end of Martin Scorsese’s movie as one of the radio performers.

Killers of the Flower Moon ends with a live performance of a radio show that details the movie's events and what happened to the people involved. The White Stripes singer Jack White appears as a radio performer alongside director Martin Scorsese (also one of the best 2023 movie cameos), bringing the story of the Osage murders to a close.

Judy Blume in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Author Judy Blume makes a blink, and you’ll miss it cameo on the adaption of her novel, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. When visiting the set, Blume begged for a small role in the director Kelly Fremon Craig for a cameo in the film.

Blume appears in a scene in Margaret's neighborhood, walking a dog. Her husband, George Cooper, also joins her in the scene, walking an elderly dog. Blume chose the dog, who she described as “ancient and sleepy.”

Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple

Whoopi Goldberg marked her on-screen debut in 1985’s The Color Purple and earned an Academy Award nomination for the role of Celie. Goldberg appears in the 2023 version, but her role stayed under wraps from even cast members before filming.

Her appearance comes early in the movie, when a teenage Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) goes into labor. Her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) runs to fetch the local midwife, played by Whoopi Goldberg. As Goldberg passes the newborn baby to her mother, it symbolizes one Celie passing the baton to another.

Ann Roth in Barbie

Iconic customer designer Ann Roth plays the lady on the park bench in Barbie. The five-time Academy Award nominee sits next to Barbie as she discovers the disappointment of the real world.

In the scene, Barbie compliments Ann Roth on her beauty. The 91-year-old replies that she already knows, and the two women laugh. Director Greta Gerwig admits the studio wanted the scene cut as it led to no other plots, but Gerwig fought to keep it in the final cut. She believes the interaction symbolizes the true meaning of the film.

Pete Davidson in Fast X and Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Pete Davidson made two of the highest-profile 2023 movie cameos. The Saturday Night Live star plays a character known as Bowie420, a black-market dealer operator from a dated London café. Roman, Tej, Ramsey, and Han turn to Bowie for help after they’re stranded penniless in London.

In a less visible cameo, Pete Davidson appears in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie under a costume. He voices and plays Phlektik, an alien guard for The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). Davidson previously worked with the film’s director, James Gunn, on 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Donald Glover in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Donald Glover made a cameo as an alternate Aaron Davis/The Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Glover, in live-action form, appears locked up in Miguel O’Hara’s office. The actor and singer played a significant role in the Spiderverse, as he inspired the creation of Miles Morales.

Glover first appeared as Aaron Davis in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The small role set up Miles Morales in the MCU. Glover’s Davis mentions his nephew, who lives in the area while buying weapons for Vulture. Donald Glover's cameo further links Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with the MCU.

Winona Ryder and Dan Levy in The Haunted Mansion

Winona Ryder and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy make brief 2023 movie cameos as tour guides in the underwhelming The Haunted Mansion. Dan Levy’s guide wears exaggerated historical costumes while Ryder reads a Mortuary Monthly magazine.

The pair appear as guides to the mansion-turned-museum, which harbors a key to the movie’s quest. The animated duo helps paranormal expert Ben (LaKeith Stanfield) and single mother (Rosario Dawson) banish the spiritual presence from her haunted New Orleans estate.

Karen Allen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Karen Allen briefly appears as Indy's wife, Marion Ravenwood. In the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, viewers revisit Allen's Marion and Harrison Ford’s Indiana after she files a separation agreement.

Allen later expressed “disappointment” for her minimal role, lamenting that director James Mangold reduced her screentime. In the original script, with Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair, Marion played a significant role in the main plot rather than her cameo in the movie’s finale.

Carey Mulligan in Saltburn

Carey Mulligan plays a brief yet memorable role as Poor Dear Pamela in Saltburn. Teaming back up with her Promising Young Woman director, Emerald Fennell, Mulligan wears a red wig and smokes heavily in dinner scenes. Pamela gets introduced as a friend of Felix's (Jacob Elordi) mother, Elspeth (Rosamund Pike), hiding out from her dangerous ex-boyfriend.

Mulligan partially improvises most of her scenes with Pike, with whom she worked on 2005's Pride and Prejudice. The fate of Elspeth’s clingy friend never gets fully revealed, but Poor Dear Pamela learns some harsh truths about the elite during her colorful stay at Saltburn.

Jodi Benson In The Little Mermaid

The original Ariel, Jodi Benson, appears in 2023’s The Little Mermaid live-action remake. Theatre actress Benson’s connection with the film’s director, Rob Marshall, dates back to the 1980s when he worked as a dancer.

Jodi Benson makes a cameo in Queen Selena (Noma Dumezweni) and Prince Eric's (Jonah Hauer-King) Caribbean kingdom. A transformed human Ariel (Halle Bailey) explores the island and gets lost in the colorful marketplace. Benson offers Ariel a plate of food and hands her a fork, which the former mermaid uses to comb her hair.

Charles Martinet In The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Charles Martinet voices Mario across the videogame franchise for three decades. In the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt voices the iconic plumber, but Martinet still plays a role in the 2023 animated movie.

Martinet voices Mario and Luigi’s (Charlie Day) father alongside the Brooklyn-based Giuseppe, who looks like an alternate-world Mario. Martinet’s Giuseppe chimes in at the arcade to compliment Mario and Luigi on their accents after the brothers worry it's too hammy. These low-key cameos act as a fitting nod to the man who brought Mario to life.

MatPat in Five Nights At Freddy’s

Popular YouTube game theorist MatPat makes a secret cameo in Five Nights At Freddy’s. MatPat’s, the mind behind The Game Theorists, passion for the FNAF series led to him briefly appearing in the big-screen adaptation of the video games.

MatPat appears as a waiter at Sparky's and serves Jan (Mary Stuart Masterson), the aunt of Josh Hutcherson's Mike, while the others plan an attack on Freddy's Pizzeria. MatPat’s waiter pushes breakfast onto the group and delivers his famous catchphrase, “That’s just a theory.”

Kelsey Grammer in The Marvels

Kelsey Grammer makes a surprise return to the world of superhero films with his mid-credits cameo in The Marvels. In the mid-credits scene, fans see Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) appear in a parallel universe after the events of the film’s climax pulls her across universes.

In this parallel universe, Monica finds her mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), still alive alongside Grammer’s Hank McCoy, AKA The Beast. The Fraser actor first played The Beast in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. His appearance marks one of the many X-Men seeds planted by Marvel since they gained back the rights to the characters.

Gal Gadot in Fast X

Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yasher makes a shocking return from the dead to make a cameo in 2023’s Fast X. After seemingly giving up her own life for Han’s (Sung Kang) in the sixth installment of the franchise, Gadot unexpectedly appears on an Antarctic submarine in the final moments of the tenth Fast and Furious movie.

Gal Gadot defended her character's return to life because audiences never see her body. At the time, fans presumed her character did not survive falling into airplane propellers. Expect Gadot’s Gisele to return in the upcoming Fast 11 movie in the Spring of 2025.

Nicolas Cage, Christopher Reeve, George Clooney and Others in The Flash

The most controversial 2023 movie cameos came during The Flash’s “Chronobowl.” This misguided scene in The Flash pays tribute to generations of DC heroes, traveling through the history of live-action adaptations and revisiting audiences’ favorite stars.

The film uses archive footage to honor Adam West and a black and white George Reeves. Despite never appearing together on screen, Helen Slater and Christopher Reeve appear side-by-side as Superman and Supergirl in The Flash. The scene earned controversy for using CGI to bring deceased actors back to life.

Perhaps the biggest shock came with Nicholas Cage’s appearance as Superman. He famously almost fulfilled his dream of playing the superhero in Tim Burton’s canceled adaptation. The project never saw the light of day until The Flash showed Cage's alternate timeline Superman. George Clooney’s Bruce Wayne also appears in the film’s closing moments, replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman in this new timeline.