The Best and Worst Low-Carb Fruits

When people start on a low-carb, diabetic, or ketogenic diet, they often assume they must say goodbye to fruit, but this isn't always true. Although they can be high in carbohydrates, some low-carb fruits can be enjoyed in moderation.

What Fruit Is Best on Keto?

Generally, berries, melons, peaches, and cantaloupe have a lower carb count than other fruits. If you are watching your carb levels or are on the keto diet, choose small portions of fruit.

Sprinkle a few berries in your salad, have a small side of melon with your low-carb breakfast, or add strawberries to your keto cupcakes.

Find more detailed carbohydrate information and recipe ideas for each specific fruit below.

What Are Net Carbs?

There are differing opinions on whether people should pay attention to total or net carbs. You'd see total carbs listed on a nutrition label for carbs; they include every part of the carbohydrate. Net carbs are total carbs with the amount of fiber and sugar alcohols in the food subtracted.

Net carbs are the only part of the carbohydrate absorbed by your body and digested into glucose, thereby impacting blood sugar levels. If an apple has 20 grams of total carbs and 2 grams of fiber, it will have 18 grams of net carbs.

What Is The Lowest-Carb Fruit?

The lowest-carb fruit depends on whether you're talking total or net carbs. Blackberries have the lowest net carbs at just 6.2 grams of net carb per cup. Watermelon has the lowest total carbs at just 11.5 grams per cup.

Low-Carb Fruits

Let's look at some low-carb fruits with detailed information on specific carbs levels. We'll even provide keto and low-carb-friendly recipes featuring your favorite fruits!

Blackberries

Although small, blackberries pack a sweet, flavorful punch in each bite. Berries are known for their high antioxidant and fiber content; blackberries are no exception. Because blackberries have lower sugar levels and higher fiber content than other fruits, their net carb levels are lower, mitigating their glycemic impact on blood sugar. These dark, rich berries are great for a snack or jams, tarts, crumbles, and salads.

How Many Carbs Are in Blackberries?

A one-cup serving of blackberries has about 13.8 grams of total carbohydrates, 7.6 grams of fiber, and 6.2 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Blackberry Recipes

You can still enjoy sweet treats if you're watching your carb levels! This blackberry cobbler only contains 4g of net carbs, and these blackberry muffins have just 5g net carbs per serving.

Raspberries

Raspberries are tart, tangy, and lower in sugar, making them one of the best low-carb fruits available. With beneficial phytochemicals, vitamin C, and fiber, these low-glycemic red berries are good for you in addition to having lower net carbs. Raspberries add great nutritional value to any breakfast, salad, or dessert.

How Many Carbs Are in Raspberries?

One cup of raspberries has about 14.6 grams of total carbohydrates, 8 grams of fiber, and 6.6 grams of net carbs.

Low Carb Raspberries Recipes

Add excitement to your breakfast with these raspberry scones; only 5g of net carbs per serving! You don't have to ditch dessert with these keto raspberry cheesecake bars containing only 3.7g net carbs per bar.

Watermelon

Coming in high on the list of low-carb fruits is a summer favorite: watermelon! We all know this juicy fruit has a high water content, which helps its macronutrient makeup. All that extra water brings the carbohydrate content down. It also has beneficial nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin C.

How Many Carbs Are in Watermelon?

A one-cup serving of watermelon has about 11.5 grams of total carbohydrates, 0.6 grams of fiber, and 10.9 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Watermelon Recipes

This grilled skirt steak with watermelon salsa has only 3g of carbs per serving. With only 8g carbs, this arugula watermelon salad with feta will be a great lunch addition.

Strawberries

Strawberries are one of the most popular fruits in the US. According to the University of Illinois, Americans eat 3.4 pounds of strawberries yearly!

This ruby red fruit is delicious alone or in a jam, ice cream, yogurt, cake, or even salads. Not only are strawberries one of the lower-carb fruits, but they're also low in calories and high in beneficial nutrients.

How Many Carbs Are in Strawberries?

A one-cup serving of strawberries has about 12 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Strawberry Recipes

This no bake fruit tart featuring fresh strawberries has just 7g net carbs per serving. If you're in the mood for a quick homemade jam without added sugar, this chia seed strawberry jam has just 2g net carbs per serving.

Cantaloupe

With a signature rich orange color, cantaloupe is a brunch favorite bursting with flavor. This healthy melon contains fiber, potassium, and vitamin C to support heart and immune health. Cantaloupe is tasty in a fruit salad or just in cubes or slices.

How Many Carbs Are in Cantaloupe?

One cup of cantaloupe has about 13 grams of total carbohydrates, 1.4 grams of fiber, and 11.6 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Cantaloupe Recipes

This cantaloupe and burrata salad contains 13g of net carbs, while these cantaloupe popsicles have only 4g of carbs.

Peach

Known as Georgia's number one fruit, peaches make the list of low-carb fruits. These juicy fruits are in season during the summer months, making them perfect snacks or a great addition to put on the grill and add to a salad. Peach skin is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which aids in digestion and supports blood sugar.

How Many Carbs Are in a Peach?

One medium peach has about 14.3 grams of total carbohydrates, 2.25 grams of fiber, and 12 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Peach Recipes

If you're a fan of heat, you'll love this peach habanero salsa with only 2g carbohydrates per serving. This peach vinaigrette with only 3g of carbs will add a new sweet dimension of flavor to your favorite salads.

Honeydew Melon

Most people know of honeydew as a solid standby in fruit salads. The sweet, mild flavor of honeydew melon balances out the various textures of other fruits. This light green melon also works great in a salad, salsa, or savory kabob!

How Many Carbs Are in a Honeydew Melon?

One cup of honeydew has about 15.5 grams of total carbohydrates, 1.3 grams of fiber, and 14.2 grams of net carbs.

Low-Carb Honeydew Melon Recipes

This cucumber honeydew feta salad only has 11g of carbs. It would make a delicious, flavorful side for a steak or chicken dinner. This avocado melon gazpacho has jalapeño, mint, and cucumber flavors for a fresh, cooling, low-carb soup.

High Carb Fruits

Banana

Bananas are a very popular food because of their sweet taste and affordability. Although they're rich in potassium and easy to take on the go, bananas are one of the highest-carb fruits and should be avoided on a keto or low-carb diet.

How Many Carbs Are in a Banana?

One medium-ripe banana contains about 22.1 grams of total carbohydrates, 1.8 grams of fiber, and 20.3 grams of net carbs.

Apple

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away because of its high vitamin C and fiber content. However, if you want to lower your daily carbohydrate intake, an apple a day might not be for you considering it's a very high-carb fruit.

How Many Carbs Are in an Apple?

One medium Fuji apple contains about 24 grams of total carbohydrates, 3.5 grams of fiber, and 20.5 grams of net carbs.

Mango

Mango is a sweet tropical fruit that can sometimes be hard to find outside of warm climate areas like Southeast Asia or Central America. When it's ripe, mango has sweet tender yellow or orange flesh that is unfortunately high in carbs.

How Many Carbs Are in a Mango?

One cup of mango contains about 24.7 grams of total carbohydrates, 2.6 grams of fiber, and 22.1 grams of net carbs.

Pineapple

Pineapple's bright yellow color and sweet juicy flavor are why it's such a sought-after tropical fruit. Regarding carbs, natural sweetness usually comes with a higher carbohydrate content, and pineapple is no exception.

How Many Carbs Are in Pineapple?

One cup of pineapple chunks contains about 21.6 grams of total carbohydrates, 2.3 grams of fiber, and 19.3 grams of net carbs.

Reviewing High and Low-Carb Fruits

We've reviewed various popular fruits and their carbohydrate levels to find high and low-carb fruits so those on a low-carb diet can make the right food choices.

Watermelon, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, and peaches were top of the list of low-carb fruits. The highest-carb fruits include banana, pineapple, apple, and mango.

Whether you are diabetic, keto, or just avoiding a high-carb diet, this list has armed you with the knowledge of carb levels, health benefits, and recipes to help you safely enjoy fruits without jeopardizing your diet.